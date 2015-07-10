Editor's choice
A runner falls in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls at Telefonica corner during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Former U.S. Presidents George W. Bush (L) and Bill Clinton share a laugh during a moderated conversation at the graduation of the inaugural class of the Presidential Leadership Scholars program, a partnership between the presidential centers of...more
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) talks to journalist from a balcony of the Palais Coburg hotel where the Iran nuclear talks are being held in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man jumps over a campfire during a celebration of the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday near Omsk, Russia, July 9, 2015. The ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked with grand overnight festivities....more
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives for a session of the ruling Syriza's leftist party parliamentary group at the Parliament building in Athens, Greece July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Colombian Air Force pilots in their Blackhawk-Arpia helicopters perform aerobatics during the F-Air Colombia 2015 air festival in Rionegro, Colombia July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Israeli soldiers repair a malfunction in Israel's border fence with southern Gaza July 8, 2015. While it is by no means a mass phenomenon, a rising number of Palestinians are trying their luck at jumping the fence from Gaza into Israel. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Antonio Brown (R) is comforted at a prayer vigil for his son 7-year-old Amari Brown, who was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 9, 2015. The boy was the youngest of 10 people killed and more than 50 injured in gun violence over...more
A woman reacts as she stands near a relative's grave, at the Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. The bodies of the 136 recently identified victims of Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11, the...more
Pensioners shout anti-austerity slogans during a protest outside the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Maria Sharapova of Russia wipes her face during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a wedding dress creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show in Paris, France, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (L) and former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis talk during a parliamentary session in Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Kontarinis/Eurokinissi
Etixx-Quick Step rider Tony Martin of Germany (C), race leader's yellow jersey, is supported by team mates Julien Vermote of Belgium and Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland after a fall during the 191.5-km (118.9 miles) 6th stage of the 102nd Tour de France...more
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley spoke to a gathered crowd before signing a legislation permanently removing the Confederate battle flag from the state capitol grounds, following an emotional debate spurred by the massacre of nine black...more
Members of the Ribatejo forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal July 9, 2015. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Pope Francis receives a typical sombrero from Bolivian President Evo Morales during a World Meeting of Popular Movements in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, July 9, 2015. The word "Tahuichi" is from the Tupi-Guarani and means "Big Bird". REUTERS/Alessandro...more
Protesters call for businesses to sever their relationships with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump over his recent comments about Mexican immigrants as they demonstrate outside the site of a new hotel owned by Trump at the Old Post...more
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner waves from a car after leaving a court where he is fighting against extradition to the U.S. for corruption charges, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
A Mozabite Berber man reacts at his burnt house after clashes between Arabs and Mozabits in Guerrara near Ghardaia, Algeria July 9, 2015. At least 22 people have been killed in ethnic clashes between Arab and Amazigh communities around the Algerian...more
Mo Farah of Britain finishes the 5000 meters men event at the IAAF Diamond League Athletissima athletics meeting at the Pontaise Stadium in Lausanne, Switzerland, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A group of tourists takes a selfie in front of the temple of the Parthenon atop the Acropolis in Athens, Greece July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Pilot John Romain (L) and Thomas S. Kaplan (R) speak to Britain's Prince William during his visit to the Imperial War Museum, to receive a newly restored Supermarine Spitfire Mark I N3200 on behalf of the museum, in Duxford, England July 9, 2015....more
Shi'ite Muslims reach out to touch a model of the Tomb of Imam Ali Ibn Abu Talib, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad, during the religious procession of Yaum-e-Ali, which marks the death anniversary of Imam Ali in Lahore, Pakistan July 9, 2015. Imam Ali...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.