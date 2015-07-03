Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 3, 2015 | 5:41pm IST

Editor's choice

A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. A limited number of banks opened specially to pay out retirement benefits have become a powerful symbol of the misery facing Greece and the problems mounting for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. A limited number of banks opened specially to pay out retirement benefits have...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. A limited number of banks opened specially to pay out retirement benefits have become a powerful symbol of the misery facing Greece and the problems mounting for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 24
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to prevent an infection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion...more

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to prevent an infection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
2 / 24
Li Tingting (L) and Teresa kiss at their wedding reception in Beijing, China July 2, 2015. Li, a 25-year-old prominent women's rights activist who was released from detention in April, held the wedding ceremony with her partner Teresa and announced their marriage in an effort to push for LGBT rights in China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Li Tingting (L) and Teresa kiss at their wedding reception in Beijing, China July 2, 2015. Li, a 25-year-old prominent women's rights activist who was released from detention in April, held the wedding ceremony with her partner Teresa and announced...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Li Tingting (L) and Teresa kiss at their wedding reception in Beijing, China July 2, 2015. Li, a 25-year-old prominent women's rights activist who was released from detention in April, held the wedding ceremony with her partner Teresa and announced their marriage in an effort to push for LGBT rights in China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 24
Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 24
A Palestinian protester falls on the ground after being pushed by Israeli border policemen during a protest marking the first anniversary of the killing of 16-year-old Palestinian Mohammed Abu Khudair, who was burnt in Jerusalem in a suspected revenge attack for the kidnapping and slaying of three Israeli teens last year, near the West Bank city of Ramallah July 2, 2015. Abu Khudair's abduction and killing sparked violent protests and calls from Palestinians for a new uprising against Israel last year. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester falls on the ground after being pushed by Israeli border policemen during a protest marking the first anniversary of the killing of 16-year-old Palestinian Mohammed Abu Khudair, who was burnt in Jerusalem in a suspected...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A Palestinian protester falls on the ground after being pushed by Israeli border policemen during a protest marking the first anniversary of the killing of 16-year-old Palestinian Mohammed Abu Khudair, who was burnt in Jerusalem in a suspected revenge attack for the kidnapping and slaying of three Israeli teens last year, near the West Bank city of Ramallah July 2, 2015. Abu Khudair's abduction and killing sparked violent protests and calls from Palestinians for a new uprising against Israel last year. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
5 / 24
People enjoy the warm sunny weather in the futuristic-designed 'Badeschiff' (Pool ship) on the Spree river in Berlin, Germany, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People enjoy the warm sunny weather in the futuristic-designed 'Badeschiff' (Pool ship) on the Spree river in Berlin, Germany, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
People enjoy the warm sunny weather in the futuristic-designed 'Badeschiff' (Pool ship) on the Spree river in Berlin, Germany, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 24
Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah share a moment shortly before renewing their vows as they celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in Cape Town, South Africa, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah share a moment shortly before renewing their vows as they celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in Cape Town, South Africa, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah share a moment shortly before renewing their vows as they celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in Cape Town, South Africa, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
Close
7 / 24
Pakistan Army soldiers and rescue workers conduct search operations at the site after a train fell in a canal near Gujranwala, Pakistan, July 2, 2015. A train carrying hundreds of Pakistan military personnel and their families plunged into a canal on Thursday, killing 12 soldiers, when a bridge collapsed in what the army suspects was sabotage, officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

Pakistan Army soldiers and rescue workers conduct search operations at the site after a train fell in a canal near Gujranwala, Pakistan, July 2, 2015. A train carrying hundreds of Pakistan military personnel and their families plunged into a canal on...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Pakistan Army soldiers and rescue workers conduct search operations at the site after a train fell in a canal near Gujranwala, Pakistan, July 2, 2015. A train carrying hundreds of Pakistan military personnel and their families plunged into a canal on Thursday, killing 12 soldiers, when a bridge collapsed in what the army suspects was sabotage, officials said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 24
Police officers observe a national minute's silence for victim's of the attacks in Tunisia a week ago at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Police officers observe a national minute's silence for victim's of the attacks in Tunisia a week ago at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Police officers observe a national minute's silence for victim's of the attacks in Tunisia a week ago at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
9 / 24
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony during celebrations marking Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony during celebrations marking Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony during celebrations marking Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
10 / 24
Rescue workers pull a man trapped by a sudden rise of water level during a heavy rainfall in the Lijiang River, Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers pull a man trapped by a sudden rise of water level during a heavy rainfall in the Lijiang River, Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Rescue workers pull a man trapped by a sudden rise of water level during a heavy rainfall in the Lijiang River, Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 24
Military policemen try to open a path ahead for the funeral of 21-year-old Mohamed Adel, one of the army officers who died in yesterday's Sinai attacks during clashes with Islamist militants, in Al-Kaliobeya, near Cairo, Egypt, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Military policemen try to open a path ahead for the funeral of 21-year-old Mohamed Adel, one of the army officers who died in yesterday's Sinai attacks during clashes with Islamist militants, in Al-Kaliobeya, near Cairo, Egypt, July 2, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Military policemen try to open a path ahead for the funeral of 21-year-old Mohamed Adel, one of the army officers who died in yesterday's Sinai attacks during clashes with Islamist militants, in Al-Kaliobeya, near Cairo, Egypt, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
12 / 24
A resident reacts as a couple have their wedding picture taken on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A resident reacts as a couple have their wedding picture taken on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A resident reacts as a couple have their wedding picture taken on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
13 / 24
A humanoid robot works side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A humanoid robot works side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A humanoid robot works side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 24
People are reflected on a building as they take part in a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

