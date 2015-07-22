Editor's Choice

Edition:
People retrieve items from a store during a fire at a multi-storey shopping complex in Mumbai, India, July 21, 2015. There was no report of casualties and the cause of the fire is still unknown, fire officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015. India's parliament was adjourned on the first day of a new session after opposition lawmakers demanded the resignation of leaders tainted by corruption allegations, deepening an impasse that has stalled the government's reform agenda. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Participants of the World Congress of Santa Clauses 2015 take part in the annual swim at Bellevue beach, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Scanpix Denmark/Erik Refner

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Oleg Kononenko of Russia interacts with his children as he stands behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. The crew is scheduled to travel on board the Soyuz spacecraft on July 23rd. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Members of the Franciscan fraternity "O Caminho" (The Way), shave and cut the nails of a homeless man in front of Se Cathedral in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 21, 2015. Sao Paulo, South America's largest city, has an estimated 16,000 homeless people according to the Town hall. "O Caminho" are a group of Franciscan monks and nuns who help the homeless. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People hold onto windows to avoid a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

An old residential building is seen surrounded by a newly-built ring viaduct, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 18, 2015. The building was planned to be demolished, but several units in the building refused to move out as they couldn't reach a compensation agreement with the authority, local media reported. REUTERS/Ma Qiang/Southern Metropolis Daily

Zach Johnson of the U.S. kisses his wife Kim Barclay after winning the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A couple, affected by tear gas used by riot police to disperse demonstrators, reacts in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

A man exits a butcher shop at the main food market in central Athens, Greece, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after U.S. President Barack Obama, sits inside an empty classroom as he speaks with Reuters at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the race leader's yellow jersey, speeds along the Manse pass during the 16th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Bourg-de-Peage to Gap, France, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A boy puts his hands together as he cools down in a water fountain at a park in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

People look at a marketplace after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An elderly woman works on a crossword puzzle as she rests in the shade in central Kiev, Ukraine, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Danys Mata (L), a pro-Cuba activist, argues with an anti-Castro activist during a protest in Little Havana in Miami, Florida July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

A National Bank official opens the door of a bank branch while people wait to enter in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A guard stands in front of the new Cuban embassy in Washington after officials raised the national flag in a ceremony, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. The wedding was funded by al-Basheer Society for Relief and Development. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A wounded man sits on a step following an explosion in Suruc, in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, Turkey, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ozcan Soysal/Depo Photos

Toshiba Corp President and Chief Executive Officer Hisao Tanaka (C) is surrounded by the media as he leaves a news conference at the company headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2015. Tanaka stepped down on Tuesday after an independent investigation found he had been aware the company had inflated its profits, in the country's biggest corporate scandal in years. Tanaka said he will be temporarily replaced by Chairman Masashi Muromachi, adding that the company was considering appointing outside directors to over half of its board seats. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A villager sits in a doorway of a house where revolutionary slogans are painted on the wall in Dongzhai village, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, July 19, 2015. The village, with a population about 1,600 people, is known locally for its revolutionary slogans dating from the 1950s, which could be seen on almost every old house, local media reported. The slogan on the wall reads: "Just for the people (L), wholeheartedly for the public (top) and never for the self". REUTERS/Stringer

British comedian known as Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A victim, with a flag of the left-wing Federation of Socialist Youth Associations covering him, lies on the ground following an explosion in Suruc, in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, Turkey, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ozcan Soysal/Depo Photos

