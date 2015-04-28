Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 28, 2015

Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Inmates gather on the roof of the prison of the National Bolivarian Police during a riot in Caracas, Venezuela April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Soldiers arrive to help at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, Chile April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Protestors chant anti-government slogans as they clash with riot police during a protest against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, Burundi April 27, 2015. Police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters rallying in Burundi's capital on Monday against the president's decision to run for a third term, a move critics say violates the constitution. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake, in Dhading Besi, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Nepalese army personnel and a sniffer dog search for victims amidst the rubble of collapsed houses after Saturday's earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Riot police detain a resident participating in street protests against the decision made by Burundi's ruling National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, Burundi April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
People gather near the cracks on the road caused by an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
People cremate the bodies of the victims of an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Members of the Night Wolves motorcycle club and other local bikers lay flowers at the war memorial Mound of Glory during a bike ride commemorating the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, outside Minsk, Belarus April 26, 2015. Germany will block some members of an ultra-nationalist Russian motorcycle club from entering the country, government sources said on Saturday, a day after Poland also announced an entry ban for the group which is blacklisted by the United States. Some members of the Night Wolves, a group blacklisted by the United States for taking part in Russia's annexation of Crimea, are taking part in a bike ride from Moscow to Berlin, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Relatives of Palestinian Mahmoud Abu Jhiesha, 21, mourn during his funeral in Ithna village near the West Bank city of Hebron April 26, 2015. Israeli security forces killed two knife-wielding Palestinian attackers in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on Saturday, police said. In the West Bank city of Hebron, Abu Jhiesha was shot dead by a paramilitary Israeli border police patrol after stabbing one of its men in the head and chest, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said. The injured policeman was taken to hospital. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A man cries as he walks on the street while passing through a damaged statue of Lord Buddha a day after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A sheep lies on the ashes of Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city, Chile April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, visits Jump Gymnastics community club in Cumbernauld, Scotland during a campaign event April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Spanish matador Manuel Escribano performs a back-pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in Seville, southern Spain April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Holocaust survivor Robert Salomon (C) is assisted as he walks at the former World War II concentration camp of Natzweiler-Struthof during ceremonies to mark the French National Deportation Day, in Natzweiler, eastern France, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A water cannon is used by riot policemen to disperse protestors against the decision made by Burundi's ruling National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A child experiencing shock is seen next to a Red Cross paramedic outside the jail during a clash of rival groups in the prison of Cancun, Mexico April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Protesters jump on a police car at a rally to protest the death of Freddie Gray who died following an arrest in Baltimore, Maryland April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A performer takes part in an unveiling of a billboard against fracking in central London, Britain, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Smoke rises from Qarmeed camp after Islamist rebel fighters said a suicide bomber from al Qaeda's Nusra Front drove a truck packed with explosives into the compound and blew it up, in northwestern Idlib province, Syria April 26, 2015. A coalition of Islamist rebels seized the army base in northwestern Syria at dawn on Monday after the suicide bombing. The capture of Qarmeed camp, reported by a rebel commander and social media videos showing militants inside the base, brought the coalition closer to seizing most of Idlib province and moving toward Latakia, the ancestral home of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A woman cries as her father's body is prepared for cremation along a river, following Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Inmates are seen on the roof during a clash of rival groups in the prison of Cancun, Mexico April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband pauses during a speech at an election campaign event in Stockton-on -Tees in northern England, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Lazio's mascot eagle Olimpia is attacked by a crow as it flies before the start of their Serie A soccer match against Chievo Verona at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron joins local supporters in a 'selfie' photograph whilst campaigning in Norton Sub Hamdon near Yeovil, southwest England, Britain, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Tim Howard celebrates after teammate John Stones (not pictured) scores the second goal for Everton during a match against Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England on April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Nepalese police personnel and volunteers clear the rubble while looking for survivors at the compound of a collapsed temple, following Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