People are reflected on a building as they take part in a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
People are reflected on a building as they take part in a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
15 / 24
A son of Palestinian refugee Saad Eldeen Al-Jamal bids farewell to one of his father's two African lion cubs before the cubs leave Gaza through the Erez crossing between northern Gaza Strip and Israel, July 3, 2015. Jamal said he is placing his two cubs, Mona and Alex, with FOUR PAWS International, hoping they will get better care in a proper place. Jamal added that he is no longer able to to take care of their food and medical care, and that they may pose danger to people as they become bigger. The cubs' parents were believed to have been smuggled into Gaza through a tunnel along the border with Egypt nearly three years ago. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A son of Palestinian refugee Saad Eldeen Al-Jamal bids farewell to one of his father's two African lion cubs before the cubs leave Gaza through the Erez crossing between northern Gaza Strip and Israel, July 3, 2015. Jamal said he is placing his two...more

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A son of Palestinian refugee Saad Eldeen Al-Jamal bids farewell to one of his father's two African lion cubs before the cubs leave Gaza through the Erez crossing between northern Gaza Strip and Israel, July 3, 2015. Jamal said he is placing his two cubs, Mona and Alex, with FOUR PAWS International, hoping they will get better care in a proper place. Jamal added that he is no longer able to to take care of their food and medical care, and that they may pose danger to people as they become bigger. The cubs' parents were believed to have been smuggled into Gaza through a tunnel along the border with Egypt nearly three years ago. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
16 / 24
Palestinians, not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the third Friday prayer of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the village of Al-Ram, near Ramallah, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians, not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the third Friday prayer of...more

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Palestinians, not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the third Friday prayer of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the village of Al-Ram, near Ramallah, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
17 / 24
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. At the end of each fishing session, the fishermen and their mounts leave the water to empty the net's contents into two wicker baskets fixed on each side of the horse. This traditional method of catching shrimps along the North Sea coast, which dates back to some 500 years, attracts tourists every summer. In 2013, Unesco recognized shrimp fishing on horseback as an intangible cultural heritage. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. At the end of each fishing session, the fishermen and their mounts leave the water to...more

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. At the end of each fishing session, the fishermen and their mounts leave the water to empty the net's contents into two wicker baskets fixed on each side of the horse. This traditional method of catching shrimps along the North Sea coast, which dates back to some 500 years, attracts tourists every summer. In 2013, Unesco recognized shrimp fishing on horseback as an intangible cultural heritage. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 24
Anti-EU protesters hang a banner from Lycabettus hill in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. The banner reads in Greek and English: "No to austerity, no to fear". REUTERS/Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi

Anti-EU protesters hang a banner from Lycabettus hill in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. The banner reads in Greek and English: "No to austerity, no to fear". REUTERS/Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Anti-EU protesters hang a banner from Lycabettus hill in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. The banner reads in Greek and English: "No to austerity, no to fear". REUTERS/Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi
Close
19 / 24
The coffin of John Stocker is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of nine British nationals killed by a gunman in an attack at the Tunisian beach resort of Sousse, in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, Britain July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

The coffin of John Stocker is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of nine British nationals killed by a gunman in an attack at the Tunisian beach resort of Sousse, in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, Britain July 2, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
The coffin of John Stocker is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of nine British nationals killed by a gunman in an attack at the Tunisian beach resort of Sousse, in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, Britain July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Close
20 / 24
A woman walks past her damaged house, which according to locals was hit by shelling on Wednesday, the village of Sakhanka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman walks past her damaged house, which according to locals was hit by shelling on Wednesday, the village of Sakhanka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A woman walks past her damaged house, which according to locals was hit by shelling on Wednesday, the village of Sakhanka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
21 / 24
Passengers of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry (far L) are rescued by a tugboat of the Philippine coast guard near a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. The ferry carrying 189 passengers and crew capsized off the central Philippines in heavy waves on Thursday, killing at least 36 people but the majority of those on board were rescued, the coast guard and police said. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Passengers of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry (far L) are rescued by a tugboat of the Philippine coast guard near a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. The ferry carrying 189 passengers and crew capsized off the central...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Passengers of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry (far L) are rescued by a tugboat of the Philippine coast guard near a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. The ferry carrying 189 passengers and crew capsized off the central Philippines in heavy waves on Thursday, killing at least 36 people but the majority of those on board were rescued, the coast guard and police said. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon
Close
22 / 24
Workers illegally distribute old computers and printers to others for future recycling outside the government designated recycling center, at the township of Guiyu in China's southern Guangdong province, China June 8, 2015. The town of Guiyu in the economic powerhouse of Guangdong province in China has long been known as one of the world�s largest electronic waste dump sites. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Workers illegally distribute old computers and printers to others for future recycling outside the government designated recycling center, at the township of Guiyu in China's southern Guangdong province, China June 8, 2015. The town of Guiyu in the...more

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Workers illegally distribute old computers and printers to others for future recycling outside the government designated recycling center, at the township of Guiyu in China's southern Guangdong province, China June 8, 2015. The town of Guiyu in the economic powerhouse of Guangdong province in China has long been known as one of the world�s largest electronic waste dump sites. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
23 / 24
Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to walk off court after losing his match against Dustin Brown of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to walk off court after losing his match against Dustin Brown of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to walk off court after losing his match against Dustin Brown of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Jul 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Jul 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Jun 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast