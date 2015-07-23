Editor's Choice

Ziv Orenstein (C), who is accused by U.S. authorities of engaging in a stock manipulation scheme involving U.S. penny stocks, hides his face in his T-shirt as he sits in a courtroom at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court July 22, 2015. The Jerusalem...more

Ziv Orenstein (C), who is accused by U.S. authorities of engaging in a stock manipulation scheme involving U.S. penny stocks, hides his face in his T-shirt as he sits in a courtroom at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court July 22, 2015. The Jerusalem court on Wednesday ordered two Israelis, one of them Orenstein, charged with securities fraud in the United States to be held in custody after U.S. authorities requested their arrest for the purpose of extradition. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close