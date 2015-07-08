Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 8, 2015 | 8:05am IST

Editor's choice

People check a car damaged by a car bomb attack near a mosque in Yemen's capital Sanaa, July 7, 2015. Two deadly car bombs hit the capital Sanaa and a southern city in Yemen on Tuesday, state news agency Saba reported, a day after air strike and clashes killed almost 200 people nationwide. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People check a car damaged by a car bomb attack near a mosque in Yemen's capital Sanaa, July 7, 2015. Two deadly car bombs hit the capital Sanaa and a southern city in Yemen on Tuesday, state news agency Saba reported, a day after air strike and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
People check a car damaged by a car bomb attack near a mosque in Yemen's capital Sanaa, July 7, 2015. Two deadly car bombs hit the capital Sanaa and a southern city in Yemen on Tuesday, state news agency Saba reported, a day after air strike and clashes killed almost 200 people nationwide. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
1 / 30
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 30
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate mass at the Bicentenario Park in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis arrives to celebrate mass at the Bicentenario Park in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate mass at the Bicentenario Park in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 30
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gestures as he leaves an emergency euro zone summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gestures as he leaves an emergency euro zone summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gestures as he leaves an emergency euro zone summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
4 / 30
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a casino in Paris, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a casino in Paris, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a casino in Paris, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
5 / 30
A runner dives to avoid a steer in the bullring following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. Two runners were gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 23 seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner dives to avoid a steer in the bullring following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. Two runners were gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 23 seconds, according to local...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A runner dives to avoid a steer in the bullring following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. Two runners were gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 23 seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
6 / 30
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
7 / 30
An Israeli soldier stands atop a military post on the border with northern Gaza (seen in background) July 6, 2015. A year ago, Israel launched an air and ground assault to put an end to constant rocket fire by Hamas militants from Gaza. The July-August conflict left more than 2,100 Palestinians, most civilians, and 73 Israelis dead. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier stands atop a military post on the border with northern Gaza (seen in background) July 6, 2015. A year ago, Israel launched an air and ground assault to put an end to constant rocket fire by Hamas militants from Gaza. The...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
An Israeli soldier stands atop a military post on the border with northern Gaza (seen in background) July 6, 2015. A year ago, Israel launched an air and ground assault to put an end to constant rocket fire by Hamas militants from Gaza. The July-August conflict left more than 2,100 Palestinians, most civilians, and 73 Israelis dead. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 30
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 30
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 30
Newly-appointed Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (R) and outgoing Yannis Varoufakis arrive at the Finance Ministry for a handover ceremony in Athens, Greece July 6, 2015. Greece's top negotiator in aid talks with creditors, Tsakalotos, was sworn in as finance minister on Monday after the resignation of Yanis Varoufakis. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Newly-appointed Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (R) and outgoing Yannis Varoufakis arrive at the Finance Ministry for a handover ceremony in Athens, Greece July 6, 2015. Greece's top negotiator in aid talks with creditors, Tsakalotos, was sworn in...more

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Newly-appointed Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (R) and outgoing Yannis Varoufakis arrive at the Finance Ministry for a handover ceremony in Athens, Greece July 6, 2015. Greece's top negotiator in aid talks with creditors, Tsakalotos, was sworn in as finance minister on Monday after the resignation of Yanis Varoufakis. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
11 / 30
A fisherman rides past an algae-covered beachside in Rizhao, Shandong province, China, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A fisherman rides past an algae-covered beachside in Rizhao, Shandong province, China, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A fisherman rides past an algae-covered beachside in Rizhao, Shandong province, China, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 30
Revelers cool off with water thrown from a balcony at the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2015. The San Fermin festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off Monday with the traditional "Chupinazo" rocket launch and will run until July 14. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revelers cool off with water thrown from a balcony at the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2015. The San Fermin festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off Monday with the traditional "Chupinazo"...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Revelers cool off with water thrown from a balcony at the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2015. The San Fermin festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off Monday with the traditional "Chupinazo" rocket launch and will run until July 14. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
13 / 30
Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the shooting death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Extra police patrols and long shifts were not enough to prevent nine deaths and about 50 injuries from gun violence in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, when homicides jump almost every year. Chicago, with 2.7 million people, is the most violent large city in the United States, with poverty, segregation, dozens of small street gangs, and a pervasive gun culture all contributing to the problem. REUTERS/Jim Young

Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the shooting death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Extra police patrols and long shifts were not enough to prevent nine deaths and about 50 injuries from gun...more

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the shooting death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Extra police patrols and long shifts were not enough to prevent nine deaths and about 50 injuries from gun violence in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, when homicides jump almost every year. Chicago, with 2.7 million people, is the most violent large city in the United States, with poverty, segregation, dozens of small street gangs, and a pervasive gun culture all contributing to the problem. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
14 / 30
Afghan men look at a damaged kiosk at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 7, 2015. A suicide car bomber slammed into a convoy of foreign forces in the Afghan capital, the Ministry of Interior spokesman said, but it was not clear whether there were any casualties. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghan men look at a damaged kiosk at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 7, 2015. A suicide car bomber slammed into a convoy of foreign forces in the Afghan capital, the Ministry of Interior spokesman said, but it was not clear...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Afghan men look at a damaged kiosk at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 7, 2015. A suicide car bomber slammed into a convoy of foreign forces in the Afghan capital, the Ministry of Interior spokesman said, but it was not clear whether there were any casualties. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
15 / 30
A steer jumps over a fallen runner as two Jandilla fighting bulls follow behind at the Mercaderes curve during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. Two runners were gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 23 seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A steer jumps over a fallen runner as two Jandilla fighting bulls follow behind at the Mercaderes curve during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. Two runners were gored in the run that...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A steer jumps over a fallen runner as two Jandilla fighting bulls follow behind at the Mercaderes curve during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. Two runners were gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 23 seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
16 / 30
Pallbearers prepare the coffins of 13 unidentified migrants who died in the April 19, 2015 shipwreck, during an inter-faith funeral service in Catania, Italy July 7, 2015. Italy held a funeral service on Tuesday for 13 migrants who died in the worst shipwreck in the Mediterranean in recent history, while the navy continued its search for other victims of the disaster. More than 700 people, most of them locked below deck, were believed to have drowned in April. Their overloaded fishing boat capsized after colliding with a ship that had come to their aid some 70 nautical miles off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Pallbearers prepare the coffins of 13 unidentified migrants who died in the April 19, 2015 shipwreck, during an inter-faith funeral service in Catania, Italy July 7, 2015. Italy held a funeral service on Tuesday for 13 migrants who died in the worst...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Pallbearers prepare the coffins of 13 unidentified migrants who died in the April 19, 2015 shipwreck, during an inter-faith funeral service in Catania, Italy July 7, 2015. Italy held a funeral service on Tuesday for 13 migrants who died in the worst shipwreck in the Mediterranean in recent history, while the navy continued its search for other victims of the disaster. More than 700 people, most of them locked below deck, were believed to have drowned in April. Their overloaded fishing boat capsized after colliding with a ship that had come to their aid some 70 nautical miles off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
17 / 30
Kenyan police officers and Kenya Red Cross workers carry the body of a man killed during an overnight attack on a residential complex in Mandera town, Kenya, at the border with Somalia July 7, 2015. Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group said on Tuesday it was behind a gun attack in Mandera, a raid it said was part of its campaign against Kenya. REUTERS/Stringer

Kenyan police officers and Kenya Red Cross workers carry the body of a man killed during an overnight attack on a residential complex in Mandera town, Kenya, at the border with Somalia July 7, 2015. Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group said on Tuesday...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Kenyan police officers and Kenya Red Cross workers carry the body of a man killed during an overnight attack on a residential complex in Mandera town, Kenya, at the border with Somalia July 7, 2015. Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group said on Tuesday it was behind a gun attack in Mandera, a raid it said was part of its campaign against Kenya. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 30
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces stay at a building damaged in fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk, Ukraine, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces stay at a building damaged in fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk, Ukraine, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces stay at a building damaged in fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk, Ukraine, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
19 / 30
A model poses before the presentation of creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show in Paris, France, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A model poses before the presentation of creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show in Paris, France, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A model poses before the presentation of creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show in Paris, France, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
20 / 30
A boy tugs on a water basin with his friend wearing a mask as he wades through deep flooding caused by typhoon Linfa, locally named Egay, at Longos town in Malabon City, north of Manila, Philippines July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A boy tugs on a water basin with his friend wearing a mask as he wades through deep flooding caused by typhoon Linfa, locally named Egay, at Longos town in Malabon City, north of Manila, Philippines July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A boy tugs on a water basin with his friend wearing a mask as he wades through deep flooding caused by typhoon Linfa, locally named Egay, at Longos town in Malabon City, north of Manila, Philippines July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
21 / 30
Actress Julianne Moore presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a casino in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Actress Julianne Moore presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a casino in Paris, France,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Actress Julianne Moore presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a casino in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
22 / 30
A woman swings her hair back after dipping her head into a fountain in Budapest, Hungary July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A woman swings her hair back after dipping her head into a fountain in Budapest, Hungary July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A woman swings her hair back after dipping her head into a fountain in Budapest, Hungary July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
23 / 30
A Tibetan girl in a traditional costume waits backstage before performing at celebrations marking the 80th birthday celebrations of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in the southern state of Karnataka, India, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A Tibetan girl in a traditional costume waits backstage before performing at celebrations marking the 80th birthday celebrations of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in the southern state of...more

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A Tibetan girl in a traditional costume waits backstage before performing at celebrations marking the 80th birthday celebrations of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in the southern state of Karnataka, India, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
24 / 30
A group of children celebrate with the Dalai Lama after he blew out a candle on his 80th birthday cake at the University of California, Irvine July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A group of children celebrate with the Dalai Lama after he blew out a candle on his 80th birthday cake at the University of California, Irvine July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A group of children celebrate with the Dalai Lama after he blew out a candle on his 80th birthday cake at the University of California, Irvine July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
25 / 30
Police officers try to break up a protest rally by activists dressed as nuns, at Murillo square in La Paz, Bolivia July 6, 2015. Activists of the "Mujeres Creando" (Women Creating) organization protested against the upcoming visit of Pope Francis to Bolivia. REUTERS/APG Agency

Police officers try to break up a protest rally by activists dressed as nuns, at Murillo square in La Paz, Bolivia July 6, 2015. Activists of the "Mujeres Creando" (Women Creating) organization protested against the upcoming visit of Pope Francis to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Police officers try to break up a protest rally by activists dressed as nuns, at Murillo square in La Paz, Bolivia July 6, 2015. Activists of the "Mujeres Creando" (Women Creating) organization protested against the upcoming visit of Pope Francis to Bolivia. REUTERS/APG Agency
Close
26 / 30
Priests take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Priests take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Priests take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
27 / 30
A reveler is punched in the face by another reveler during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A reveler is punched in the face by another reveler during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A reveler is punched in the face by another reveler during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
28 / 30
Children cool off on a giant Chinese chess board at a water park in Chongqing municipality, China July 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Children cool off on a giant Chinese chess board at a water park in Chongqing municipality, China July 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Children cool off on a giant Chinese chess board at a water park in Chongqing municipality, China July 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
29 / 30
Investors watch an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, July 7, 2015. Chinese stocks opened down on Tuesday, taking no comfort from a slew of support measures unleashed by Beijing in recent days, and unnerved by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's failure to mention the market chaos in a statement on the economy. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Investors watch an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, July 7, 2015. Chinese stocks opened down on Tuesday, taking no comfort from a slew of support measures unleashed by Beijing in recent days, and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Investors watch an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, July 7, 2015. Chinese stocks opened down on Tuesday, taking no comfort from a slew of support measures unleashed by Beijing in recent days, and unnerved by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's failure to mention the market chaos in a statement on the economy. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Jul 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week

04 Jul 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Jul 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast