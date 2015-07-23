Editor's Choice
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman and a dog swim during hot temperatures down the Limmat river in Zurich, Switzerland, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Palestinian woman looks out her makeshift shelter near her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An image of Iranian leaders is projected on a giant screen in front of demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Signed petitions supporting French tobacconists fall on demonstrators who stage a protest march in Paris, France, July 22, 2015. France's tobacconists are protesting plans to force cigarette companies to use plain, unbranded packaging, as part of...more
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew leaves a trail across the sky on this long exposure picture, as it blasts off at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An armed man escorts others carrying the coffins of the victims of Monday's bomb attack in Suruc, during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22, 2015. A suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 30 people, mostly young students,...more
A fan rides a bicycle as he is suspended from a cable during the 161-km (100 miles) 17th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Digne-les-Bains to Pra Loup in the French Alps mountains, France, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Ziv Orenstein (C), who is accused by U.S. authorities of engaging in a stock manipulation scheme involving U.S. penny stocks, hides his face in his T-shirt as he sits in a courtroom at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court July 22, 2015. The Jerusalem...more
A girl rides a horse as the break away group of riders passes during the 161-km (100 miles) 17th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Digne-les-Bains to Pra Loup in the French Alps mountains, France, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano...more
People prepare graves for the victims who were killed in Monday's bomb attack, at a cemetery in Suruc, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga in a domestic terror attack, is escorted by members of the U.S. military at her son's vigil at Sprayberry...more
A BMX rider performs a trick at a skate park in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos looks on before a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 22, 2015. It is crucial for parliament to adopt reforms required by Greece's international creditors so that talks on a multi-billion euro bailout...more
A French farmer pushes tyres onto fire with his tractor to block the A1 Lille-Paris highway early in the morning in Seclin, northern France, July 22, 2015. The French President on Tuesday promised measures to help livestock and dairy farmers who have...more
Children play in a inflatable pool filled with smashed watermelons to cool off, at an amusement park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A humanoid robot falls during the 2015 Robocup finals in Hefei, Anhui province, July 22, 2015. The Robocup, or "Robot Soccer World Cup", is an annual international robotics competitions which is held between July 17 - 23 this year in China's Hefei....more
Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets of Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015....more
Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L) and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu gesture during their joint statements in Jerusalem July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool
An old residential building is seen surrounded by a newly-built ring viaduct, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ma Qiang/Southern Metropolis Daily
People retrieve items from a store during a fire at a multi-storey shopping complex in Mumbai, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Two participants wearing traditional dress sit with other representatives as they attend the opening of the Summit of Conscience for the Climate in Paris, France, ahead of the COP21 summit July 21, 2015. Paris will host the World Climate Summit,...more
Toshiba Corp President and Chief Executive Officer Hisao Tanaka arrives for a news conference at the company headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2015. Japan's Toshiba Corp said Tanka was stepping down on Tuesday after an independent investigation found he...more
Afghan boys are reflected as they ride on swings in Kabul, Afghanistan July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Belgium's King Philippe (R) and Queen Mathilde (2nd R) watch the traditional military parade with their children Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Crown Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel (front row, L-3rd R) in front of the Royal Palace in...more
Participants of the World Congress of Santa Clauses 2015 take part in the annual swim at Bellevue beach, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Scanpix Denmark/Erik Refner
President Barack Obama reaches up to high five a child upon his arrival in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An aerial view shows a French farmer in his tractor making bales of straw after wheat harvest in his field in Coquelles near Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Members of the Franciscan fraternity "O Caminho" (The Way), shave and cut the nails of a homeless man in front of Se Cathedral in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A villager sits in a doorway of a house where revolutionary slogans are painted on the wall in Dongzhai village, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Oleg Kononenko of Russia interacts with his children as he stands behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An aerial view shows a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Friends and Formula One drivers gather around the coffin of late Marussia F1 driver Jules Bianchi during the funeral ceremony at the Sainte Reparate Cathedral in Nice, France, July 21, 2015. Bianchi, 25, died in hospital in Nice on Friday, nine...more
