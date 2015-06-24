Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 24, 2015 | 7:25am IST

Editor's choice

Migrants rest after disembarking in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats on Monday and rescue operations are continuing, Italy's coast guard said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants rest after disembarking in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats on Monday and rescue operations are continuing, Italy's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Migrants rest after disembarking in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats on Monday and rescue operations are continuing, Italy's coast guard said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
1 / 28
Kuniharu (L) and Barbara Kubodera stand during moment of silence at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kuniharu (L) and Barbara Kubodera stand during moment of silence at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Kuniharu (L) and Barbara Kubodera stand during moment of silence at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 28
A youth jumps over a bonfire during the night of the San Juan on the beach in Valencia, Spain, June 23, 2015. Fires formed by burning unwanted furniture, old school books, wood and effigies of malign spirits are seen across Spain as people celebrate the night of San Juan, a purification ceremony coinciding with the summer solstice. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A youth jumps over a bonfire during the night of the San Juan on the beach in Valencia, Spain, June 23, 2015. Fires formed by burning unwanted furniture, old school books, wood and effigies of malign spirits are seen across Spain as people celebrate...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A youth jumps over a bonfire during the night of the San Juan on the beach in Valencia, Spain, June 23, 2015. Fires formed by burning unwanted furniture, old school books, wood and effigies of malign spirits are seen across Spain as people celebrate the night of San Juan, a purification ceremony coinciding with the summer solstice. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
3 / 28
Riders rear up on their horses while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain June 23, 2015. The riders of the horses are representatives of the ancient Ciutadella society - nobility, clergy, craftsmen and farmers. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Riders rear up on their horses while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain June 23, 2015. The riders of the horses are representatives of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Riders rear up on their horses while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain June 23, 2015. The riders of the horses are representatives of the ancient Ciutadella society - nobility, clergy, craftsmen and farmers. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Close
4 / 28
Riot policemen stand between anti-austerity and pro-EU protesters in front of the parliament building during a rally calling on the government to clinch a deal with its international creditors and secure Greece's future in the Eurozone, in Athens, Greece, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Riot policemen stand between anti-austerity and pro-EU protesters in front of the parliament building during a rally calling on the government to clinch a deal with its international creditors and secure Greece's future in the Eurozone, in Athens,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Riot policemen stand between anti-austerity and pro-EU protesters in front of the parliament building during a rally calling on the government to clinch a deal with its international creditors and secure Greece's future in the Eurozone, in Athens, Greece, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
5 / 28
A herder drives his sheep through a gate of the Yongtai ancient town, in Jingtai county, Gansu province, China, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A herder drives his sheep through a gate of the Yongtai ancient town, in Jingtai county, Gansu province, China, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A herder drives his sheep through a gate of the Yongtai ancient town, in Jingtai county, Gansu province, China, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
6 / 28
A local resident sits amidst debris at his damaged house, which according to locals was hit by recent shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A local resident sits amidst debris at his damaged house, which according to locals was hit by recent shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A local resident sits amidst debris at his damaged house, which according to locals was hit by recent shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
7 / 28
Clouds are reflected in the Midi Tower, the headquarters of the National Pensions Office, in downtown Brussels, Belgium June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Clouds are reflected in the Midi Tower, the headquarters of the National Pensions Office, in downtown Brussels, Belgium June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Clouds are reflected in the Midi Tower, the headquarters of the National Pensions Office, in downtown Brussels, Belgium June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 28
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a commemoration ceremony marking the Day of Mourning and Remembrance of World War Two victims at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kiev, Ukraine, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Pool

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a commemoration ceremony marking the Day of Mourning and Remembrance of World War Two victims at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kiev, Ukraine, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ukrainian Presidential Press...more

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a commemoration ceremony marking the Day of Mourning and Remembrance of World War Two victims at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kiev, Ukraine, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Pool
Close
9 / 28
Mariana Garcia, 6, (C), listens to instructions during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mariana Garcia, 6, (C), listens to instructions during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Mariana Garcia, 6, (C), listens to instructions during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 28
Palestinian children look out through a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip June 23, 2015. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday for three days to allow Palestinians to travel in and out of the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian children look out through a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip June 23, 2015. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday for three days to allow...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Palestinian children look out through a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip June 23, 2015. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday for three days to allow Palestinians to travel in and out of the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
11 / 28
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. A devastating heat wave has killed more than 400 people in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi over the past three days, health officials said on Tuesday, as paramilitaries set up emergency medical camps in the streets. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. A devastating heat wave has killed more than 400 people in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi over the past three days, health...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. A devastating heat wave has killed more than 400 people in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi over the past three days, health officials said on Tuesday, as paramilitaries set up emergency medical camps in the streets. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
12 / 28
A woman looks out from a bridge towards garbage washed down by the rising Negro river, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, following heavy rains in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A woman looks out from a bridge towards garbage washed down by the rising Negro river, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, following heavy rains in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A woman looks out from a bridge towards garbage washed down by the rising Negro river, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, following heavy rains in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
13 / 28
People toast over a dog meat dish at a dog meat restaurant on the day of local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China June 22, 2015. For many residents of China's southern town of Yulin, the peak of summer is the perfect time to get together with family and friends - and consume copious amounts of dog meat. Thousands of dogs are expected to end up on the chopping block during the city's annual dog meat festival, which has become increasingly controversial in China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People toast over a dog meat dish at a dog meat restaurant on the day of local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China June 22, 2015. For many residents of China's southern town of Yulin, the peak of summer is the perfect time to...more

