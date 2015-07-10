A poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the words Republika Srpska (Serb Republic) printed on it is seen inside the main residence of an abandoned agricultural cooperative in Kravica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 1, 2015. Bullet holes riddle...more

A poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the words Republika Srpska (Serb Republic) printed on it is seen inside the main residence of an abandoned agricultural cooperative in Kravica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 1, 2015. Bullet holes riddle the walls at the site where between 1,000 and 1,500 people were killed, according to the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina. On Saturday, Bosnia marks the 20th anniversary of Europe�s worst mass killing since World War Two - the slaughter of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces during five July days in 1995. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

