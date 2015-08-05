Edition:
A migrant waits to disembark from a Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian harbor of Messina, Italy August 4, 2015. Around 300 migrants were taken to safety in Messina after being rescued at sea near Libya. The migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa had been rescued on Monday after traveling on two dinghies sailing towards Europe. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A migrant waits to disembark from a Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian harbor of Messina, Italy August 4, 2015. Around 300 migrants were taken to safety in Messina after being rescued at sea near Libya. The migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa had been rescued on Monday after traveling on two dinghies sailing towards Europe. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants run after crossing a fence as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Migrants run after crossing a fence as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man pours water over himself while washing a horse in order to cool it down as part of measures taken to ease the effect of a heatwave at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A man pours water over himself while washing a horse in order to cool it down as part of measures taken to ease the effect of a heatwave at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (top) is helped by Brazilian national rugby players on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 4, 2015. Bach met with current and former Brazilian Olympians during the event. Rio de Janeiro marks the one-year countdown to hosting the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Wednesday. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (top) is helped by Brazilian national rugby players on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 4, 2015. Bach met with current and former Brazilian Olympians during the event. Rio de Janeiro marks the one-year countdown to hosting the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Wednesday. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. California's biggest and fiercest wildfire of the year grew as it raged for a seventh day through drought-parched chaparral and ranch lands north of Napa Valley wine country after jumping a highway that authorities hoped would help slow its advance. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. California's biggest and fiercest wildfire of the year grew as it raged for a seventh day through drought-parched chaparral and ranch lands north of Napa Valley wine country after jumping a highway that authorities hoped would help slow its advance. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Jared Peartree, 19, poses for a photograph outside his grandmother's house in Brooklyn, October 2, 2014. Peartree says he was 18 and 19 years-old when he was incarcerated on Rikers Island from 2013 to 2014 because "My past kinda caught up with me." In an incident where inmates did not respond to a lock-in, Peartree says officers came in and sprayed inmates with multiple types of pepper spray, including one he refers to as MK9 until he says his "skin feel like it's coming off, can't breathe, you can't see, so you don't know what to do." He also said he was put into flexicuffs which were so tight that "From my hands to my elbow is blue." Peartree further says the inmates were beaten by "wooden sticks, four inches thick." Before the interview is over, Peartree says, "I recommend anybody from the age 16 to 21 to not go to Rikers Island. It's like the younger you are, that's the one they actually will pick on the most. I turned 19 in there too, so I went with the adults. And when they with the adults, it's much more respect. They don't do the things they do with adolescents. They don't try to put their hands on them or none of that. It's like they give you your equal rights. And I think that's not fair cause we younger." Rikers, one of the largest jail complexes in the country which houses around 9,800 prisoners, came under scrutiny after the Justice Department in August 2014 issued a report that described a pattern of violent abuse of male inmates aged 16 to 18 by jail staff. " REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Jared Peartree, 19, poses for a photograph outside his grandmother's house in Brooklyn, October 2, 2014. Peartree says he was 18 and 19 years-old when he was incarcerated on Rikers Island from 2013 to 2014 because "My past kinda caught up with me." In an incident where inmates did not respond to a lock-in, Peartree says officers came in and sprayed inmates with multiple types of pepper spray, including one he refers to as MK9 until he says his "skin feel like it's coming off, can't breathe, you can't see, so you don't know what to do." He also said he was put into flexicuffs which were so tight that "From my hands to my elbow is blue." Peartree further says the inmates were beaten by "wooden sticks, four inches thick." Before the interview is over, Peartree says, "I recommend anybody from the age 16 to 21 to not go to Rikers Island. It's like the younger you are, that's the one they actually will pick on the most. I turned 19 in there too, so I went with the adults. And when they with the adults, it's much more respect. They don't do the things they do with adolescents. They don't try to put their hands on them or none of that. It's like they give you your equal rights. And I think that's not fair cause we younger." Rikers, one of the largest jail complexes in the country which houses around 9,800 prisoners, came under scrutiny after the Justice Department in August 2014 issued a report that described a pattern of violent abuse of male inmates aged 16 to 18 by jail staff. " REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Inmate firefighters stand along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California, August 3, 2015. The blaze, which has scorched about 60,000 acres (24,281 hectares) east of Lower Lake, a town about 110 miles (180 km) north of San Francisco, was the fiercest of 20 large fires being battled by 9,000 firefighters across the state, officials said. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Inmate firefighters stand along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California, August 3, 2015. The blaze, which has scorched about 60,000 acres (24,281 hectares) east of Lower Lake, a town about 110 miles (180 km) north of San Francisco, was the fiercest of 20 large fires being battled by 9,000 firefighters across the state, officials said. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey, August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six months after suffering irreversible brain damage in an incident at her suburban Atlanta home, her family said in a statement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey, August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six months after suffering irreversible brain damage in an incident at her suburban Atlanta home, her family said in a statement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Touring bikers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer State Park, South Dakota, August 3, 2015. Custer State Park is a popular destination for bikers during the rally and is the most heavily trafficked time at the park in the southern Black Hills. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rally expected to draw hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world for events throughout the week-long festival, according to organizers. REUTERS/Kristina Barker

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Touring bikers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer State Park, South Dakota, August 3, 2015. Custer State Park is a popular destination for bikers during the rally and is the most heavily trafficked time at the park in the southern Black Hills. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rally expected to draw hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world for events throughout the week-long festival, according to organizers. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Monday morning. The Phoenix, manned by personnel from international non-governmental organisations Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) and MOAS, is the first privately funded vessel to operate in the Mediterranean. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Monday morning. The Phoenix, manned by personnel from international non-governmental organisations Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) and MOAS, is the first privately funded vessel to operate in the Mediterranean. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A stranded humpback whale surfaces at the docks of Puerto Madero neighbourhood as people watch in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A stranded humpback whale surfaces at the docks of Puerto Madero neighbourhood as people watch in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A bus driver reacts as Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A bus driver reacts as Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An aerial view of the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Golf venue in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2015. Rio de Janeiro starts the one year countdown to host the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 5. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
An aerial view of the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Golf venue in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2015. Rio de Janeiro starts the one year countdown to host the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 5. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gary Hunt of Britain performs during the men's 27m High Diving competition preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 3, 2015. Pictured in the background are Kul Sharif Mosque (L) and Annunciation Cathedral. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Gary Hunt of Britain performs during the men's 27m High Diving competition preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 3, 2015. Pictured in the background are Kul Sharif Mosque (L) and Annunciation Cathedral. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A Palestinian youth takes a shower at a natural spring water pool to cool off on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A Palestinian youth takes a shower at a natural spring water pool to cool off on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Cal Fire firefighter sets a backfire with a driptorch along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A Cal Fire firefighter sets a backfire with a driptorch along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Fighters loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi gather on a road leading to the al-Anad military and air base in the country's southern province of Lahej, August 3, 2015. Fighters loyal to Yemen's exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, bolstered by Gulf Arab support, seized the country's largest military base from Houthi forces on Monday after heavy combat in which dozens were killed or captured, a pro-Hadi commander said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Fighters loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi gather on a road leading to the al-Anad military and air base in the country's southern province of Lahej, August 3, 2015. Fighters loyal to Yemen's exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, bolstered by Gulf Arab support, seized the country's largest military base from Houthi forces on Monday after heavy combat in which dozens were killed or captured, a pro-Hadi commander said. REUTERS/Stringer
Abdul Majeed, brother of Shafqat Hussain who was convicted of killing a child in 2004, sits in an ambulance beside the body of Safqat after his execution in Karachi, Pakistan, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Abdul Majeed, brother of Shafqat Hussain who was convicted of killing a child in 2004, sits in an ambulance beside the body of Safqat after his execution in Karachi, Pakistan, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An airplane flies past a rainbow at dusk in Beijing, China, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Guo Guanglin

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
An airplane flies past a rainbow at dusk in Beijing, China, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Guo Guanglin
A baby is disembarked, with other migrants, from the Bourbon Argos ship in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, Italy, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A baby is disembarked, with other migrants, from the Bourbon Argos ship in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, Italy, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants walk in single file along the train tracks near the Channel Tunnel access in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 3, 2015. Nightly attempts by large groups of the migrants in Calais to force their way through the rail tunnel linking France and Britain have provoked public anger and severely disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Migrants walk in single file along the train tracks near the Channel Tunnel access in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 3, 2015. Nightly attempts by large groups of the migrants in Calais to force their way through the rail tunnel linking France and Britain have provoked public anger and severely disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A woman holds a child as travellers wait for the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province to reopen after in was closed due to low visibility, on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A woman holds a child as travellers wait for the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province to reopen after in was closed due to low visibility, on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Migrants reach out to grab hold of Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescuers on a RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) before being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix some 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Migrants reach out to grab hold of Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescuers on a RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) before being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix some 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Italy's Federica Pellegrini makes a turn as she competes in the women's 200m freestyle preliminaries at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Italy's Federica Pellegrini makes a turn as she competes in the women's 200m freestyle preliminaries at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Children of local herders gather at a reindeer camping ground, some 124 miles northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of their families, gathered at the site to mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually on August 2 in the region. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Children of local herders gather at a reindeer camping ground, some 124 miles northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of their families, gathered at the site to mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually on August 2 in the region. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Israeli boys cool off in the water of a natural spring water pool on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Israeli boys cool off in the water of a natural spring water pool on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Two collapsed cranes are seen in Alphen aan de Rijn, the Netherlands ,August 3, 2015. Two cranes hoisting a massive section of bridge collapsed in a western Dutch town on Monday, flattening a row of houses and injuring at least 20 people, authorities said. REUTERS/Ronald Fleurbaaij

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Two collapsed cranes are seen in Alphen aan de Rijn, the Netherlands ,August 3, 2015. Two cranes hoisting a massive section of bridge collapsed in a western Dutch town on Monday, flattening a row of houses and injuring at least 20 people, authorities said. REUTERS/Ronald Fleurbaaij
A fire fighter monitors a backfire during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, California, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A fire fighter monitors a backfire during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, California, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
