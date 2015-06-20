Editor's choice
Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015 in a still image from video. A 21-year-old white man has been charged with nine counts of murder in connection with an attack on a...more
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Immigrants from Syria climb from a motorway down a slope at Tabanovce, Macedonia, near the Serbian border June 19, 2015. Hungary announced plans on Wednesday to build a four-meter-high fence along its border with Serbia to stem the flow of illegal...more
Alpha Jet aircraft from the Patrouille de France (PAF) participate in a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People attend a pie fight in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2015. The event was organized by a cinema as part of an opening for a 10-day retrospective of the comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Jake Messham performs on his bike as part of the 'Messhams Wall of Death' attraction as Dreamland Margate opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. Billed as Britain's original pleasure park Dreamland re-opened on Friday with over 17...more
First lady Michelle Obama gestures as she speaks during her visit to the U.S. Army Garrison at Vicenza, northern Italy, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Ash spew from Mount Sinabung, as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church...more
Palestinians, not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the first Friday prayer of...more
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) walks at an underground shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, June 19, 2015. An outbreak of MERS in South Korea appears to have levelled off, a health official...more
A Syrian refugee woman from the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad and her children wait while spending the day in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 18, 2015. Almost 60 million people worldwide were forcibly uprooted by conflict and...more
Larisa Katz shows off her headwear on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Mourners Ashley Edge (L) and Brad Hutchinson hold one another outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2015, a day after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. The...more
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes...more
A migrant wrapped in a blanket reads the Koran as he prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, as Muslim holy month Ramadan started in...more
Pro-democracy protesters, carrying yellow umbrellas, symbol of the Occupy Central movement, and banners, take part in a rally outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 18, 2015. Hong Kong's legislature on Thursday vetoed a China-vetted electoral...more
A migrant reacts while staying on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Katie Moran (L), and Vicki Love look at dresses donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, as they queue outside Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighbourhood of London, June 16, 2015. The...more
The Flame Towers, one of Baku's famous skyscrapers, is pictured at sunset, Azerbaijan, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis listens to International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde during an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces fire a grenade launcher, following what servicemen said was a shooting attack from the positions of fighters of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine,...more
Lego figures representing Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are placed on top of the Brandenburg Gate in front of the Reichstag building, all made of Lego bricks, in Legoland in Berlin, June 18, 2015. Britain's Queen...more
Scotland's First Minister tastes a strawberry tart at the young farmers stand at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland, June 18. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A waffle van is seen in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. The commemorations for the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo will take place in Belgium on...more
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. Some 500 firefighters backed by air tankers and bulldozers were battling the Lake...more
Ulyana Diakova and Anatoliy Leonov of Azerbaijan compete during the acrobatic gymnastics mixed pair final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protester waves a Greek flag at the entrance of the Greek parliament, during a rally calling on the government to clinch a deal with its international creditors and secure Greece's future in the Eurozone, in Athens, June 18, 2015. Hopes of a...more
Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno", by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial picture of a highway that collapsed in Heyuan, Guangdong province, China, June 19, 2015. Four cargo vehicles fell off the collapsed highway in the accident early June 19. So far, one person was killed and four injured. The cause of the...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.