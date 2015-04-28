Editor's choice
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. Several Baltimore police officers were injured on Monday in violent clashes with young people after the funeral of a black man,...more
Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. Baltimore erupted in...more
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visit the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background April 27, 2015. Abe is on a week-long visit to the U.S. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protestors chant anti-government slogans as they clash with riot police during a protest against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 27,...more
A man carries a self-portrait painted by Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran as he leaves Wijayapura port in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2015. Australia made a last-minute plea on Monday for a stay in the imminent...more
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands takes part in the King's Day in Dordrecht, the Netherlands April 27, 2015. The Dutch are celebrating the "King's Day", a national holiday held in honor of the Netherlands' monarch, King Willem-Alexander. ...more
Members of the media lie on the ground to take cover as smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qarmeed camp, after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area, April 27, 2015. A...more
A policeman is assisted by civilians after he was injured in clashes with protestors during a rally against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi...more
A French journalist tries to disappear into the Cu Chi tunnel network through a hole camouflaged on the jungle floor during a guided tour some 70 km (44 miles) from Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon City), Vietnam, April 28, 2015. The 200 km (124...more
An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake, in Dhading Besi, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Baltimore police officers tackle and arrest looters after they emerged from a "Deals" store with merchandise during clashes between rioters and police in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Inmates gather on the roof of the prison of the National Bolivarian Police during a riot in Caracas, Venezuela April 27, 2015. The inmates are protesting against overcrowding in the prison and have taken a policeman as hostage, according to local...more
A demonstrator looks up after being sprayed with pepper spray during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Russian motorcyclist is greeted by Polish supporters of Russian motorcyclist group "Night Wolves" after he crossed the EU border in Terespol, Poland April 27, 2015. Poland will not allow members of a Russian motorcycle club linked to President...more
British former police officer Swasie Turner abseils for charity in a wheelchair down the fortification bastions of Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2015. Turner has wheeled himself more than 38,000 miles and raised over �1 million for charity since 1997...more
A boy riding a bicycle looks at a collapsed house after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Policemen detain a protester near Mondawmin Mall after Freddie Gray's funeral in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A girl plays on an inflatable replica of Stonehenge at a public park in Mostoles, Spain, April 27, 2015. The piece, entitled "Sacrilege", is an interactive artwork by British artist Jeremy Deller, and it represents the megalithic monument of...more
An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Royal enthusiasts sit outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in the next few days, in central London, England, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal...more
Victims of Saturday's earthquake are cremated along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
