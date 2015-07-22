Editor's Choice

Toshiba Corp President and Chief Executive Officer Hisao Tanaka (C) is surrounded by the media as he leaves a news conference at the company headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2015. Tanaka stepped down on Tuesday after an independent investigation found...more

Toshiba Corp President and Chief Executive Officer Hisao Tanaka (C) is surrounded by the media as he leaves a news conference at the company headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2015. Tanaka stepped down on Tuesday after an independent investigation found he had been aware the company had inflated its profits, in the country's biggest corporate scandal in years. Tanaka said he will be temporarily replaced by Chairman Masashi Muromachi, adding that the company was considering appointing outside directors to over half of its board seats. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

