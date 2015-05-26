Indonesian health workers move a Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat to an awaiting ambulance at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. Malaysia's police chief said on Monday that 139 graves...more

Indonesian health workers move a Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat to an awaiting ambulance at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. Malaysia's police chief said on Monday that 139 graves believed to contain the remains of migrants were found near the country's border with Thailand, and that some graves contained more than one body. The graves were found at 28 suspected human trafficking camps located around 500 metres (550 yards) from the border in northern Malaysia, said Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close