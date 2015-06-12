Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2015 | 10:40pm IST

Editor's choice

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian protester during clashes following a protest against Jewish settlements, in Jalazoun refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian protester during clashes following a protest against Jewish settlements, in Jalazoun refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian protester during clashes following a protest against Jewish settlements, in Jalazoun refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
1 / 28
Buddhist monks holding candles offer prayers for the victims of earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Buddhist monks holding candles offer prayers for the victims of earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Buddhist monks holding candles offer prayers for the victims of earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 28
Dresses and skirts are seen hanging inside a stadium, in an art exhibition titled "Thinking of You" by Kosovo-born, London-based artist Alketa Xhafa-Mripa, in Pristina, June 12, 2015. Dresses and skirts donated by Cherie Blair and Rita Ora were among 5,000 pegged to washing lines in the Kosovo stadium on Friday in the art installation drawing attention to the stigma suffered by victims of wartime sexual violence. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Dresses and skirts are seen hanging inside a stadium, in an art exhibition titled "Thinking of You" by Kosovo-born, London-based artist Alketa Xhafa-Mripa, in Pristina, June 12, 2015. Dresses and skirts donated by Cherie Blair and Rita Ora were among...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Dresses and skirts are seen hanging inside a stadium, in an art exhibition titled "Thinking of You" by Kosovo-born, London-based artist Alketa Xhafa-Mripa, in Pristina, June 12, 2015. Dresses and skirts donated by Cherie Blair and Rita Ora were among 5,000 pegged to washing lines in the Kosovo stadium on Friday in the art installation drawing attention to the stigma suffered by victims of wartime sexual violence. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Close
3 / 28
A woman reacts as she touches the feet of her son's body, as the bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are carried out of a crime scene in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, El Salvador, June 11, 2015. Six members of the Barrio 18 Gang were killed on Thursday in a confrontation with the army, which has taken on a larger role in fighting violence in the poor Central American nation, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman reacts as she touches the feet of her son's body, as the bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are carried out of a crime scene in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, El Salvador, June 11, 2015. Six members of the Barrio 18 Gang were killed on...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A woman reacts as she touches the feet of her son's body, as the bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are carried out of a crime scene in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, El Salvador, June 11, 2015. Six members of the Barrio 18 Gang were killed on Thursday in a confrontation with the army, which has taken on a larger role in fighting violence in the poor Central American nation, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 28
A boy looks through a window on the door of a migration centre next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. The European Union has tripled funding for rescue missions in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck killed some 800 migrants in April, but it is still trying to find a way to cope with those who arrive, and to relieve the burden on southern countries like Italy and Greece. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A boy looks through a window on the door of a migration centre next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. The European Union has tripled funding for rescue missions in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck killed some 800 migrants in April,...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A boy looks through a window on the door of a migration centre next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. The European Union has tripled funding for rescue missions in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck killed some 800 migrants in April, but it is still trying to find a way to cope with those who arrive, and to relieve the burden on southern countries like Italy and Greece. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
5 / 28
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan kisses a handmade Turkish flag, given to him as a gift during a graduation ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, June 11, 2015. Erdogan on Thursday urged the country's political parties to work quickly to form a new government, saying egos should be left aside and that history would judge anyone who left Turkey in limbo. In his first public appearance since Sunday's parliamentary election, Erdogan said no political development should be allowed to threaten Turkey's gains. He said he would do his part in finding a solution with the powers given to him by the constitution. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan kisses a handmade Turkish flag, given to him as a gift during a graduation ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, June 11, 2015. Erdogan on Thursday urged the country's political parties to work quickly to form a new...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan kisses a handmade Turkish flag, given to him as a gift during a graduation ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, June 11, 2015. Erdogan on Thursday urged the country's political parties to work quickly to form a new government, saying egos should be left aside and that history would judge anyone who left Turkey in limbo. In his first public appearance since Sunday's parliamentary election, Erdogan said no political development should be allowed to threaten Turkey's gains. He said he would do his part in finding a solution with the powers given to him by the constitution. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
6 / 28
Workers prepare animal skins in front of animal trophies at the taxidermy studio in Pretoria,South Africa, February 12, 2015. Africa's big game hunting industry helps protect endangered species, according to its advocates. Opponents say it threatens wildlife. Now a moot change in regulations in the United States could affect the number of foreigners who come to Africa to hunt big game, damaging the industry and possibly hurting wildlife. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Workers prepare animal skins in front of animal trophies at the taxidermy studio in Pretoria,South Africa, February 12, 2015. Africa's big game hunting industry helps protect endangered species, according to its advocates. Opponents say it threatens...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Workers prepare animal skins in front of animal trophies at the taxidermy studio in Pretoria,South Africa, February 12, 2015. Africa's big game hunting industry helps protect endangered species, according to its advocates. Opponents say it threatens wildlife. Now a moot change in regulations in the United States could affect the number of foreigners who come to Africa to hunt big game, damaging the industry and possibly hurting wildlife. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
7 / 28
David Yanez (R) and Arturo Hidalgo set up a 6-metre (20-ft.) prototype of wind turbine without blades in a countryside at the small village in Gotarrendura, Spain, June 2, 2015. The windmill works by spinning air whirlpools in the inverted cones, aided by magnets, to create patterns of oscillation that are converted into electrical power by a generator. The same phenomenon is responsible for the 'singing' of suspended power lines in the wind. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

