Editor's choice
Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during Saturday's earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rishi Khanal, 27, an injured survivor is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir waves as he leads victory celebrations after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) defeated the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) rebels during his visit to the battle area of...more
Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Nepal four days ago rose past 5,000...more
An aerial view through a window of a helicopter shows fire and smoke from buildings of an abandoned village northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. Emergency services were battling on Tuesday to prevent Ukraine's largest forest fire since 1992 from...more
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland, United States April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People swim at the sea in Havana, Cuba April 28, 2015. On Sunday, Cuba registered a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees less than the island's historic record, according to Jose Rubiera, Director of the National Forecast Center of the...more
A humanoid robot named "Yangyang" shows a facial expression during its demonstration at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) 2015 in Beijing, China, April 29, 2015. The android was produced jointly by China's Shanghai Yangyang Intellegent...more
Residents dance to the drums of a community band near the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue as others nearby protest (unseen) the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28,...more
A steel rolling gate, part of the last set of locks on the Pacific side, is seen before being installed as part of the Panama Canal Expansion Project in Panama City April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Ibarra
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband is seen through the viewfinder of a television camera as he speaks to supporters at Memorial Hall in Barry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Young men pop a wheelie, or perform a stunt, along W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue and near the site of a protest against the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland on April 28, 2015....more
A woman cries as she waits near a collapsed house where her son is trapped, as rescue efforts go on in search of victims, after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People carry a woman as she fainted after performing the last rites of her family members, who died in Saturday's earthquake, during a cremation along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Riot policemen detain residents participating in street protests during clashes in Bujumbura, Burundi April 28, 2015. Hundreds of people marched in the outskirts of Burundi's capital in a third day of protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza's...more
A protester holds a sign as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise, shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015, as crowds protest the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died...more
U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe toast with sake at a State Dinner in honor of Abe at the White House in Washington, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", holds the flag of Nepal as he scales the Tour Montparnasse, a 210-metre (689 ft) building in central Paris, France April 28, 2015, to show support for the victims after the earthquake in Nepal....more
Junior Concepcion, 27, a Cuban jockey, rides a horse during a jumping training session of the Cuba national team in Havana, Cuba April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Bayern Munich fans display a large banner with caricatures of players Franck Ribery (L) and Arjen Robben (R) as superheroes 'Batman and Robin' prior to their German Cup (DFB Pokal) semi-final soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Munich, Germany...more
A monk walks past the collapsed monastery and shrines at Swoyambhunath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site, after Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.