A Palestinian boy rides a horse past houses that witnesses said were destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City May 4, 2015.REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Russian servicemen take part in a rehearsal for the Victory parade on Moscow's Red Square May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Local police and FBI investigators collect evidence, including a rifle, where two gunmen were shot dead after their bodies were removed in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Migrants are disembarked from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports centre in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. A group 1000 women were given a 30 minutes facial beauty treatment together on Monday that achieved a Guinness record for the largest group of people having beauty treatment in the same location, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is attended to at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 3, 2015. Hundreds of traumatized Nigerian women and children rescued from Boko Haram Islamists have been released into the care of authorities at a refugee camp in the eastern town of Yola, an army spokesman said. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A Libyan Navy boat carries migrants back to the coastal city of Misrata, Libya May 3, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year. Libyan state news agency Lana said on Sunday authorities there detained 500 migrants in five boats off Tripoli and a further 480 migrants - from Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia were caught in a farm near the central town of Jufra, and another 170 were detained nearby. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A barefooted child walks out after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A six-year-old acrobat performs on the opening of a tourist festival in Bozhou, Anhui province, China May 3, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes a selfie with a baby elephant while touring the Sheldrick Center Elephant Orphanage at the Nairobi National Park, Sunday, May 3, 2015, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Local youngsters Bella (L) and Daisy run through a forest covered in bluebells near Marlborough in southern England, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph on a carousel during a campaign visit to a theme park in Motherwell, central Scotland, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Cosplayers dressed as "Star Wars" characters Chewbacca (R) and Darth Vader talk at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo, Japan May 4, 2015. Star Wars fans celebrate May 4 as Star Wars Day, a pun that comes from an iconic quote in the movie, "May the Force be with you". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A police officer stands near a school bus used to evacuate attendees of the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest sponsored by the American Freedom Defense Initiative after a shooting outside the Curtis Culwell Center where the event was held in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. Two gunmen who opened fire on Sunday at the anti-Islam art exhibit near Dallas featuring depictions of the Prophet Mohammad were themselves shot dead at the scene, a local CBS television affiliate and other local media reported, citing police. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter fires a weapon mounted on a truck during clashes with Houthi fighters in Aden, Yemen May 3, 2015. Between 40-50 Arab special forces soldiers arrived in Aden on Sunday and deployed alongside local fighters against the Houthi militia, a spokesman for the Southern Popular Resistance said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne holds a virtual camera during a visit to the set of the video game Squadron 42 being filmed at the Imaginarium at Ealing Studios in west London, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester, who is an Israeli Jews of Ethiopian origin, is carried by policemen during a demonstration against what they say is police racism and brutality, after the emergence last week of a video clip that showed policemen shoving and punching a black soldier in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv May 3, 2015. Israeli mounted police charged hundreds of ethnic Ethiopian citizens and fired stun grenades on Saturday to try to clear one of the most violent protests in memory in the heart of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A police officer douses a man, who was hit by pepper spray after defying a curfew, with water as he lies detained in west Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines hangs his head as his trainer Freddie Roach looks on during a post-fight news conference after losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 2, 2015. Mayweather took Pacquiao's WBO title with a unanimous decision. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Russia's Margarita Mamun performs in the individual final program at the 31st European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Minsk, Belarus, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates during the Berkshire annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2015. More than 40,000 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders poured into Omaha this weekend to celebrate Buffett's 50th anniversary running the company, at what the world's third-richest person calls Woodstock for Capitalists. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Spain celebrates on the podium next to former King of Spain Juan Carlos (L) after winning the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A Nepalese army personnel holds the baby of an earthquake victim after being airlifted from Sindhupalchok District to Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Local residents clear the rubble from their homes which were destroyed after last week's earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
The body of a Nepalese guide, recovered by the Israeli army's National Rescue Unit from the Himalaya mountains, is pictured near Dhunche, Nepal, May 3, 2015. According to papers found on his body, he was guiding a group of Dutch nationals, four women and two men, when last week's earthquake struck. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A group of 1000 customers receive facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. A group of 1000 women were given a 30 minutes facial beauty treatment together on Monday that achieved a Guinness record for the largest group of people having beauty treatment in the same location, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Paramilitary police officers hold the Chinese national flag in a flag-raising ceremony during the medal ceremony for the men's singles final table tennis match at the World Table Tennis Championships in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Jamaica's 4x200 relay team strikes a pose on the medal podium after winning the event at the IAAF World Relays Championships in Nassau Bahamas, May 3, 2015. From left are Nickel Ashmeade, Jason Livermore, Rasheed Dwyer and Warren Weir. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Disabled Palestinians take part in a local sitting volleyball championship in Gaza City May 4, 2015. Some of the participants lost their limbs after being injured in past rounds of conflict with Israel, according to the organizers of the event. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