David Yanez (R) and Arturo Hidalgo set up a 6-metre (20-ft.) prototype of wind turbine without blades in a countryside at the small village in Gotarrendura, Spain, June 2, 2015. The windmill works by spinning air whirlpools in the inverted cones,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
David Yanez (R) and Arturo Hidalgo set up a 6-metre (20-ft.) prototype of wind turbine without blades in a countryside at the small village in Gotarrendura, Spain, June 2, 2015. The windmill works by spinning air whirlpools in the inverted cones, aided by magnets, to create patterns of oscillation that are converted into electrical power by a generator. The same phenomenon is responsible for the 'singing' of suspended power lines in the wind. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
8 / 28
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting MERS walks out from a clothing shop at Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. An outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) forced South Korea to cut interest rates on Thursday in the hope of softening the blow to an economy already burdened by slack demand, as authorities reported 14 new cases. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting MERS walks out from a clothing shop at Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. An outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) forced South Korea to cut interest...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting MERS walks out from a clothing shop at Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. An outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) forced South Korea to cut interest rates on Thursday in the hope of softening the blow to an economy already burdened by slack demand, as authorities reported 14 new cases. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
9 / 28
Migrants sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main terminal on Thursday, making a brief stop on their journey to Northern Europe. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Migrants sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main terminal on Thursday, making a brief stop on their journey to Northern Europe. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
10 / 28
Zhou Yongkang, China's former domestic security chief, stands between his police escorts as he listens to his sentence in a court in Tianjin, China, June 11, 2015. According to CCTV, Zhou was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday, deprived of his political rights for life and his personal assets confiscated, for accepting bribes, abusing power and deliberately disclosing state secrets, the Tianjin Municipal No. 1 Intermediate People's Court ruled in its first instance. Zhou pleaded guilty and will not appeal. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV

Zhou Yongkang, China's former domestic security chief, stands between his police escorts as he listens to his sentence in a court in Tianjin, China, June 11, 2015. According to CCTV, Zhou was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday, deprived of...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Zhou Yongkang, China's former domestic security chief, stands between his police escorts as he listens to his sentence in a court in Tianjin, China, June 11, 2015. According to CCTV, Zhou was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday, deprived of his political rights for life and his personal assets confiscated, for accepting bribes, abusing power and deliberately disclosing state secrets, the Tianjin Municipal No. 1 Intermediate People's Court ruled in its first instance. Zhou pleaded guilty and will not appeal. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV
Close
11 / 28
A volunteer carries a man injured in a crossfire during clashes between members of the anti-Houthi Popular Resistance Committees and Houthi fighters in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A volunteer carries a man injured in a crossfire during clashes between members of the anti-Houthi Popular Resistance Committees and Houthi fighters in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A volunteer carries a man injured in a crossfire during clashes between members of the anti-Houthi Popular Resistance Committees and Houthi fighters in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 28
Actress Sandra Bullock poses with characters in costume from the film during the "Minions" World Premiere at Leicester Square in London, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Sandra Bullock poses with characters in costume from the film during the "Minions" World Premiere at Leicester Square in London, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Actress Sandra Bullock poses with characters in costume from the film during the "Minions" World Premiere at Leicester Square in London, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
13 / 28
The Soyuz TMA-15M capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew of Terry Virts of the U.S., Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy, is seen as it lands near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, June 11, 2015. Three astronauts landed safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan on Thursday, ending their 199-day mission after an unexpected "bonus month" aboard the International Space Station, NASA Television showed. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool

