People look on as water gushes from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir section on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Security forces and rescue teams examine the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Migrants from Afghanistan walk after they crossed the border from Serbia to Hungary, near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, on June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A member of Tunisia's special forces inspects the beachside of the Imperial Marhaba resort, while British, French, German and Tunisia's interior ministers arrive to pay their tribute in front of a makeshift memorial in Sousse, Tunisia, June 29, 2015....more
A woman carrying a child behind her marks her ballot in a booth at a polling station in Kinama neighborhood during a parliamentary election near Bujumbura, in Burundi June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Nunes dos Santos
A man relaxes in St James Park on a warm day in London, Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The widow of former Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov, Irina, mourns during a burial service before his funeral at the Novodevichy Convent in Moscow, Russia, June 29, 2015. Primakov, who helped restore stability after an economic crash in 1998...more
U.S. soldiers attend to a wounded soldier at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. At least 17 people were wounded in a suicide bomb attack on NATO troops as their truck convoy passed down the main road running between Kabul's...more
Protesters attend an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man moves his damaged car away from the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, Egypt, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A passenger on a stretcher is carried by ambulance officers as the passenger gets off a Shinkansen bullet train at Odawara station after it made an emergency stop, in Odawara, west of Tokyo June 30, 2015. Two passengers on a Japanese Shinkansen...more
A boy recites Koran verses from a wooden board in a school during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Benghazi, Libya June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A man reacts as he stands next to wreckage at the site of a car bomb attack outside his house in Sanaa, Yemen June 29, 2015. A car bomb claimed by Islamic State exploded in Sanaa overnight, medics said, wounding at least 28 people gathered to mourn...more
Serena Williams of U.S.A. reacts during her match against Margarita Gasparyan of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Beras Tepu village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Giorgos, a 77-year-old pensioner from Athens, sits outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece as he waits along with dozens of other pensioners, hoping to get their pensions in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Students walk on a makeshift bridge as they enter their dormitory building which is partially submerged by floodwater, at a university campus after heavy rainfall hit Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy is tossed in the mud during the Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Kathmandu, Nepal June 30, 2015. Farmers in Nepal celebrate the festival to mark the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chile's Eduardo Vargas dives as he celebrates after his team defeated Peru in their Copa America 2015 semi-final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Homes destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire are pictured in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
President Pierre Nkurunziza rides a bicycle as he heads to the venue where he voted in at a polling station in his rural home in Ngozi during a parliamentary election in Burundi June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester kneels to pay his respect in front of a Greek flag during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
