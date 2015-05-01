Editor's choice
Students look on during an event marking the one year anniversary of the #BBOG (Bring Back Our Girls) advocacy group's call for the release of the Boko Haram abduction of 219 Chibok school girls in Abuja, Nigeria. April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi...more
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents who marched from west Baltimore to City Hall, react to the protest leaders who were chronicling the arrest and death of Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Civil defense members walk on rubble of a damaged site hit by what activists said was shelling on Tuesday by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Aryan neighborhood April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
People throw smoke grenades during the annual Labour Day protest in front of Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, May 1, 2015. Thousands of people marched to demand higher wages and labor rights, according to local media. The head banner reads,...more
A man, protesting the death of Freddie Gray, is detained by police after defying a curfew in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters carry a dead crow as they chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30,...more
Conservative Party activists pose for a selfie whilst wearing face masks of Scottish National party leader Nicola Sturgeon during a stunt outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London, Britain, May 1, 2015. The Conservative Party activists were...more
Students wave Vietnamese national flags during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Vietnam, April 30, 2015. Vietnam marked the 40th anniversary of the capture of Saigon by...more
Dhwani Dala from India hugs Sam Stalker from Britain after arriving at Tribhuvan airport from a remote area of Nepal where they were trekking when Saturday's earthquake struck six days ago, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Earthquake survivor Krishna Kumari Khadka, 24, is rescued by joint rescue team members from Norway, France and Israel after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, Syria April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen behind bars during his trial at a court in Cairo, Egypt April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
Protesters destroy a car belonging to a policeman after they intercepted him at a barricade during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in...more
A protester uses a catapult during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. Istanbul went into a security lockdown on Friday as thousands of police manned barricades and closed streets to stop May Day rallies at...more
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (C) gestures to tax officers (not pictured) who are demonstrating over pay issues in their sector, in order to discuss with their representatives (L and R), outside the ministry's building in Athens April 30,...more
A descendant of American Southerners, wearing a Confederate-era dress, applies make up before dancing during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. The U.S....more
Members of the Barrio 18 gang are presented to the media after a police raid at La Campanera neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador April 30, 2015. Police said that they arrested 34 Barrio 18 members with police uniforms, weapons and ammunition in a...more
Genetically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are released in Piracicaba, Brazil April 30, 2015. British biotechnology company Oxitec said its laboratory created the genetically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with a specially-made gene...more
A Morris Dancer dressed as a tree walks past the Bodleian Library as they celebrate in the early hours during traditional May Day celebrations in Oxford, Britain, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Natalia Jimenez accepts an award at the 2015 Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Florida April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sudanese migrants share a meal they prepared at the makeshift camp in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the hillside and cascading in gravity-defying fashion down a steep slope towards the Gravina river, Matera...more
A monkey performs during "Stars and starlets" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