The Soyuz TMA-15M capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew of Terry Virts of the U.S., Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy, is seen as it lands near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, June 11, 2015. Three...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-15M capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew of Terry Virts of the U.S., Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy, is seen as it lands near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, June 11, 2015. Three astronauts landed safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan on Thursday, ending their 199-day mission after an unexpected "bonus month" aboard the International Space Station, NASA Television showed. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool
Close
14 / 28
Canadian singer, songwriter and actor Justin Bieber shows off his Calvin Klein underwear as he attends a musical event hosted by Calvin Klein Jeans in Hong Kong, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Canadian singer, songwriter and actor Justin Bieber shows off his Calvin Klein underwear as he attends a musical event hosted by Calvin Klein Jeans in Hong Kong, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Canadian singer, songwriter and actor Justin Bieber shows off his Calvin Klein underwear as he attends a musical event hosted by Calvin Klein Jeans in Hong Kong, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
15 / 28
The Eastern Star cruise ship is seen being towed to a safer area, after it capsized in the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, in Huarong county, Hunan province, China, June 10, 2015. The ship was moved to another area on Wednesday, 10 kilometres from where it sank, to escape from the rapid currents, local media reported. Chinese investigators looking into last week's deadly capsizing of a packed cruise ship have collected a "multitude of first-hand evidence" and have interviewed many people including the captain, state media said on Wednesday. REUTERS/China Daily

The Eastern Star cruise ship is seen being towed to a safer area, after it capsized in the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, in Huarong county, Hunan province, China, June 10, 2015. The ship was moved to another area on Wednesday, 10 kilometres...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
The Eastern Star cruise ship is seen being towed to a safer area, after it capsized in the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, in Huarong county, Hunan province, China, June 10, 2015. The ship was moved to another area on Wednesday, 10 kilometres from where it sank, to escape from the rapid currents, local media reported. Chinese investigators looking into last week's deadly capsizing of a packed cruise ship have collected a "multitude of first-hand evidence" and have interviewed many people including the captain, state media said on Wednesday. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
16 / 28
Four albino sisters, from L-R, Iveily, Donilcia, Jade and Yaisseth Morales, who are part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, pose for a photograph with their mother, brothers and sisters outside their house on Ustupu Island in the Guna Yala region, Panama, April 24, 2015. Alabaster-skinned people born on a sun-scorched group of islands off Panama's Caribbean coast are venerated as Children of the Moon. Albinos make up between 5 and 10 percent of the roughly 80,000 indigenous Gunas who live on the mainland of the Guna Yala region and its islands. With their sensitive skin and eyes, young Guna albinos must be shuttled to and from school, avoiding the baking heat, while they watch their friends play in the streets. June 13th is International Albinism Awareness Day. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Four albino sisters, from L-R, Iveily, Donilcia, Jade and Yaisseth Morales, who are part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, pose for a photograph with their mother, brothers and sisters outside their...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Four albino sisters, from L-R, Iveily, Donilcia, Jade and Yaisseth Morales, who are part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, pose for a photograph with their mother, brothers and sisters outside their house on Ustupu Island in the Guna Yala region, Panama, April 24, 2015. Alabaster-skinned people born on a sun-scorched group of islands off Panama's Caribbean coast are venerated as Children of the Moon. Albinos make up between 5 and 10 percent of the roughly 80,000 indigenous Gunas who live on the mainland of the Guna Yala region and its islands. With their sensitive skin and eyes, young Guna albinos must be shuttled to and from school, avoiding the baking heat, while they watch their friends play in the streets. June 13th is International Albinism Awareness Day. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
17 / 28
A boy reacts next to the body of his brother who was among three other policemen killed by unidentified gunmen, in a hospital morgue in Quetta, Pakistan, June 11, 2015. Gunmen shot dead four police in Pakistan's western city of Quetta on Thursday, officials said, in the deadliest week for the force in the city for nearly two years. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

A boy reacts next to the body of his brother who was among three other policemen killed by unidentified gunmen, in a hospital morgue in Quetta, Pakistan, June 11, 2015. Gunmen shot dead four police in Pakistan's western city of Quetta on Thursday,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A boy reacts next to the body of his brother who was among three other policemen killed by unidentified gunmen, in a hospital morgue in Quetta, Pakistan, June 11, 2015. Gunmen shot dead four police in Pakistan's western city of Quetta on Thursday, officials said, in the deadliest week for the force in the city for nearly two years. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Close
18 / 28
Revelers sit in the back of a golf cart as they take part in the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas, June 11, 2015. The ROT Biker Rally, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is a four-day event held at the Travis County Exposition Center in the outskirts of Austin. The rally is the largest 'turnstile' (ticketed admission) motorcycle rally in the United States and attracts tens of thousands of bikers, organizers say. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revelers sit in the back of a golf cart as they take part in the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas, June 11, 2015. The ROT Biker Rally, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is a four-day event held at the Travis County...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Revelers sit in the back of a golf cart as they take part in the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas, June 11, 2015. The ROT Biker Rally, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is a four-day event held at the Travis County Exposition Center in the outskirts of Austin. The rally is the largest 'turnstile' (ticketed admission) motorcycle rally in the United States and attracts tens of thousands of bikers, organizers say. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
19 / 28
Children walk outside the Heydar Aliyev Center, ahead of the European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Children walk outside the Heydar Aliyev Center, ahead of the European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Children walk outside the Heydar Aliyev Center, ahead of the European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
20 / 28
Geologist Bill Simpson uses a feather duster to clean the 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil known as "SUE" at The Field Museum in Chicago, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Geologist Bill Simpson uses a feather duster to clean the 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil known as "SUE" at The Field Museum in Chicago, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Geologist Bill Simpson uses a feather duster to clean the 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil known as "SUE" at The Field Museum in Chicago, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
21 / 28
Alleged drug leader Manfredo Cordon, alias "Morado", sits as policemen keep watch at the basement of the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, June 11, 2015. Cordon was detained in the coastal town of Champerico, and is accused of criminal associations and the trade, trafficking and illicit storage of drugs, local media reported. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Alleged drug leader Manfredo Cordon, alias "Morado", sits as policemen keep watch at the basement of the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, June 11, 2015. Cordon was detained in the coastal town of Champerico, and is accused of criminal...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Alleged drug leader Manfredo Cordon, alias "Morado", sits as policemen keep watch at the basement of the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, June 11, 2015. Cordon was detained in the coastal town of Champerico, and is accused of criminal associations and the trade, trafficking and illicit storage of drugs, local media reported. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
22 / 28
Contestants jump into the water pit during the women's 3000m steeplechase finals at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Singapore, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Contestants jump into the water pit during the women's 3000m steeplechase finals at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Singapore, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Contestants jump into the water pit during the women's 3000m steeplechase finals at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Singapore, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
23 / 28
Friends carry the body of a member of the Barrio 18 gang in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, June 11, 2015. Six members of the Barrio 18 Gang were killed on Thursday in a confrontation with the army, which has taken on a larger role in fighting violence in the poor Central American nation, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Friends carry the body of a member of the Barrio 18 gang in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, June 11, 2015. Six members of the Barrio 18 Gang were killed on Thursday in a confrontation with the army, which has taken on a larger role in fighting...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Friends carry the body of a member of the Barrio 18 gang in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, June 11, 2015. Six members of the Barrio 18 Gang were killed on Thursday in a confrontation with the army, which has taken on a larger role in fighting violence in the poor Central American nation, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
24 / 28
A trading board showing the last foreign exchange fixing before Greece joined the Eurozone is displayed at the Museum of the Bank of Greece in Athens, June 11, 2015. The International Monetary Fund dramatically raised the stakes in Greece's stalled debt talks on Thursday, announcing that its delegation had broken off negotiations in Brussels and flown home because of major differences with Athens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A trading board showing the last foreign exchange fixing before Greece joined the Eurozone is displayed at the Museum of the Bank of Greece in Athens, June 11, 2015. The International Monetary Fund dramatically raised the stakes in Greece's stalled...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A trading board showing the last foreign exchange fixing before Greece joined the Eurozone is displayed at the Museum of the Bank of Greece in Athens, June 11, 2015. The International Monetary Fund dramatically raised the stakes in Greece's stalled debt talks on Thursday, announcing that its delegation had broken off negotiations in Brussels and flown home because of major differences with Athens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
25 / 28
Italian policemen stop migrants, who tried to run away after seeing them arrive, next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main terminal on Thursday, making a brief stop on their journey to Northern Europe. REUTERS/Stringer

Italian policemen stop migrants, who tried to run away after seeing them arrive, next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Italian policemen stop migrants, who tried to run away after seeing them arrive, next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main terminal on Thursday, making a brief stop on their journey to Northern Europe. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 28
Andalusia's regional government president Susana Diaz speaks with journalists after her investiture in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Andalusia's regional government president Susana Diaz speaks with journalists after her investiture in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Andalusia's regional government president Susana Diaz speaks with journalists after her investiture in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
27 / 28
A sailing boat is seen behind sand sculptures during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend, Belgium, June 12, 2015. A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies. Six thousand tonnes of sand brought by 200 trucks were needed to make the sculptures which will be on show between June 13 to September 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A sailing boat is seen behind sand sculptures during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend, Belgium, June 12, 2015. A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A sailing boat is seen behind sand sculptures during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend, Belgium, June 12, 2015. A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies. Six thousand tonnes of sand brought by 200 trucks were needed to make the sculptures which will be on show between June 13 to September 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Jun 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Jun 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Jun 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Or top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast