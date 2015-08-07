Edition:
A migrant from Aleppo, Syria, holds his 30-day-old baby on an overcrowded train as they travel through Macedonia August 2, 2015. Tens of thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, use the Balkans route to get into the European Union, passing from Greece to Macedonia and Serbia and then to western Europe. After walking across the border into Macedonia to the small local station of Gevgelia, migrants pile onto an overcrowded four-carriage train in sweltering heat, young infants among them, to travel about 200 km north. Their aim: to enter Serbia on foot, another step in their uncertain search for a better life. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A migrant from Aleppo, Syria, holds his 30-day-old baby on an overcrowded train as they travel through Macedonia August 2, 2015. Tens of thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, use the Balkans route to get into the European Union, passing from Greece to Macedonia and Serbia and then to western Europe. After walking across the border into Macedonia to the small local station of Gevgelia, migrants pile onto an overcrowded four-carriage train in sweltering heat, young infants among them, to travel about 200 km north. Their aim: to enter Serbia on foot, another step in their uncertain search for a better life. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A Counter-Strike (CS) grenade that was retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. This August 9, 2015 will be the first anniversary of the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson. Brown's death sparked months of sometimes violent protests both in Ferguson and around the United States following subsequent police killings of unarmed black men in several other cities. It also spurred the "Black Lives Matter" movement that has cast a spotlight on long-troubled relations between police and minority residents of many U.S. cities. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
A Counter-Strike (CS) grenade that was retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. This August 9, 2015 will be the first anniversary of the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson. Brown's death sparked months of sometimes violent protests both in Ferguson and around the United States following subsequent police killings of unarmed black men in several other cities. It also spurred the "Black Lives Matter" movement that has cast a spotlight on long-troubled relations between police and minority residents of many U.S. cities. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. An estimated 600 migrants were rescued on the boat by the international non-governmental organizations Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) without loss of life on Thursday afternoon, according to MSF and MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. An estimated 600 migrants were rescued on the boat by the international non-governmental organizations Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) without loss of life on Thursday afternoon, according to MSF and MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A woman is pictured past empty refrigerator shelves at a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. Venezuelan supermarkets are increasingly being targeted by looters, as swollen lines and prolonged food shortages spark frustration in the OPEC nation struggling with an economic crisis. Shoppers routinely spend hours in lines to buy consumer staples ranging from corn flour to laundry soap, turning lines into venues for shoving matches and now more frequent attempts to plunder shops. The word on the shelf reads "Cheeses". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A woman is pictured past empty refrigerator shelves at a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. Venezuelan supermarkets are increasingly being targeted by looters, as swollen lines and prolonged food shortages spark frustration in the OPEC nation struggling with an economic crisis. Shoppers routinely spend hours in lines to buy consumer staples ranging from corn flour to laundry soap, turning lines into venues for shoving matches and now more frequent attempts to plunder shops. The word on the shelf reads "Cheeses". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Balloons are inflated at the Bristol International balloon fiesta in southwest England August 6, 2015. The largest hot air balloon festival in Europe takes place over four days and is in its 37th year. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Balloons are inflated at the Bristol International balloon fiesta in southwest England August 6, 2015. The largest hot air balloon festival in Europe takes place over four days and is in its 37th year. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rescued migrants are transferred to the Norwegian ship Siem Pilot off the coast of Libya August 6, 2015. An estimated 700 migrants on an overloaded wooden boat were rescued 10.5 miles (16 kilometers) off the coast of Libya by the international non-governmental organizations Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) without loss of life on Thursday afternoon, according to MSF and MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Rescued migrants are transferred to the Norwegian ship Siem Pilot off the coast of Libya August 6, 2015. An estimated 700 migrants on an overloaded wooden boat were rescued 10.5 miles (16 kilometers) off the coast of Libya by the international non-governmental organizations Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) without loss of life on Thursday afternoon, according to MSF and MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Ronnie Redneck, of New York City, New York, revs his engine during the Sundance Burnouts hosted by The Dime Horseshoe Bar in Sundance, Wyoming, August 5, 2015. The Burnouts are a popular destination for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally participants. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rally expected to draw hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world for events throughout the week-long festival, according to organizers. REUTERS/Kristina Barker

