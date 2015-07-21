Editor's Choice

Edition:
British comedian Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A couple, affected by tear gas used by riot police to disperse demonstrators, reacts in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. Police in Istanbul fired teargas and water cannon when a demonstration by protesters blaming the government for a suspected Islamic State suicide bombing turned violent. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Policemen detain protester Danilo Maldonado after he splattered red paint from a pouch hidden in his clothing, outside the flag-raising ceremony at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. The Cuban flag was raised over Havana's embassy in Washington for the first time in 54 years as the United States and Cuba formally restored relations, opening a new chapter of engagement between the former Cold War foes. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Zach Johnson of the U.S. kisses his wife Kim Barclay after winning the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A wounded man sits on a step following an explosion in Suruc, in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, Turkey, July 20, 2015. The explosion outside a cultural center in the Turkish town of Suruc near the border with Syria killed at least 20 people and wounded many more on Monday, witnesses told Reuters, in what local officials said may have been a suicide bombing. REUTERS/Ozcan Soysal/Depo Photos

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Cyclists hang on to the back of a truck outside the capital Bujumbura, July 19, 2015, as the country awaits next week's presidential elections. Each day scores of cyclists make the 45 kilometer downhill journey at breakneck speed from Bugarama to sell bananas, often hanging from the back of trucks for the return uphill trip. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
People relax at the public swimming pool of Schoenbrunner Bad on a sunny day in Vienna, Austria, July 19, 2015. Temperatures rose up to more than 37 degrees Celsius (98 Fahrenheit) in parts of Austria this weekend, Austria's national weather service agency ZAMG reported. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A cosplay enthusiast poses as Serasu Vikutoria of the Hellsing anime series during the "Anime Friends" annual event in Sao Paulo July 19, 2015. Anime Friends is one of Brazil's biggest events related to anime, manga and Japanese culture. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Men fish in front of wrecked ships at the Russian fleet base in Baltiysk in Kaliningrad region, Russia, July 19, 2015. Kaliningrad is one of the Russian cities which will host the 2018 World Cup. Picture taken July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Swimmers make their way on an algae-covered beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A boy walks on a street littered with cooking gas cylinders after a fire and explosions destroyed a nearby gas storage during clashes between fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees and Houthi fighters earlier today, in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A Palestinian family takes a selfie on a beach of the Mediterranean in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan July 19, 2015. Thousands of Palestinians used permits given by the Israeli authorities allowing many to enjoy the beaches along Israel's Mediterranean shoreline during the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Hannah Brown and fellow activists demonstrate against the planned clear cutting of trees outlined in the East Bay Deforestation Plan on the University of California, Berkeley campus, in Berkeley, California July 18, 2015. Environmental activist Jack Gescheidt, who says the plan will not reduce wildfire danger, organized and photographed the gathering as part of his TreeSpirit Project. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Observers take pictures as an extreme cycling enthusiast (R) performs a stunt with a bicycle before falling into the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 18, 2015. This activity, requesting participants to ride their bikes and jump into the lake, attracts many extreme cycling enthusiasts from the city, local media reported. Picture taken July 18, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A Burundian man transports a passenger and two pigs to markets in the capital Bujumbura July 19, 2015, as the country awaits next week's presidential elections. Opposition politicians have accused Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza of violating the constitution by running for a third term and are boycotting the vote due on July 21. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Urugay's Maximo Cancio (L) is blocked by Brazil's Vinicius Teixeira during their men's handball match at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, Ontario July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Children, who live in the rebel-held neighborhood of Jobar in Damascus, cross a trench leading to Jobar after visiting the neighboring suburb of Hamouriyeh to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Syria July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Germany's WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Arthur Abraham (L) watches his challenger and compatriot Robert Stieglitz on the ground following his technical knock-out in their world championships fight in Halle Westfalen, western Germany, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A 1148 feet long water slide is seen during 2015 City Silde Festa in central Seoul, South Korea, July 19, 2015. The waterslide has been installed in downtown of Seoul, the longest waterslide to be recorded in Korea, according to local media. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Seagulls cast shadows on the roof of the media centre during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A woman reads a magazine as she floats in the salt waters of Tus lake in Khakassia region, southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, July 18, 2015. During the summer, Russians from different regions travel to lake Tus, famed for the curative properties of its black and blue sediments, to bathe in the salty water and smear themselves with mud. Picture taken July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Members of the Ku Klux Klan yell as they fly Confederate flags during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Onlookers stand at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi, India, July 19, 2015. Five people were killed and seven injured when a five-storey building collapsed in New Delhi on Saturday night, police and local media reported. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa, United States, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People line up outside a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. Greek banks opened their branches across the country on Monday after a three-week shutdown, officials said, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for swift aid talks so Athens could also lift withdrawal limits. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. Some 66 dancers took part in the contest on Saturday, selecting a winning couple to represent Israel in the finals of The World Latin Dance Cup, which will be held at the end of the year in Miami. Picture taken July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A boy plays in a water fountain at a park in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
