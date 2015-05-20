Editor's Choice
A Bangladeshi migrant who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, sits inside a shelter after having a haircut in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. United Nations agencies urged Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand on Tuesday to...more
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman looks out of her home as soldiers stand on a street during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 19, 2015. Burundi police fire tear gas and beat protesters who are...more
Actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Britain's Prince Charles holds a cup of tea as he shakes hands with Gerry Adams at the National University of Ireland in Galway, Ireland May 19, 2015. Britain's Prince Charles met Gerry Adams in Ireland on Tuesday, the first time the leader of the...more
Residents cross over an improvised bridge after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. A landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in a town in...more
Protesters show bullet casings during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi May 19, 2015. Burundi police fire tear gas and beat protesters who are demanding President Pierre...more
A Rohingya child who recently arrived by boat has his picture taken for identification purposes at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. The United Nations has called on Southeast Asian nations not to push back the...more
A protester jumps over a barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, May 18, 2015. Small groups of protesters shouted slogans against Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in...more
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, hugs an alpaca in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. Lisa came to Portugal from England in 2009 to set up Monte Frio Alpacas, a project where she breeds alpacas, which produce wool. Lisa's 14 alpacas produce about 50...more
An Indonesian volunteer cuts the hair of a Bangladeshi migrant, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A disabled Palestinian passes by an artificial limb before the start of a local wheelchair basketball championship in Gaza City May 18, 2015. Some of the participants were injured in past rounds of conflict with Israel, according to the organizers of...more
Haitian children show their skills during a march in celebrations for National Haitian Flag Day in the streets of Port-au-Prince, May 18, 2015. Haitians are celebrating the 212th anniversary of their national flag. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade covers his ears as a fellow fighter fires a vehicle's weapon during what the rebels said is an offensive to take control of the al-Mastouma army base which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray during a protest against a shopping centre, which opens on Saturdays, near their neighbourhood, in the southern city of Ashdod May 18, 2015. About 10,000 protesters took part in the protest. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
President Obama holds an umbrella for Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett (C) and Deputy Chief of Staff Anita Breckenridge (R) as they step from Marine One during a rain shower on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington May 18, 2015....more
Actress Uma Thurman (C) and Caroline Scheufele, Artistic Director and Co-President of Chopard (R) pose during a photocall ahead of the Chopard Gold Party during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves...more
Labourers work at a traditional brick factory in Arab Mesad district of Helwan, northeast of Cairo, May 14, 2015. About 45 labourers are employed at the brick factory and most work 10 hours a day. Adult workers earn a daily wage of 70 Egyptian pounds...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the 68th World Health Assembly at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Rohingya boy, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, holds his ball as he walks at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Police academy graduates march during their graduation ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan May 18, 2015. Out of the 408 graduating officers, 76 female officers were inducted into the Pakistan police force, according to the police force. REUTERS/Caren...more
Singer Nina Sublatti representing Georgia perform the song "Warrior" during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest In Vienna, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Houthi followers demonstrate against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 18, 2015. Saudi-led forces resumed military operations in Yemen after a five-day ceasefire ended late on Sunday, and Yemen's foreign minister blamed the...more
Three synchronized swimmers wear hats made out of 800 chrysanthemums each at the M & G Retreat garden at the Royal Horticultural Soceity's Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Workers of an environmental corporation hold up a dead pelican at a beach near Concepcion city May 18, 2015. Around 1,300 marine birds were found dead and Chilean authorities are investigating the cause, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
Residents remove mud and debris as they search for bodies after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. A landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in a town in Colombia's northwest mountains on Monday,...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray during a protest against a shopping centre which opens on Saturdays, near their neighbourhood in the southern city of Ashdod May 18, 2015. About 10,000 protesters took part in the protest. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The body of a dead man is seen on the ground in one of the suburbs near capital Bujumbura in Burundi May 18, 2015. Small groups of protesters resumed demonstrations on Monday against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term,...more
Secretary of State John Kerry puts 8-month-old Andrew Belz on his shoulders as he poses for photos with the children of U.S. troops and U.S. Embassy personnel at Collier Field House at Yongsan Garrison in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015....more
A Burundian refugee woman carries a radio as she rests with her belongings on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, while waiting for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 18, 2015....more
A girl bathes to cool off herself with water that is leaking from a broken pipe valve on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 18, 2015. Temperature in Ahmedabad on Monday reached 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit),...more
