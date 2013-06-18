20-year-old seamstress Runi Akhter, a survivor of the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building, stands in front of her slum house with relatives in Savar, Bangladesh, June 4, 2013. Akhter used to work in Phantom TAC Ltd garment factory in Rana Plaza. She is now unemployed and shares a two-room slum house with eight people, including her parents and two young children. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj