India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. Modi led tens of thousands of people in the yoga session in the center of the capital on Sunday to showcase the...more
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is welcomed by European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker (not seen) for a meeting ahead of a Eurozone emergency summit on Greece in Brussels, Belgium June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A couple embraces during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, June 20, 2015. According to organizers, attendance exceeded 90,000 for the four day festival, which featured more than 110 acts, and was set in 105-acre grounds of the Dover...more
Dogs for sale are seen in Dashichang dog market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China June 21, 2015. In the market, some dogs are sold as pets, while others are sold for dog meat. Local residents in Yulin host...more
Raymond Smith pays his respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015, ahead of the first service in the church since a mass shooting left nine people dead during a bible study. ...more
Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. A Taliban suicide bomber and six gunmen attacked the Afghan parliament on Monday as lawmakers met to consider a new defense...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he attends a flight training session by female fighter pilots Jo Kum Hyang and Rim Sol in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Women take a selfie as they rest underneath a bridge at the Han river park in Seoul, South Korea, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
British singer Ed Sheeran holds his two awards as he is carried on the back of his video director Emil Nava backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Colombia's Pablo Armero sails over Peru's Luis Advincula as Peru's goalie Pedro Gallese fails to hold the ball during a scoring attempt in their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at Estadio Municipal Bicentenario German Becker in Temuco,...more
Brazil's Willian pauses during the first round Copa America 2015 soccer match against Venezuela at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago, Chile, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Vancouver-based rock band Marianas Trench arrive at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mercedes Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton of Britain (front) and Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrate their first and second places with the team after the Austrian F1 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 21, 2015. ...more
A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador, El Salvador June 21, 2015. The Salvadoran Police and Army participated in a search operation in response of a deadly attack where two...more
Men dressed as ancient Greek warriors stand in front of the parliament building during a performance in Athens, Greece, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere -...more
A Somali soldier takes position at the scene of a suicide attack by al Shabaab militants in Mogadishu, Somalia June 21, 2015. Four Islamist gunmen were killed after detonating a car bomb and shooting their way into a national intelligence agency...more
Salome Pazhava of Georgia performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual ball final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Arrows stick in a target with a smiley icon during the warm up for the men's individual archery competition at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People look at the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen June 21, 2015. Arab air strikes killed 15 people and wounded dozens across Yemen late on Saturday, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported. REUTERS/Khaled...more
Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. Toxic homemade liquor has killed at least 94 slum dwellers in India's financial capital Mumbai, with more than 45 in...more
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 21, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around...more
Prince Albert II of Monaco kicks the ball during a charity soccer match in Bilje, Slovenia, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
