Editor's Choice

Britain's Queen Elizabeth prepares to unveil a plaque during a tour of Sydney Russell School in Dagenham, east London, July 16, 2015. The Queen and Prince Philip were visiting various parts of Barking and Dagenham as part of the celebrations to mark...more
A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, in a cross lighting ceremony on a fellow member's...more
FBI agents work the scene at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. Four Marines were killed on Thursday by a gunman who opened fire at two military offices in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before being fatally shot in an...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts after a supporter kissed her hand during a campaign stop in a back yard of a home in Windham, New Hampshire July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actors Cornelius Obonya as Jedermann (C), Stephan Kreiss as Duenner Vetter (R) and actress Brigitte Hobmeier as Buhlschaft perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's drama "Jedermann" (Everyman) at Domplatz square in...more
Japan's Yuki Ota (L) competes against Alexander Massialas of the U.S. during their men's foil final at the World Fencing Championships in Moscow, Russia, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Women in traditional costumes hold hands as spectators watch the procession of the El Carmen Virgin being carried into the sea during a procession in Malaga, Spain July 16, 2015. Many seaside towns celebrate the annual feast of the El Carmen Virgin,...more
Dylann Roof (R), the 21-year-old man charged with murdering nine worshipers at a historic black church in Charleston last month, listens to the proceedings with assistant defense attorney William Maguire during a hearing at the Judicial Center in...more
Photographed through a prison cell window, U.S. President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin...more
A protester bleeds as he is arrested by riot police following clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. Greek anti-establishment protesters threw dozens of petrol bombs at police in front of parliament on Wednesday ahead of a key vote on a bailout...more
An explosion at a petrochemical plant is seen in Rizhao, Shandong province, July 16, 2015. According to Xinhua News Agency, a fire broke out after the explosion, which was caused by a liquified hydrocarbon leak at the plant, on Thursday morning....more
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
A new close-up image of a region near Pluto's equator reveals a range of youthful mountains rising as high as 3,500 meters above the surface of the icy body, in a picture released by NASA in Laurel, Maryland July 15, 2015. REUTERS/NASA New Horizons
President Obama returns a salute as he steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in Oklahoma City July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Men push their bicycles through the flooded banks of the river Ganges after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Women wearing face-kini masks lie on a beach to rest in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. A pale complexion is highly prized as delicate and feminine in China while dark skin suggests tanning caused by farming the fields or other...more
A motorcycle modified to run on rails is seen inside a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015....more
Hungary's Geza Imre is thrown into the air by his teammates as he celebrates his victory over France's Gauthier Grumier in their men's epee final at the World Fencing Championships in Moscow July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Muslim worshipers pray, during the holy month of Ramadan in the Gallipoli Mosque, located in the western Sydney suburb of Auburn, Australia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of the Russian honor guard perform a ceremonial change-over at the Military Glory hall of the Mamayev Kurgan (Mamayev Hill) World War Two memorial complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view shows the city of Athens and the temple of Parthenon, illuminated atop the Acropolis, Greece July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A police investigator covers his face as he walks out of a crime scene in Olocuilta July 15, 2015. Three men were killed by suspected gang members as they collected water for their families. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A tricycle rides over fur of raccoon dogs at a fur market in Chongfu county, Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Javier Aquino (L) of mexico's Tigres is tackled by Rodrigo Dourado of Brazil's Internacional during the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal soccer match in Porto Alegre, Brazil, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A Chilean dock worker is detained by riot police during a protest against the government for better working conditions in Valparaiso, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A girl plays as worshippers attend night prayers at Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque in Ankara, Turkey July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A rescue worker tries to remove a trapped car from a flooded river in Chongqing Municipality, July 15, 2015. According to local media, more than ten vehicles fell into the river in a landslide caused by a heavy rainfall on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stringer
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) sits next to Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (L) as he attends a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of the toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Three-year-old Hanhan is seen after a surgery to implant three pieces of titanium mesh to replace her skull, as her aunt cries while holding her hand at a hospital in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 15, 2015. According to local media, Hanhan...more
Coal miners pray as they break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, 2427 feet deep inside the Stara Jama coal mine, in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 15, 2015. Picture taken July 15. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
