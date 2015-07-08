Editor's choice
People check a car damaged by a car bomb attack near a mosque in Yemen's capital Sanaa, July 7, 2015. Two deadly car bombs hit the capital Sanaa and a southern city in Yemen on Tuesday, state news agency Saba reported, a day after air strike and...more
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate mass at the Bicentenario Park in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gestures as he leaves an emergency euro zone summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a casino in Paris, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane...more
A runner dives to avoid a steer in the bullring following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. Two runners were gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 23 seconds, according to local...more
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Israeli soldier stands atop a military post on the border with northern Gaza (seen in background) July 6, 2015. A year ago, Israel launched an air and ground assault to put an end to constant rocket fire by Hamas militants from Gaza. The...more
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Newly-appointed Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (R) and outgoing Yannis Varoufakis arrive at the Finance Ministry for a handover ceremony in Athens, Greece July 6, 2015. Greece's top negotiator in aid talks with creditors, Tsakalotos, was sworn in...more
A fisherman rides past an algae-covered beachside in Rizhao, Shandong province, China, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Revelers cool off with water thrown from a balcony at the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2015. The San Fermin festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off Monday with the traditional "Chupinazo"...more
Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the shooting death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Extra police patrols and long shifts were not enough to prevent nine deaths and about 50 injuries from gun...more
Afghan men look at a damaged kiosk at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 7, 2015. A suicide car bomber slammed into a convoy of foreign forces in the Afghan capital, the Ministry of Interior spokesman said, but it was not clear...more
A steer jumps over a fallen runner as two Jandilla fighting bulls follow behind at the Mercaderes curve during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. Two runners were gored in the run that...more
Pallbearers prepare the coffins of 13 unidentified migrants who died in the April 19, 2015 shipwreck, during an inter-faith funeral service in Catania, Italy July 7, 2015. Italy held a funeral service on Tuesday for 13 migrants who died in the worst...more
Kenyan police officers and Kenya Red Cross workers carry the body of a man killed during an overnight attack on a residential complex in Mandera town, Kenya, at the border with Somalia July 7, 2015. Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group said on Tuesday...more
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces stay at a building damaged in fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk, Ukraine, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A model poses before the presentation of creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show in Paris, France, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A boy tugs on a water basin with his friend wearing a mask as he wades through deep flooding caused by typhoon Linfa, locally named Egay, at Longos town in Malabon City, north of Manila, Philippines July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Actress Julianne Moore presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a casino in Paris, France,...more
A woman swings her hair back after dipping her head into a fountain in Budapest, Hungary July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Tibetan girl in a traditional costume waits backstage before performing at celebrations marking the 80th birthday celebrations of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in the southern state of...more
A group of children celebrate with the Dalai Lama after he blew out a candle on his 80th birthday cake at the University of California, Irvine July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Police officers try to break up a protest rally by activists dressed as nuns, at Murillo square in La Paz, Bolivia July 6, 2015. Activists of the "Mujeres Creando" (Women Creating) organization protested against the upcoming visit of Pope Francis to...more
Priests take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A reveler is punched in the face by another reveler during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Children cool off on a giant Chinese chess board at a water park in Chongqing municipality, China July 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Investors watch an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, July 7, 2015. Chinese stocks opened down on Tuesday, taking no comfort from a slew of support measures unleashed by Beijing in recent days, and...more
