Editor's Choice

British comedian Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, July 20, 2015....more
A couple, affected by tear gas used by riot police to disperse demonstrators, reacts in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. Police in Istanbul fired teargas and water cannon when a demonstration by protesters blaming the government for a...more
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual...more
Policemen detain protester Danilo Maldonado after he splattered red paint from a pouch hidden in his clothing, outside the flag-raising ceremony at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. The Cuban flag was raised over Havana's embassy in...more
Zach Johnson of the U.S. kisses his wife Kim Barclay after winning the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A wounded man sits on a step following an explosion in Suruc, in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, Turkey, July 20, 2015. The explosion outside a cultural center in the Turkish town of Suruc near the border with Syria killed at least 20 people and...more
Cyclists hang on to the back of a truck outside the capital Bujumbura, July 19, 2015, as the country awaits next week's presidential elections. Each day scores of cyclists make the 45 kilometer downhill journey at breakneck speed from Bugarama to...more
People relax at the public swimming pool of Schoenbrunner Bad on a sunny day in Vienna, Austria, July 19, 2015. Temperatures rose up to more than 37 degrees Celsius (98 Fahrenheit) in parts of Austria this weekend, Austria's national weather service...more
A cosplay enthusiast poses as Serasu Vikutoria of the Hellsing anime series during the "Anime Friends" annual event in Sao Paulo July 19, 2015. Anime Friends is one of Brazil's biggest events related to anime, manga and Japanese culture....more
Men fish in front of wrecked ships at the Russian fleet base in Baltiysk in Kaliningrad region, Russia, July 19, 2015. Kaliningrad is one of the Russian cities which will host the 2018 World Cup. Picture taken July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Swimmers make their way on an algae-covered beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy walks on a street littered with cooking gas cylinders after a fire and explosions destroyed a nearby gas storage during clashes between fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees and Houthi fighters earlier today, in Yemen's southwestern...more
A Palestinian family takes a selfie on a beach of the Mediterranean in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan July 19, 2015. Thousands of Palestinians used permits given by the Israeli authorities allowing many...more
Hannah Brown and fellow activists demonstrate against the planned clear cutting of trees outlined in the East Bay Deforestation Plan on the University of California, Berkeley campus, in Berkeley, California July 18, 2015. Environmental activist Jack...more
Observers take pictures as an extreme cycling enthusiast (R) performs a stunt with a bicycle before falling into the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 18, 2015. This activity, requesting participants to ride their bikes and jump into...more
A Burundian man transports a passenger and two pigs to markets in the capital Bujumbura July 19, 2015, as the country awaits next week's presidential elections. Opposition politicians have accused Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza of violating...more
Urugay's Maximo Cancio (L) is blocked by Brazil's Vinicius Teixeira during their men's handball match at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, Ontario July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Children, who live in the rebel-held neighborhood of Jobar in Damascus, cross a trench leading to Jobar after visiting the neighboring suburb of Hamouriyeh to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of...more
Germany's WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Arthur Abraham (L) watches his challenger and compatriot Robert Stieglitz on the ground following his technical knock-out in their world championships fight in Halle Westfalen, western Germany, July 18,...more
A 1148 feet long water slide is seen during 2015 City Silde Festa in central Seoul, South Korea, July 19, 2015. The waterslide has been installed in downtown of Seoul, the longest waterslide to be recorded in Korea, according to local media. ...more
Seagulls cast shadows on the roof of the media centre during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman reads a magazine as she floats in the salt waters of Tus lake in Khakassia region, southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, July 18, 2015. During the summer, Russians from different regions travel to lake Tus, famed for the...more
Members of the Ku Klux Klan yell as they fly Confederate flags during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Onlookers stand at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi, India, July 19, 2015. Five people were killed and seven injured when a five-storey building collapsed in New Delhi on Saturday night, police and local media reported. REUTERS/Adnan...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa, United States, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
People line up outside a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. Greek banks opened their branches across the country on Monday after a three-week shutdown, officials said, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for swift aid...more
Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. Some 66 dancers took part in the contest on Saturday, selecting a winning couple to represent Israel in the finals of The World...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A boy plays in a water fountain at a park in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