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Ronnie Redneck, of New York City, New York, revs his engine during the Sundance Burnouts hosted by The Dime Horseshoe Bar in Sundance, Wyoming, August 5, 2015. The Burnouts are a popular destination for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally participants. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rally expected to draw hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world for events throughout the week-long festival, according to organizers. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. A Palestinian team from the Gaza Strip hosted West Bank opposition for the first time in 15 years on Thursday after Israel gave the visitors permission to cross its territory for the clash between the two lands' respective cup holders. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. A Palestinian team from the Gaza Strip hosted West Bank opposition for the first time in 15 years on Thursday after Israel gave the visitors permission to cross its territory for the clash between the two lands' respective cup holders. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
White canvas covers parts of the Rhone glacier to protect against melting near the Furka mountain pass at 2429 meters (7969 ft) altitude in the Swiss Alps, Switzerland August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
White canvas covers parts of the Rhone glacier to protect against melting near the Furka mountain pass at 2429 meters (7969 ft) altitude in the Swiss Alps, Switzerland August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Bao Lanfang (C), whose son, daughter-in-law and 3-year-old granddaughter were aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, kneels down in front of media before she and other family members express their demands to Malaysia Airlines outside its Beijing office, August 6, 2015. About a dozen grieving family members outside the Malaysia Airlines Beijing office on Thursday demanded more information and a visa to travel to Reunion Island. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Bao Lanfang (C), whose son, daughter-in-law and 3-year-old granddaughter were aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, kneels down in front of media before she and other family members express their demands to Malaysia Airlines outside its Beijing office, August 6, 2015. About a dozen grieving family members outside the Malaysia Airlines Beijing office on Thursday demanded more information and a visa to travel to Reunion Island. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Cal Fire Engineer Clint Singleton monitors a hotspot from a hill during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, California, August 5, 2015. The fiercest of some two dozen large blazes currently raging across state is the so-called Rocky Fire, which has charred more than 68,000 acres since erupting July 29 in the foothills and canyons east of the town of Clearlake, about 110 miles north of San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Cal Fire Engineer Clint Singleton monitors a hotspot from a hill during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, California, August 5, 2015. The fiercest of some two dozen large blazes currently raging across state is the so-called Rocky Fire, which has charred more than 68,000 acres since erupting July 29 in the foothills and canyons east of the town of Clearlake, about 110 miles north of San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Flood-affected people sit on a broken embankment of a road damaged by the flood waters as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, India, August 5, 2015. At least 75 people have died and tens of thousands have had to take refuge in state-run relief camps after heavy rains caused floods and landslides in eastern India, government officials and aid groups said on Monday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Flood-affected people sit on a broken embankment of a road damaged by the flood waters as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, India, August 5, 2015. At least 75 people have died and tens of thousands have had to take refuge in state-run relief camps after heavy rains caused floods and landslides in eastern India, government officials and aid groups said on Monday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A relative of Palestinians, who were killed an explosion, mourns at a hospital morgue in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 6, 2015. An explosion killed four Palestinians and wounded 30 on Thursday in the southern Gaza town of Rafah along the Egyptian border, medical officials and local residents said. Media outlets of the Hamas Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip blamed the blast on an unexploded Israeli missile from last year's war. The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said it was checking the cause of the explosion, which destroyed the home of Ayman Abu Nqeira, a Hamas member. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A relative of Palestinians, who were killed an explosion, mourns at a hospital morgue in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 6, 2015. An explosion killed four Palestinians and wounded 30 on Thursday in the southern Gaza town of Rafah along the Egyptian border, medical officials and local residents said. Media outlets of the Hamas Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip blamed the blast on an unexploded Israeli missile from last year's war. The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said it was checking the cause of the explosion, which destroyed the home of Ayman Abu Nqeira, a Hamas member. