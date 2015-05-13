Edition:
Pictures | Wed May 13, 2015 | 6:55am IST

Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Aymara woman carries a rock to block a highway during a protest in "La Apacheta", near El Alto, Bolivia May 12, 2015. Protesters demand President Evo Morales' government better road connections and support for the new governor of La Paz, Felix Patzi, and his projects for their town, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado

An Aymara woman carries a rock to block a highway during a protest in "La Apacheta", near El Alto, Bolivia May 12, 2015. Protesters demand President Evo Morales' government better road connections and support for the new governor of La Paz, Felix Patzi, and his projects for their town, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
An Aymara woman carries a rock to block a highway during a protest in "La Apacheta", near El Alto, Bolivia May 12, 2015. Protesters demand President Evo Morales' government better road connections and support for the new governor of La Paz, Felix Patzi, and his projects for their town, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado
A rebel fighter rests along a trench at the frontline where the rebel fighters announced the start of an offensive to take control of Ariha town from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib province, Syria May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A rebel fighter rests along a trench at the frontline where the rebel fighters announced the start of an offensive to take control of Ariha town from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib province, Syria May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A rebel fighter rests along a trench at the frontline where the rebel fighters announced the start of an offensive to take control of Ariha town from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib province, Syria May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Jennifer Perez, 19, pours water on her friend Marijose Sanchez, 19, as they try to cool off while sunbathing during a hot spring day in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Jennifer Perez, 19, pours water on her friend Marijose Sanchez, 19, as they try to cool off while sunbathing during a hot spring day in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Jennifer Perez, 19, pours water on her friend Marijose Sanchez, 19, as they try to cool off while sunbathing during a hot spring day in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Artist Yoko Ono interacts with the exhibit "Apple" at the Museum of Modern Art exhibition dedicated exclusively to her work, titled �Yoko Ono: One Woman Show, 1960�1971�, in New York May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Artist Yoko Ono interacts with the exhibit "Apple" at the Museum of Modern Art exhibition dedicated exclusively to her work, titled �Yoko Ono: One Woman Show, 1960�1971�, in New York May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Artist Yoko Ono interacts with the exhibit "Apple" at the Museum of Modern Art exhibition dedicated exclusively to her work, titled �Yoko Ono: One Woman Show, 1960�1971�, in New York May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Free Syrian Army fighters cover their ears as they fire a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Deraa countryside May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Free Syrian Army fighters cover their ears as they fire a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Deraa countryside May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Free Syrian Army fighters cover their ears as they fire a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Deraa countryside May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A child migrant believed to be Rohingya sleeps on pile of used clothes inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 12, 2015. Indonesia's navy provided food, water and medical supplies to around 500 passengers from Myanmar before sending the migrant boat across the Malacca Strait towards Malaysia, a military spokesman said. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A child migrant believed to be Rohingya sleeps on pile of used clothes inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 12, 2015. Indonesia's navy provided food, water and medical supplies to around 500...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A child migrant believed to be Rohingya sleeps on pile of used clothes inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 12, 2015. Indonesia's navy provided food, water and medical supplies to around 500 passengers from Myanmar before sending the migrant boat across the Malacca Strait towards Malaysia, a military spokesman said. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Deserted grain silos are seen in front of the snowcapped Mount Olympus near the town of Larissa in Thessaly region, Greece April 22, 2015. As Athens faces growing pressure to reach agreement with lenders to avoid financial chaos, an angry Greek public feels the pain of cuts following a six-year recession, with unemployment more than double the euro zone average. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Deserted grain silos are seen in front of the snowcapped Mount Olympus near the town of Larissa in Thessaly region, Greece April 22, 2015. As Athens faces growing pressure to reach agreement with lenders to avoid financial chaos, an angry Greek...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Deserted grain silos are seen in front of the snowcapped Mount Olympus near the town of Larissa in Thessaly region, Greece April 22, 2015. As Athens faces growing pressure to reach agreement with lenders to avoid financial chaos, an angry Greek public feels the pain of cuts following a six-year recession, with unemployment more than double the euro zone average. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Nepalese military personnel stands on a collapsed building after an earthquake in the centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nepalese military personnel stands on a collapsed building after an earthquake in the centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Nepalese military personnel stands on a collapsed building after an earthquake in the centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
French President Francois Hollande (L) shakes hands with retired Cuban leader Fidel Castro during a private meeting in Havana, Cuba May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Castro/CUBADEBATE

French President Francois Hollande (L) shakes hands with retired Cuban leader Fidel Castro during a private meeting in Havana, Cuba May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Castro/CUBADEBATE

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
French President Francois Hollande (L) shakes hands with retired Cuban leader Fidel Castro during a private meeting in Havana, Cuba May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Castro/CUBADEBATE
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 10, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America. Picture taken May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 10, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America. Picture taken May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 10, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America. Picture taken May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A fighter of the Popular Resistance Committee is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured during clashes with Houthi fighters in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Popular Resistance Committee is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured during clashes with Houthi fighters in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A fighter of the Popular Resistance Committee is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured during clashes with Houthi fighters in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester wears grass around his face to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. East African leaders will hold a summit in Tanzania on May 13 aimed at breaking the political deadlock in Burundi and ensuring the country holds peaceful elections, Tanzania's presidency says. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester wears grass around his face to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. East African leaders will hold a summit in Tanzania on May...more

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A protester wears grass around his face to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. East African leaders will hold a summit in Tanzania on May 13 aimed at breaking the political deadlock in Burundi and ensuring the country holds peaceful elections, Tanzania's presidency says. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman cries inside her destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman cries inside her destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A woman cries inside her destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Local residents walk past collapsed houses after the April 25 earthquake in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Local residents walk past collapsed houses after the April 25 earthquake in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Local residents walk past collapsed houses after the April 25 earthquake in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Amy Parrish (2nd L) hugs a woman as she gathers personal items from her home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Amy Parrish (2nd L) hugs a woman as she gathers personal items from her home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Amy Parrish (2nd L) hugs a woman as she gathers personal items from her home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Residents walk on a muddy road next to vehicles pushed up to a wall by floodwater, after heavy rainfall hit Yudong township of Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Residents walk on a muddy road next to vehicles pushed up to a wall by floodwater, after heavy rainfall hit Yudong township of Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Residents walk on a muddy road next to vehicles pushed up to a wall by floodwater, after heavy rainfall hit Yudong township of Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Youlander Ross, mother of slain policeman Liquori Tate, is consoled by police officers during a vigil service for her son and another officer killed during a traffic stop, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Youlander Ross, mother of slain policeman Liquori Tate, is consoled by police officers during a vigil service for her son and another officer killed during a traffic stop, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Youlander Ross, mother of slain policeman Liquori Tate, is consoled by police officers during a vigil service for her son and another officer killed during a traffic stop, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A Buddhist monk shaves the head of a novice monk during an inauguration ceremony at Jogye temple in Seoul, May 11, 2015. Ten children on Monday were given the opportunity to experience life as Buddhist monks by staying at the temple until Buddha's birthday in two weeks. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A Buddhist monk shaves the head of a novice monk during an inauguration ceremony at Jogye temple in Seoul, May 11, 2015. Ten children on Monday were given the opportunity to experience life as Buddhist monks by staying at the temple until Buddha's birthday in two weeks. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A Buddhist monk shaves the head of a novice monk during an inauguration ceremony at Jogye temple in Seoul, May 11, 2015. Ten children on Monday were given the opportunity to experience life as Buddhist monks by staying at the temple until Buddha's birthday in two weeks. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem crosses his fingers as he listens to Greece's Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (L) during euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem crosses his fingers as he listens to Greece's Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (L) during euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem crosses his fingers as he listens to Greece's Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (L) during euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Migrants believed to be Rohingya are seen inside a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Migrants believed to be Rohingya are seen inside a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya are seen inside a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Britain's Prince Harry meets young members of the public during a walkabout tour of Christchurch's city mall in New Zealand May 12, 2015. REUTERS/ Iain McGregor/POOL

Britain's Prince Harry meets young members of the public during a walkabout tour of Christchurch's city mall in New Zealand May 12, 2015. REUTERS/ Iain McGregor/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry meets young members of the public during a walkabout tour of Christchurch's city mall in New Zealand May 12, 2015. REUTERS/ Iain McGregor/POOL
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) aims his weapon as another fellow fighter fires his weapon in Deir Salman frontline, near the highway of Damascus international airport after what the rebels said were advances they made in the area following clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) aims his weapon as another fellow fighter fires his weapon in Deir Salman frontline, near the highway of Damascus international airport after what the rebels said were advances they made in the area following clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) aims his weapon as another fellow fighter fires his weapon in Deir Salman frontline, near the highway of Damascus international airport after what the rebels said were advances they made in the area following clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron poses for a group photograph with newly-elected Conservative Party MPs, at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron poses for a group photograph with newly-elected Conservative Party MPs, at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron poses for a group photograph with newly-elected Conservative Party MPs, at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool
Greek Cypriot leader and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades (R), Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci (L) and UN envoy Espeth Barth Eide shakes hands, in Nicosia, May 11, 2015. It was the first encounter of the leaders on the ethnically-split island since Akinci, a leftist moderate, won leadership elections in northern Cyprus on April 26. REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou

Greek Cypriot leader and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades (R), Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci (L) and UN envoy Espeth Barth Eide shakes hands, in Nicosia, May 11, 2015. It was the first encounter of the leaders on the ethnically-split island since Akinci, a leftist moderate, won leadership elections in northern Cyprus on April 26. REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Greek Cypriot leader and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades (R), Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci (L) and UN envoy Espeth Barth Eide shakes hands, in Nicosia, May 11, 2015. It was the first encounter of the leaders on the ethnically-split island since Akinci, a leftist moderate, won leadership elections in northern Cyprus on April 26. REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) holds up a kitten he said he rescued near Deir Salman frontline, near the highway of Damascus international airport, after what the rebels said were advances made in the area following clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) holds up a kitten he said he rescued near Deir Salman frontline, near the highway of Damascus international airport, after what the rebels said were advances made in the area following clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) holds up a kitten he said he rescued near Deir Salman frontline, near the highway of Damascus international airport, after what the rebels said were advances made in the area following clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
