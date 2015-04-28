Members of the Night Wolves motorcycle club and other local bikers lay flowers at the war memorial Mound of Glory during a bike ride commemorating the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, outside Minsk, Belarus April...more

Members of the Night Wolves motorcycle club and other local bikers lay flowers at the war memorial Mound of Glory during a bike ride commemorating the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, outside Minsk, Belarus April 26, 2015. Germany will block some members of an ultra-nationalist Russian motorcycle club from entering the country, government sources said on Saturday, a day after Poland also announced an entry ban for the group which is blacklisted by the United States. Some members of the Night Wolves, a group blacklisted by the United States for taking part in Russia's annexation of Crimea, are taking part in a bike ride from Moscow to Berlin, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

