A Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) rebel fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad as another fighter covers his ear at the Tal-Kurdi frontline in the Eastern Ghouta of Damascus May 10, 2015. Jaysh al-Islam...more

A Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) rebel fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad as another fighter covers his ear at the Tal-Kurdi frontline in the Eastern Ghouta of Damascus May 10, 2015. Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) fighters said that this was an operation to take control of the highway connecting Damascus to Homs, and that they have made advances in Tal-Kurdi. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Close