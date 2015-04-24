Workers of Tokyo's Toshima ward office carry away a container holding a fragment of an unknown object after it was dug up from the ground near playground equipment at a park in Toshima ward, Tokyo, Japan April 24, 2015. Authorities in the Japanese...more

Workers of Tokyo's Toshima ward office carry away a container holding a fragment of an unknown object after it was dug up from the ground near playground equipment at a park in Toshima ward, Tokyo, Japan April 24, 2015. Authorities in the Japanese capital have cordoned off the playground where high levels of radiation were detected this week, reviving concerns about nuclear contamination four years after the Fukushima disaster. Nuclear regulators measured elevated radiation levels on Thursday in the children's park in central Tokyo, city officials said, more than 250 km (155 miles) from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant in northeast Japan. One area of the park registered 480 microsieverts per hour, or nearly half the recommended annual limit of exposure. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

