A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline on Tuesday, spilling some 21,000 gallons (79,000 liters) of oil into the ocean and...more
Graduate Robert McConnel asks President Obama to strike a "James Bond" pose during the 134th Commencement Exercises of the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Plywood with the words "We are Myanmar Rohingya" is seen in an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Students shout slogans during a protest demanding change in the education system, from inside the Senate headquarters in Santiago, Chile, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Model and television personality Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California,May 19, 2015. A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline on Tuesday, spilling some 21,000 gallons (79,000 liters) of oil into the ocean and on beaches...more
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced woman to help her cross the bridge at the outskirts of Baghdad May 19, 2015. Iraqi security forces on Tuesday deployed tanks and artillery around Ramadi to confront Islamic State fighters who have captured the...more
The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitung, North Sulawesi May 20, 2015. A total of 19 foreign boats from Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and one from China were destroyed near Bitung...more
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A Rohingya boy, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, holds his ball as he walks at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The Villarrica volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks to reporters following the Democrat Senate weekly policy lunch in the U.S. Capitol in Washington May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters show bullet casings during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Residents cross over an improvised bridge after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Gordon Satterly, 61, from Michigan (L) kisses his husband Richard Brand, 53, from Texas, at the International Gay Rodeo Association's Rodeo In the Rock party in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States April 24, 2015. Contestants at the International Gay...more
A demonstrator is detained while clashing with riot police during a protest against the death of two students who were shot dead on May 14 following a protest march at Valparaiso city, in Santiago, Chile May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) clasps hands with FIFA chief Sepp Blatter during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah May 20, 2015. Blatter, visiting the Middle East to try to persuade the Palestine FA (PFA) to drop a proposal to...more
Britain's Prince Charles (L) shakes hands with Gerry Adams at the National University of Ireland in Galway, Ireland May 19, 2015. Britain's Prince Charles met Gerry Adams in Ireland on Tuesday, the first time the leader of the former political wing...more
A woman holding her children dances as protesters pass by during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Actor Antonio Banderas and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit...more
A Rohingya migrant who arrived today by boat looks out the window of a police truck before departing with others to a temporary shelter, in Idi Rayeuk, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A man travels down a flooded alley on a foam board following heavy rainfall in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Students practice at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 20, 2015. Young gymnasts, from 6 to 11 years old, train everyday for at least five hours. REUTERS/William Hong
Rohingya migrant children who arrived by boat, receive biscuits from a volunteer at the port of Julok village in Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A dead crow attached to a stick intended to denigrate the ruling party whose emblem is an eagle, is seen at a protesters barricade, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May...more
Two migrants from the Sudan protect themselves from the rain as they wait near a road where lorries pass in Calais, France May 19, 2015 after they traveled from the Mediterranean northwards in the hopes of crossing the English Channel and seeking...more
An image of playwright William Shakespeare from a first edition of "The Herball", a sixteenth century book on plants, is seen at an office in London, Britain May 19, 2015. The illustration is thought to show the first and only authentic portrait of...more
Vasily Sergeevich Sirotin, originally from Russia and an active U.S. Army Reserve officer poses for a photograph after becoming a United States Citizen in a naturalization ceremony, on the steps to the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration at...more
