A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Flood waters from the Red River engulf houses in the River Bluff subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. A surging Red River that flooded northwest Louisiana this week, affecting hundreds of structures and displacing scores of people,...more
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Co-hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow announce Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood as the winners for collaborative video of the year for "Somethin' Bad" during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A woman protests the death of Ezell Ford during a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in Los Angeles, June 9, 2015. The Los Angeles police commission will review the findings of the city�s police chief and an inspector general that two...more
A farm boy, with his face covered with sand, is pictured as he leaves the farm he works on, near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. Four people, including two brothers of al-Dhafif, were killed in...more
A businessman stands behind a frosted glass window of an office high-rise in central Tokyo June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China...more
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armed with a double-barrelled hunting gun killed four people, including two police, in northern Hebei province on Tuesday, state media said, a...more
Boston Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts (50) loses control of his bat during a swing in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Jun 9, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which...more
The photo of LGTB rights activist and Spanish Socialist politician Pedro Zerolo hangs next to a black ribbon on a rainbow flag in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 9, 2015. Zerolo, who helped get same-sex marriage approved in Spain, passed...more
Posters of Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad (R) and his father Hafez Al-Assad (L) are seen at the main entrance at the Brigade 52 military base after it was captured by the Free Syrian Army in Daraa, Syria June 9, 2015. Rebel fighters captured the...more
A staff member puts an identification number on a rescued migrant's hand as she disembarks at the Pozzallo harbour, Italy, June 9, 2015. Some 447 migrants were brought into the Sicilian port of Pozzallo after being rescued at sea by the Italian...more
Defendants huddle as they pray while holding copies of the Koran behind bars at a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which...more
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather on armoured vehicles on the roadside near the village of Vidrodzhennya outside Artemivsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Hearts with the name of Ezell Ford, who was shot by police, are left by protesters outside the home of Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles, June 9, 2015. The Los Angeles police commission on Tuesday will review the findings of the city's...more
Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Dennis Hastert arrives for an appearance in federal court in Chicago June 9, 2015. Hastert is due to be arraigned in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday on charges of trying to hide large cash transactions...more
A worker in full protective gear adjusts his suit between subway trains at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. Hong Kong issued a "red alert" advisory on Tuesday against non-essential travel to South Korea,...more
Neighbour Vadim Yaritsa checks his roof for damages as firefighters look for hot spots beside the burned house (bottom) of suspect Norman Raddatz, where a police officer was shot and killed, in Edmonton, June 9, 2015. Constable Daniel Woodall was...more
A girl covers her eyes as she walks with her mother on the banks of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Couples kiss after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality...more
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which...more
