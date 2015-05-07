Edition:
Police officers stand guard while a protester speaks on her mobile phone in front of a Macedonian government building in Skopje, Macedonia, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. The shelling happened during the visit by a Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy to deliver medical aid to their center in Douma, activists aid. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather near a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Bnei Brak May 6, 2015. The holiday, which marks the end of a plague in the Middle Ages that killed thousands of disciples of a revered rabbi in the holy land, is celebrated by lighting bonfires across the country. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage speaks to supporters at his final campaign event in Broadstairs, southeast England, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children hold cardboard in front of their faces as they watch bonfires during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Bnei Brak May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Protestors fight with police in front of a Macedonian government building in Skopje, Macedonia May 5, 2015. Several thousand people demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, who was accused by the top opposition leader of trying to cover up the death of a 22 year old, who was beaten by a police member in 2011. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A boy jumps into the Ganges river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Medical clowns perform in front of children affected by the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu May 6, 2015. A team of five medical clowns from Israel is visiting earthquake victims to ease trauma effects and to reduce pain and anxiety among children and adults in communities and hospitals via their clowning skills. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Figurines representing French Brigade of Lancers are seen on a 40-square-metre miniature model of the June 18, 1815 Waterloo battlefield, in Diest, Belgium, in this picture taken on April 29, 2015. Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout said he spent 40,000 hours and around 150,000 euros over the past 40 years, to recreate the battlefield as closely as possible in a purpose-built room in his house. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. Around forty migrants died in the Mediterranean on Sunday, according to survivors of the journey who arrived on the southern Italian island of Sicily on Tuesday, local Save the Children spokeswoman Giovanna Di Benedetto said. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A woman paddles in a makeshift boat as she collects recyclable trash from a polluted river in Navotas city, Philippines May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, are being apprehended by the Serbian border police for having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo, Serbia, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An elderly man dances with a girl dressed in a military uniform during a street performance to commemorate veterans of World War Two ahead of Victory Day in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia May 5, 2015. Russia will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Nepal army personnel and earthquake survivors search for belongings at a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A protestor looks at his mobile phone, silhouetted against burning garbage in Skopje, Macedonia May 5, 2015. Up to 2,000 protesters clashed with Macedonian police on Tuesday outside the government building in Skopje as they called for the resignation of the prime minister, who is embroiled in a long-running wire-tapping scandal. The demonstrators set rubbish containers on fire and threw stones at police who were guarding the building, during a rally calling for the resignation of Nikola Gruevski and his cabinet. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Kim Kardashian is seen caught by a photographers flash while posing before the signing of her book 'Selfish' at Barnes & Noble in New York May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej sits in a vehicle as he leaves Siriraj Hospital for the Grand Palace to join a ceremony marking Coronation Day in Bangkok, Thailand, May 5, 2015. Bhumibol, the world's longest reigning monarch, left hospital on Tuesday to make a rare public appearance to commemorate the 65th anniversary of his coronation. It was the second time in as many months that the 87-year-old had ventured out of Bangkok's Siriraj Hospital, where he was admitted in October and underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A general view of the abandoned Kfar Halab train station in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria May 4, 2015. The station has been out of service nearly three years due to the conflict in the country and it is now the housing to about 40 displaced families, activists said. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Four Afghan men look on in court during their trial in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old woman, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 6, 2015. An Afghan judge sentenced the four men to death on Wednesday for the mob killing of a 27-year-old woman accused of burning a Koran in Kabul, a case that sparked outrage and street protests in the city. The four were among 49 defendants, 19 of them police officers, on trial in connection with the killing. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Azam, a 26-year-old from South Sudan, stands on rail tracks after failing to flee to Italy in Patras, Greece April 28, 2015. Afghan, Iranian and Sudanese immigrants, living precariously in abandoned factories in Patras, southwest Greece, try to stow away on nearby ferries to Italy as they seek a better life in Europe beyond crisis-hit Greece. Shocked after as many as 900 people drowned last month in the worst Mediterranean shipwreck in living memory, European Union leaders have agreed to triple funding for sea patrols, but disagreement persists on what to do with those fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. Some in Patras are recent arrivals, often traveling via Turkey, others have languished in the empty buildings for as long as two years. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Israeli border policemen move a Palestinian man away from a bulldozer as Israeli forces bulldoze a farmland in Soba village near the West Bank city of Hebron May 6, 2015. Palestinians said they were informed by the Israeli army that they do not have the needed Israeli-issued permission to own lands there. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The wreckage of a Yemeni air force military transport aircraft is seen on the tarmac after the aircraft was destroyed by an air strike, at the international airport of Sanaa, Yemen May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A boy, in mourning for a family member, rescues a CD from his home destroyed by the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A palace guard stands at the gate to Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A worker walks through farm fields in Los Banos, California, United States, May 5, 2015. California water regulators on Tuesday adopted the state's first rules for mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the region's catastrophic drought enters its fourth year. Urban users will be hardest hit, even though they account for only 20 percent of state water consumption, while the state's massive agricultural sector, which the Public Policy Institute of California says uses 80 percent of human-related consumption, has been exempted. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Singer Elton John, founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and Doctor Rick Warren react as they arrive to testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on global health problems in Washington May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Construction workers take a nap in front of a wall of a construction site during their lunch break in Beijing, China, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
People watch a shadow play performance at Changgyeonggung Palace in Seoul, South Korea May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