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Migrants are illuminated by police torches as they run to cross a fence during an attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants are illuminated by police torches as they run to cross a fence during an attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Recording artist Mariah Carey poses on her star with her son Moroccan Scott after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Recording artist Mariah Carey poses on her star with her son Moroccan Scott after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Chocolate, 36, an activist who wants to be identified by only her nickname, waves an American flag upside down while posing for a portrait in Ferguson, Missouri July 24, 2015. When asked how Michael Brown's death affected her life, Chocolate said, "My life won't ever be the same. It has changed me to become an activist and protester. It has made me to get more involved with my community and especially with youth. When you ask a kid these days what they want to be when they grow up, their answer is "I want to be alive." When asked what changes she has seen in her community over the past year, Chocolate said, "We are all still trying to heal. There are still a lot of racist cops here. We can do what we do which is stand up for justice. No one has accepted what happened out here. There is still a disconnect with the police and the community." The message on the flag reads: Hands up, don't shoot. Lost voices. Mike Brown means we got to fight back!" REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Chocolate, 36, an activist who wants to be identified by only her nickname, waves an American flag upside down while posing for a portrait in Ferguson, Missouri July 24, 2015. When asked how Michael Brown's death affected her life, Chocolate said, "My life won't ever be the same. It has changed me to become an activist and protester. It has made me to get more involved with my community and especially with youth. When you ask a kid these days what they want to be when they grow up, their answer is "I want to be alive." When asked what changes she has seen in her community over the past year, Chocolate said, "We are all still trying to heal. There are still a lot of racist cops here. We can do what we do which is stand up for justice. No one has accepted what happened out here. There is still a disconnect with the police and the community." The message on the flag reads: Hands up, don't shoot. Lost voices. Mike Brown means we got to fight back!" REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Peace signs are drawn on the shields of riot police officers during a protest in front of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) building in Managua, Nicaragua, August 5, 2015. The protesters said they were demonstrating to demand fairer elections in the country next year. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Peace signs are drawn on the shields of riot police officers during a protest in front of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) building in Managua, Nicaragua, August 5, 2015. The protesters said they were demonstrating to demand fairer elections in the country next year. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A police investigator takes biometric data of a suspected member of the 18th Street gang at a crime scene in Ayutuxtepeque, El Salvador, August 6, 2015. A policeman and three gang members were killed in a gang attack when the policeman was helped by his comrades to move out of his home. 40 policemen have been killed in 2015, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A police investigator takes biometric data of a suspected member of the 18th Street gang at a crime scene in Ayutuxtepeque, El Salvador, August 6, 2015. A policeman and three gang members were killed in a gang attack when the policeman was helped by his comrades to move out of his home. 40 policemen have been killed in 2015, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Local residents hold paper lanterns in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome during a procession commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. Japan will mark on Thursday the 70th anniversary of the attack on Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on August 6, 1945, killing about 140,000 by the end of the year in a city of 350,000 residents. It was the world's first nuclear attack. The Atomic Bomb Dome, or Genbaku Dome, was the only structure left standing in this district of the city and has been preserved as a peace memorial. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Local residents hold paper lanterns in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome during a procession commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. Japan will mark on Thursday the 70th anniversary of the attack on Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on August 6, 1945, killing about 140,000 by the end of the year in a city of 350,000 residents. It was the world's first nuclear attack. The Atomic Bomb Dome, or Genbaku Dome, was the only structure left standing in this district of the city and has been preserved as a peace memorial. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rowing athletes carry their boat ahead a training session at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 5, 2015. The World Rowing Junior Championships event is a test event for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Rio de Janeiro started the one year countdown to host the Rio 2016 Olympic Games today. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Rowing athletes carry their boat ahead a training session at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 5, 2015. The World Rowing Junior Championships event is a test event for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Rio de Janeiro started the one year countdown to host the Rio 2016 Olympic Games today. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman reacts after praying for victims in front of the cenotaph for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing. Bells tolled and thousands bowed their heads in prayer in Hiroshima on Thursday at ceremonies that marked the 70th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing and highlighted rising tensions over Japan's moves away from its pacifist constitution. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A woman reacts after praying for victims in front of the cenotaph for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing. Bells tolled and thousands bowed their heads in prayer in Hiroshima on Thursday at ceremonies that marked the 70th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing and highlighted rising tensions over Japan's moves away from its pacifist constitution. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Evacuated resident Raymond Padilla, of Cache Creek, sits with his dog at the Moose Lodge during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, California, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Evacuated resident Raymond Padilla, of Cache Creek, sits with his dog at the Moose Lodge during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, California, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Young Palestinians form an obstacle to be jumped over during a military-style exercise graduation ceremony organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, August 5, 2015. Thousands of young Palestinians joined Hamas military-style summer camps during school vacation in the Gaza Strip to prepare them to "confront any possible Israeli attack", organisers said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Young Palestinians form an obstacle to be jumped over during a military-style exercise graduation ceremony organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, August 5, 2015. Thousands of young Palestinians joined Hamas military-style summer camps during school vacation in the Gaza Strip to prepare them to "confront any possible Israeli attack", organisers said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Commuters brave the rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Londoners face major transport disruption from Wednesday evening as train drivers and staff on the underground rail network walk out for the second time in less than a month. Unions are angry over plans to introduce a new night service from September and weeks of talks with transport bosses have failed to clinch a deal over pay and conditions. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Commuters brave the rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Londoners face major transport disruption from Wednesday evening as train drivers and staff on the underground rail network walk out for the second time in less than a month. Unions are angry over plans to introduce a new night service from September and weeks of talks with transport bosses have failed to clinch a deal over pay and conditions. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gamers play the "StarCraft II" developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainment during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Gamers play the "StarCraft II" developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainment during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Irwin Lipkin, one of Bernard Madoff's longest-serving employees, covers his face as he is pushed in a wheelchair as he leaves United States court in New York City following his sentencing hearing, August 5, 2015. Lipkin was sentenced to six months in prison for falsifying records that helped the imprisoned fraudster Madoff carry out his multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Irwin Lipkin, one of Bernard Madoff's longest-serving employees, covers his face as he is pushed in a wheelchair as he leaves United States court in New York City following his sentencing hearing, August 5, 2015. Lipkin was sentenced to six months in prison for falsifying records that helped the imprisoned fraudster Madoff carry out his multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An aerial view of a part of Sittwe city at Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar, August 5, 2015. The United States will announce an aid package for Myanmar to help the Southeast Asian country provide relief for the hundreds of thousands of people affected by floods, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday. More than 250,000 people have been affected and 69 killed by flooding that was triggered last week by monsoon rains, according to the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
An aerial view of a part of Sittwe city at Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar, August 5, 2015. The United States will announce an aid package for Myanmar to help the Southeast Asian country provide relief for the hundreds of thousands of people affected by floods, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday. More than 250,000 people have been affected and 69 killed by flooding that was triggered last week by monsoon rains, according to the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak confirms the debris found on Reunion Island is from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak confirms the debris found on Reunion Island is from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Andrea Rojas, 70, poses with her collection of dolls at her home in Heredia, Costa Rica, August 5, 2015. Rojas has been collecting dolls for over twenty years and has more than 4,500 dolls. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Andrea Rojas, 70, poses with her collection of dolls at her home in Heredia, Costa Rica, August 5, 2015. Rojas has been collecting dolls for over twenty years and has more than 4,500 dolls. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Unused cooling towers are seen overlooking an informal settlement in Soweto, South Africa, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Unused cooling towers are seen overlooking an informal settlement in Soweto, South Africa, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Daniel Shorts, of Rhode Island, signs his name on a wall at the Stone House Saloon outside of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, August 5, 2015. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rally expected to draw hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world for events throughout the week-long festival, according to organizers. REUTERS/Kristina Barker

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Daniel Shorts, of Rhode Island, signs his name on a wall at the Stone House Saloon outside of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, August 5, 2015. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rally expected to draw hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world for events throughout the week-long festival, according to organizers. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
French police search for migrants under a bridge next to a fence which migrants cross to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
French police search for migrants under a bridge next to a fence which migrants cross to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
