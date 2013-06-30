Editors Choice

Female protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave Egyptian flags shout slogans against him and members of the Muslim Brotherhood during a protest at Tahrir square in Cairo June 29, 2013. Mass demonstrations across Egypt on Sunday may determine its future, two and half years after people power toppled a dictator they called Pharaoh and ushered in a democracy crippled by bitter divisions. The protesters' goal again is to unseat a president, this time their first freely elected leader, the Islamist Mursi. Liberal leaders say nearly half the voting population - 22 million people - have signed a petition calling for change. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh