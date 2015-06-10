Editor's choice
A woman protests the death of Ezell Ford during a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in Los Angeles, California June 9, 2015. The Los Angeles police commission on Tuesday will review the findings of the city�s police chief and an inspector...more
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A worker in full protective gear adjusts his suit between subway trains at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant...more
People ride the installation "Isometric Slides" at the Carsten Holler: Decision exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in central London, Britain June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Buffalos escape a fire spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015....more
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. Four people, including two brothers of al-Dhafif, were killed in...more
An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Defendants huddle as they pray while holding copies of the Koran behind bars at a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which...more
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of President Obama's staff, Secret Service, White House...more
Members of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps rest in the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which...more
A helicopter flies past during a police graduation ceremony in Tripoli, Libya, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A local resident carries bread as a Ukrainian serviceman stands guard in the village of Novotoshkivske near the frontline with pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Residents carry an injured man in a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A fan shows his tattoo as he poses for a picture during a training session for Chile's national soccer team, ahead of the Copa America tournament in Santiago, June 8, 2015. Chile will play the group A matches along with Mexico, Ecuador and Bolivia in...more
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) cheer during a gathering to celebrate their party's victory during the parliamentary election, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, June 8, 2015. Turkey faced the prospect of weeks of political turmoil...more
U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates scoring against Australia with forward Abby Wambach (20) and Megan Klingenberg defender (22) in a Group D soccer match in the 2015 women's World Cup at Winnipeg Stadium, Jun 8, 2015. Mandatory Credit:...more
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. Authorities hunting for two convicted murderers who staged a brash prison break in upstate New York were questioning a woman who worked at...more
Smoke rises from a fuel depot where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. Two Ukrainian firemen were missing after the fire they had been battling through the night at a fuel depot outside Kiev triggered a powerful...more
Miriam Ungria, wife of the late Bulgarian Prince Kardam, kneels in front of Spain's King Felipe after a service in memory of the late prince in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2015. Prince Kardam died in Madrid on April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Apple CEO Tim Cook waits to return to stage during his keynote address at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An elementary school student wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, receives a temperature check at an elementary school in Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2015. South Korea's health ministry said on Tuesday there were...more
A girl covers her eyes as she walks with her mother on the banks of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armed with a double-barrelled hunting gun killed four people, including two police, in northern Hebei province on Tuesday, state media said, a...more
A host reacts on stage as exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama sneaks up behind her during his first public appearance on his current visit to Australia, at a school in Katoomba, west of Sydney, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tara Williams rallies with other protestors during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas, June 8, 2015. Hundreds marched through the Dallas-area city of McKinney on Monday calling for the firing of police...more
People stand at the site of a truck crash in Yarowilca, Peru, June 7, 2015. A truck carrying teachers, students and their families fell into an abyss in an Andean area of Peru, northeast of Lima, killing at least 17 people, mostly school children,...more
Survivors evacuate a building surrounded by debris at a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts following the 95-93 victory against the Golden State Warriors in game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, June 7, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Actor Bill Murray takes part in a poetry walk over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People exercise early morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
"Joy" and "Sadness", characters of the animation film "Inside Out", pose at its premiere at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