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
People toast over a dog meat dish at a dog meat restaurant on the day of local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China June 22, 2015. For many residents of China's southern town of Yulin, the peak of summer is the perfect time to get together with family and friends - and consume copious amounts of dog meat. Thousands of dogs are expected to end up on the chopping block during the city's annual dog meat festival, which has become increasingly controversial in China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 28
Switzerland goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann (1) leaps to block a kick against Canada forward Christine Sinclair (12) in the second half of a game in the round of sixteen in the FIFA 2015 women's World Cup soccer tournament at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada, June 21, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Switzerland goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann (1) leaps to block a kick against Canada forward Christine Sinclair (12) in the second half of a game in the round of sixteen in the FIFA 2015 women's World Cup soccer tournament at BC Place Stadium in...more

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Switzerland goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann (1) leaps to block a kick against Canada forward Christine Sinclair (12) in the second half of a game in the round of sixteen in the FIFA 2015 women's World Cup soccer tournament at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada, June 21, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 28
Children watch a round of spider betting in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 25, 2015. Spider betting, both legal and illegal, is one of the more popular forms of sports betting among schoolchildren in the Philippines, attracting rich and poor alike. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Children watch a round of spider betting in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 25, 2015. Spider betting, both legal and illegal, is one of the more popular forms of sports betting among schoolchildren in the Philippines, attracting...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Children watch a round of spider betting in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 25, 2015. Spider betting, both legal and illegal, is one of the more popular forms of sports betting among schoolchildren in the Philippines, attracting rich and poor alike. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
16 / 28
Women take a selfie as they rest underneath a bridge at the Han river park in Seoul, South Korea, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Women take a selfie as they rest underneath a bridge at the Han river park in Seoul, South Korea, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Women take a selfie as they rest underneath a bridge at the Han river park in Seoul, South Korea, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 28
Smog shrouds Chile's capital Santiago, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smog shrouds Chile's capital Santiago, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Smog shrouds Chile's capital Santiago, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
18 / 28
Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/ Naqibullah Faiq

Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/ Naqibullah Faiq

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/ Naqibullah Faiq
Close
19 / 28
A mural made of rice plants is seen at a paddy field in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 22, 2015. The mural is one of the 13 murals created by the local government as a tourist attraction. Two more are still works in progress, according to local media. REUTERS/Sheng Li

A mural made of rice plants is seen at a paddy field in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 22, 2015. The mural is one of the 13 murals created by the local government as a tourist attraction. Two more are still works in progress, according to...more

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A mural made of rice plants is seen at a paddy field in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 22, 2015. The mural is one of the 13 murals created by the local government as a tourist attraction. Two more are still works in progress, according to local media. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Close
20 / 28
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 28
Al Jazeera's journalist Ahmed Mansour (R) reacts after being released in Berlin, Germany, June 22, 2015. Mansour, one of Al Jazeera's best known journalists, was released in Germany on Monday, the television network and German authorities said, two days after he was detained at Berlin airport at Egypt's request. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Al Jazeera's journalist Ahmed Mansour (R) reacts after being released in Berlin, Germany, June 22, 2015. Mansour, one of Al Jazeera's best known journalists, was released in Germany on Monday, the television network and German authorities said, two...more

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Al Jazeera's journalist Ahmed Mansour (R) reacts after being released in Berlin, Germany, June 22, 2015. Mansour, one of Al Jazeera's best known journalists, was released in Germany on Monday, the television network and German authorities said, two days after he was detained at Berlin airport at Egypt's request. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
22 / 28
Members of security forces and police officers stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of security forces and police officers stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Members of security forces and police officers stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
23 / 28
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
24 / 28
Contestants of a tourism beauty pageant balance eggs on their collarbones as they cruise along the Yellow River in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, June 22, 2015. The contestants believe that if they are slim enough, their collarbones will allow them to balance the eggs securely on their bodies. REUTERS/Stringer

Contestants of a tourism beauty pageant balance eggs on their collarbones as they cruise along the Yellow River in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, June 22, 2015. The contestants believe that if they are slim enough, their collarbones will allow them...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Contestants of a tourism beauty pageant balance eggs on their collarbones as they cruise along the Yellow River in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, June 22, 2015. The contestants believe that if they are slim enough, their collarbones will allow them to balance the eggs securely on their bodies. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 28
A guide places a blanket over performance artist Marina Abramovic as she lies in a bed as part of a media preview of her latest work titled "Marina Abramovic: In Residence", on display as part of a public art project in Sydney, Australia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

A guide places a blanket over performance artist Marina Abramovic as she lies in a bed as part of a media preview of her latest work titled "Marina Abramovic: In Residence", on display as part of a public art project in Sydney, Australia June 23,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A guide places a blanket over performance artist Marina Abramovic as she lies in a bed as part of a media preview of her latest work titled "Marina Abramovic: In Residence", on display as part of a public art project in Sydney, Australia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
26 / 28
Tourists take pictures near a pavilion flooded by the swollen Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China June 19, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Tourists take pictures near a pavilion flooded by the swollen Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China June 19, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Tourists take pictures near a pavilion flooded by the swollen Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China June 19, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
27 / 28
A Confederate battle flag lies on the ground next to the grave of David Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Confederate battle flag lies on the ground next to the grave of David Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A Confederate battle flag lies on the ground next to the grave of David Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Jun 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

20 Jun 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Jun 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast