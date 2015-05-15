Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 15, 2015 | 7:42am IST

A protester kneels with his skateboard amidst water jets during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, Chile, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen

A protester kneels with his skateboard amidst water jets during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, Chile, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A protester kneels with his skateboard amidst water jets during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, Chile, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen
Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015. Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece into Macedonia on their way to northern European countries; most of them are turned back by Macedonian border guards. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015. Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece into Macedonia on their way to northern European countries; most of them are turned back by Macedonian border guards. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board at Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo as their boat is left to adrift off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. Around 1100 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sicily, about 130 miles from Lampedusa, according to the police. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board at Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo as their boat is left to adrift off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. Around 1100 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sicily, about 130 miles from Lampedusa, according to the police. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board at Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo as their boat is left to adrift off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. Around 1100 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sicily, about 130 miles from Lampedusa, according to the police. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A security attempts to stop a supporter of Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk who ran onto the pitch to celebrate the victory over Napoli in the Europa League semi-final second leg soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A security attempts to stop a supporter of Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk who ran onto the pitch to celebrate the victory over Napoli in the Europa League semi-final second leg soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A security attempts to stop a supporter of Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk who ran onto the pitch to celebrate the victory over Napoli in the Europa League semi-final second leg soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A bar receipt is shown during Homeland Security Inspector General John Roth's testimony before a House Oversight and Government Reform hearing on "U.S. Secret Service: Accountability for March 4, 2015 Misconduct" on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A bar receipt is shown during Homeland Security Inspector General John Roth's testimony before a House Oversight and Government Reform hearing on "U.S. Secret Service: Accountability for March 4, 2015 Misconduct" on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A bar receipt is shown during Homeland Security Inspector General John Roth's testimony before a House Oversight and Government Reform hearing on "U.S. Secret Service: Accountability for March 4, 2015 Misconduct" on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Relatives mourn over the body of Hezbollah fighter Ahmed al-Amin, who was killed while fighting against insurgents in the Qalamoun region, during his funeral in Sidon, southern Lebanon May 14, 2015. Lebanon's Hezbollah and Syria's army made big advances against insurgents in mountains north of Damascus on Wednesday, Hezbollah and Syrian state media said, shoring up President Bashar al-Assad's grip on the border zone. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Relatives mourn over the body of Hezbollah fighter Ahmed al-Amin, who was killed while fighting against insurgents in the Qalamoun region, during his funeral in Sidon, southern Lebanon May 14, 2015. Lebanon's Hezbollah and Syria's army made big...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Relatives mourn over the body of Hezbollah fighter Ahmed al-Amin, who was killed while fighting against insurgents in the Qalamoun region, during his funeral in Sidon, southern Lebanon May 14, 2015. Lebanon's Hezbollah and Syria's army made big advances against insurgents in mountains north of Damascus on Wednesday, Hezbollah and Syrian state media said, shoring up President Bashar al-Assad's grip on the border zone. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Makeshift shelters are seen through a helicopter after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Makeshift shelters are seen through a helicopter after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Makeshift shelters are seen through a helicopter after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney and five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield stare down during their weigh-in before their boxing match in Holladay, Utah May 14, 2015. The two will box on Friday to benefit the medical charity CharityVision. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney and five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield stare down during their weigh-in before their boxing match in Holladay, Utah May 14, 2015. The two will box on Friday to benefit the medical charity CharityVision. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Former Massachusetts Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney and five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield stare down during their weigh-in before their boxing match in Holladay, Utah May 14, 2015. The two will box on Friday to benefit the medical charity CharityVision. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front of a burning barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 14, 2015. The head of Burundi's army said on Thursday that an attempted coup had failed and forces loyal to Nkurunziza were in control, a day after another general said he had sacked Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term in office. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front of a burning barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 14, 2015. The head of Burundi's army said on Thursday that an attempted coup had failed and...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front of a burning barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 14, 2015. The head of Burundi's army said on Thursday that an attempted coup had failed and forces loyal to Nkurunziza were in control, a day after another general said he had sacked Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term in office. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The wreckage of fishing boats that were used by immigrants to reach Europe is pictured at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The wreckage of fishing boats that were used by immigrants to reach Europe is pictured at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
The wreckage of fishing boats that were used by immigrants to reach Europe is pictured at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Salma Hayek poses during a photocall for the film "Tale of Tales" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Salma Hayek poses during a photocall for the film "Tale of Tales" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Cast member Salma Hayek poses during a photocall for the film "Tale of Tales" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Brazil's Corinthians fans cheer their team on during Copa Libertadores soccer match against Paraguay's Guarani in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil's Corinthians fans cheer their team on during Copa Libertadores soccer match against Paraguay's Guarani in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Brazil's Corinthians fans cheer their team on during Copa Libertadores soccer match against Paraguay's Guarani in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis listens to a conferrer (not pictured) during the Economist Conference on "Europe: The comeback, Greece: How resilient?" in Athens May 14, 2015. Greece's debt is not viable and the country's debt repayments to the European Central Bank should be pushed back, the Greek finance minister said on Thursday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis listens to a conferrer (not pictured) during the Economist Conference on "Europe: The comeback, Greece: How resilient?" in Athens May 14, 2015. Greece's debt is not viable and the country's debt repayments to the European Central Bank should be pushed back, the Greek finance minister said on Thursday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis listens to a conferrer (not pictured) during the Economist Conference on "Europe: The comeback, Greece: How resilient?" in Athens May 14, 2015. Greece's debt is not viable and the country's debt repayments to the European Central Bank should be pushed back, the Greek finance minister said on Thursday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Xing Yile (L), a 26-year-old middle school art teacher, works with his friend on their homemade replica of the "Hulkbuster" Iron Man armor from the movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron", at an underground parking lot in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, May 12, 2015. The 3.4-metre-tall replica is made of over 100 fiber-reinforced plastic components. It took Xing and his friends two months to put them together after watching the trailer of the movie in March, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Xing Yile (L), a 26-year-old middle school art teacher, works with his friend on their homemade replica of the "Hulkbuster" Iron Man armor from the movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron", at an underground parking lot in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Xing Yile (L), a 26-year-old middle school art teacher, works with his friend on their homemade replica of the "Hulkbuster" Iron Man armor from the movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron", at an underground parking lot in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, May 12, 2015. The 3.4-metre-tall replica is made of over 100 fiber-reinforced plastic components. It took Xing and his friends two months to put them together after watching the trailer of the movie in March, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Rohinyga and Bangladeshi refugees are transported to a navy boat where they will be taken to mainland Malaysia, after they landed at Pantai Pasir Berdengung beach in Langkawi island, in the northern state of Kedah, Malaysia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Rohinyga and Bangladeshi refugees are transported to a navy boat where they will be taken to mainland Malaysia, after they landed at Pantai Pasir Berdengung beach in Langkawi island, in the northern state of Kedah, Malaysia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Rohinyga and Bangladeshi refugees are transported to a navy boat where they will be taken to mainland Malaysia, after they landed at Pantai Pasir Berdengung beach in Langkawi island, in the northern state of Kedah, Malaysia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
President Barack Obama welcomes Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani, of Bahrain, as he plays host to leaders and delegations from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the White House in Washington May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama welcomes Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani, of Bahrain, as he plays host to leaders and delegations from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the White House in Washington May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
President Barack Obama welcomes Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani, of Bahrain, as he plays host to leaders and delegations from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the White House in Washington May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after they say they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after they say they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after they say they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college prepares backstage before a dress rehearsal of a performance by graduates of the college at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college prepares backstage before a dress rehearsal of a performance by graduates of the college at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college prepares backstage before a dress rehearsal of a performance by graduates of the college at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Framed pictures are seen hanging from the wall of a house damaged by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Framed pictures are seen hanging from the wall of a house damaged by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Framed pictures are seen hanging from the wall of a house damaged by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An immigrant from Mali rests at the Greek-Macedonian border before an attempt to flee to Macedonia, in the village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, Greece May 13, 2015. Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece into Macedonia on their way to northern European countries; most of them are turned back by Macedonian border guards. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An immigrant from Mali rests at the Greek-Macedonian border before an attempt to flee to Macedonia, in the village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, Greece May 13, 2015. Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
An immigrant from Mali rests at the Greek-Macedonian border before an attempt to flee to Macedonia, in the village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, Greece May 13, 2015. Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece into Macedonia on their way to northern European countries; most of them are turned back by Macedonian border guards. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Paramilitary policemen jump during a training session in muddy water at a military base in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Paramilitary policemen jump during a training session in muddy water at a military base in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Paramilitary policemen jump during a training session in muddy water at a military base in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A detained protester cries in front of a burning barricade during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A detained protester cries in front of a burning barricade during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A detained protester cries in front of a burning barricade during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Migrants (top) walk as tourists (bottom) walk on the sea at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants (top) walk as tourists (bottom) walk on the sea at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Migrants (top) walk as tourists (bottom) walk on the sea at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A security guard looks out from a viewing panel in a door at a guest house after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan May 14, 2015. At least one gunman attacked the guest house popular with foreigners in Kabul on Wednesday killing at least five people, including an American and two Indians, in a bold assault that showed Afghanistan still faces security challenges. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A security guard looks out from a viewing panel in a door at a guest house after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan May 14, 2015. At least one gunman attacked the guest house popular with foreigners in Kabul on Wednesday killing at least five people,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A security guard looks out from a viewing panel in a door at a guest house after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan May 14, 2015. At least one gunman attacked the guest house popular with foreigners in Kabul on Wednesday killing at least five people, including an American and two Indians, in a bold assault that showed Afghanistan still faces security challenges. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Britain's Prince Harry talks to children from Linton base school during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, New Zealand May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Britain's Prince Harry talks to children from Linton base school during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, New Zealand May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry talks to children from Linton base school during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, New Zealand May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Singer Nick Fradiani (C) is named the winner by host Ryan Seacrest (2nd L) surrounded by fellow contestants during the American Idol XIV 2015 Finale at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Nick Fradiani (C) is named the winner by host Ryan Seacrest (2nd L) surrounded by fellow contestants during the American Idol XIV 2015 Finale at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Singer Nick Fradiani (C) is named the winner by host Ryan Seacrest (2nd L) surrounded by fellow contestants during the American Idol XIV 2015 Finale at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
