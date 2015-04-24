Edition:
Fri Apr 24, 2015

A aerial view shows a damaged mosque and surrounding buildings in the Al-Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
A aerial view shows a damaged mosque and surrounding buildings in the Al-Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children are silhouetted against the setting sun as they play on a ground on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Children are silhouetted against the setting sun as they play on a ground on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
An Israeli boy looks through the sight of a weapon during a display of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) equipment and abilities at the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, April 23, 2015, during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
An Israeli boy looks through the sight of a weapon during a display of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) equipment and abilities at the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, April 23, 2015, during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a mortar shell towards what they said was a checkpoint manned by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Al-Ghab plain in the Hama countryside April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a mortar shell towards what they said was a checkpoint manned by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Al-Ghab plain in the Hama countryside April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, Chile April 22, 2015. The Calbuco volcano in southern Chile erupted for the first time in more than five decades on Wednesday, sending a thick plume of ash and smoke several kilometers into the sky. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, Chile April 22, 2015. The Calbuco volcano in southern Chile erupted for the first time in more than five decades on Wednesday, sending a thick plume of ash and smoke several kilometers into the sky. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas
An injured boy, accompanied by his father, waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An injured boy, accompanied by his father, waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline during what the rebels called a battle to unite rebel factions against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline during what the rebels called a battle to unite rebel factions against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
A fender (bottom L) is seen during a police search as local residents look at a police officer during a raid on a hostel in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, South Africa April 23, 2015. The raid was conducted to search for weapons as a wave of anti-immigrant violence has so far claimed seven lives in troubled spots in Durban and Johannesburg. The government announced the deployment of defense forces on Tuesday into the cities, where the violence started three weeks ago, to stem the unrest. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A fender (bottom L) is seen during a police search as local residents look at a police officer during a raid on a hostel in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, South Africa April 23, 2015. The raid was conducted to search for weapons as a wave of anti-immigrant violence has so far claimed seven lives in troubled spots in Durban and Johannesburg. The government announced the deployment of defense forces on Tuesday into the cities, where the violence started three weeks ago, to stem the unrest. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A tree is pictured in a blooming rapeseed field on a spring morning in Vufflens-la-Ville near Lausanne, Switzerland April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A tree is pictured in a blooming rapeseed field on a spring morning in Vufflens-la-Ville near Lausanne, Switzerland April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Instructor Jerry Kau shows student Joanna Zuber how to hold a handgun alongside Sam Minnifield (L-R) during a Youth Handgun Safety Class at GAT Guns in East Dundee, Illinois, April 21, 2015. The class is geared toward children age 7 to 14 years old to teach them firearms safety and how to properly fire a handgun. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Instructor Jerry Kau shows student Joanna Zuber how to hold a handgun alongside Sam Minnifield (L-R) during a Youth Handgun Safety Class at GAT Guns in East Dundee, Illinois, April 21, 2015. The class is geared toward children age 7 to 14 years old to teach them firearms safety and how to properly fire a handgun. REUTERS/Jim Young
A political reform supporter confronts those opposed outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong April 22, 2015. The Hong Kong government gave lawmakers their first look on Wednesday at a long-awaited electoral blueprint for selecting the city's next leader, a plan that reflects China's desire for a tightly controlled poll despite calls for more democracy. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A political reform supporter confronts those opposed outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong April 22, 2015. The Hong Kong government gave lawmakers their first look on Wednesday at a long-awaited electoral blueprint for selecting the city's next leader, a plan that reflects China's desire for a tightly controlled poll despite calls for more democracy. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Boys chat as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Boys chat as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Windows of various apartments of a high-rise residential building are seen in the western suburb of Mumbai, India February 8, 2014. The cost for buying a 269 square feet (25 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 9,293 Indian rupees ($150) per square feet or 2,500,000 Indian rupees ($40,000). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 10,000 Indian rupees ($160) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Windows of various apartments of a high-rise residential building are seen in the western suburb of Mumbai, India February 8, 2014. The cost for buying a 269 square feet (25 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 9,293 Indian rupees ($150) per square feet or 2,500,000 Indian rupees ($40,000). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 10,000 Indian rupees ($160) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A passenger bathes an child using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A passenger bathes an child using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Members of the Jordanian police women's team attend the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. Thirty-eight teams from 18 countries are participating in the competition to test their military skills. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Jordanian police women's team attend the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. Thirty-eight teams from 18 countries are participating in the competition to test their military skills. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An injured girl lies inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An injured girl lies inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A paramilitary soldier throws a liquor bottle near a burning pile of confiscated narcotics in Shahkas area of Pakistan's Khyber Agency April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A paramilitary soldier throws a liquor bottle near a burning pile of confiscated narcotics in Shahkas area of Pakistan's Khyber Agency April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Juventus players celebrate after their team's qualification for the semi-final of the Champions League at the end of their quarter-final second leg soccer match against Monaco at the Louis II stadium in Monaco April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Juventus players celebrate after their team's qualification for the semi-final of the Champions League at the end of their quarter-final second leg soccer match against Monaco at the Louis II stadium in Monaco April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Armed Forces of Malta soldiers carry coffins with the bodies of migrants to an inter-faith burial service at Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, outside Valletta, Malta April 23, 2015. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Armed Forces of Malta soldiers carry coffins with the bodies of migrants to an inter-faith burial service at Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, outside Valletta, Malta April 23, 2015. Public outrage over the deaths peaked this week after up to 900 migrants died last Sunday when their boat sank on its way to Europe from Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Children play on an improvised swing made of used bicycle tires and cloth suspended from a flyover in Kolkata, India April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Children play on an improvised swing made of used bicycle tires and cloth suspended from a flyover in Kolkata, India April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Smoke rises after what rebel fighters said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Al-Ghab plain in the Hama countryside, Syria April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Smoke rises after what rebel fighters said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Al-Ghab plain in the Hama countryside, Syria April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Artist Grayson Perry poses with his parchment after receiving the Freedom of the City of London at the Guildhall in London, England April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Artist Grayson Perry poses with his parchment after receiving the Freedom of the City of London at the Guildhall in London, England April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People, some wrapping Israeli flags around themselves, watch as fireworks explode from the roof of the Tel Aviv city hall during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
People, some wrapping Israeli flags around themselves, watch as fireworks explode from the roof of the Tel Aviv city hall during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A photo released on April 22, 2015 by the Metropolitan Police shows the scene after thieves made off with valuables worth millions in London. Police are hunting for a gang which raided safety deposit boxes in London's major jewellery district, making off with cash and gems in what local media said could be the country's biggest-ever heist. REUTERS/Metropolitan Police/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A photo released on April 22, 2015 by the Metropolitan Police shows the scene after thieves made off with valuables worth millions in London. Police are hunting for a gang which raided safety deposit boxes in London's major jewellery district, making off with cash and gems in what local media said could be the country's biggest-ever heist. REUTERS/Metropolitan Police/Handout
Plastic bottles to be sold for recycling are seen at a storage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Plastic bottles to be sold for recycling are seen at a storage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Laborers work during sunrise at a construction site of a residential complex in Puer, Yunnan province, China April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Laborers work during sunrise at a construction site of a residential complex in Puer, Yunnan province, China April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Rescue workers help a migrant to disembark upon arrival at the Sicilian harbor of Catania, Italy April 23, 2015. Some 220 migrants who were rescued at sea off the coast of Libya on Wednesday were taken to the Sicilian port of Catania early on Thursday. The Italian coast guard said the migrants were traveling on two rubber boats, and were rescued some 40 nautical miles (74 km) from the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Rescue workers help a migrant to disembark upon arrival at the Sicilian harbor of Catania, Italy April 23, 2015. Some 220 migrants who were rescued at sea off the coast of Libya on Wednesday were taken to the Sicilian port of Catania early on Thursday. The Italian coast guard said the migrants were traveling on two rubber boats, and were rescued some 40 nautical miles (74 km) from the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
President Barack Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. Obama is visiting the subtropical swamps of the park on Wednesday, part of a push to get Americans thinking and talking about the damage climate change is causing close to home. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
President Barack Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015. Obama is visiting the subtropical swamps of the park on Wednesday, part of a push to get Americans thinking and talking about the damage climate change is causing close to home. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People place candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, Malta April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
People place candles on the shoreline rocks as they take part in a vigil to commemorate migrants who died at sea in Sliema, outside Valletta, Malta April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
