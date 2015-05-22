A wounded man lies on the ground after he was shot in the head by a policeman, according to protesters, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. The man died on his...more

A wounded man lies on the ground after he was shot in the head by a policeman, according to protesters, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. The man died on his way to the hospital, according to the Red Cross. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

