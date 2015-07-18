Editor's Choice

Three-year-old Hanhan is seen after a surgery to implant three pieces of titanium mesh to replace her skull, as her aunt cries while holding her hand at a hospital in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 15, 2015. According to local media, Hanhan...more

Three-year-old Hanhan is seen after a surgery to implant three pieces of titanium mesh to replace her skull, as her aunt cries while holding her hand at a hospital in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 15, 2015. According to local media, Hanhan suffers from hydrocephalus, a medical condition that causes abnormal accumulation of fluid in cavities of the brain. The hospital said she would have to go through more surgeries before making recovery. REUTERS/Stringer

