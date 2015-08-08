Editor's choice
A migrant stands on the deck of the Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) ship Bourbon Argos off the coast of Libya at dusk August 7, 2015. Some 241 mostly West African migrants on the ship are expected to arrive on the Italian island of Sicily on Sunday,...more
Workers take part in a mass funeral ceremony to bury 57 unidentified members of Ukrainian military forces who were killed in the conflict in eastern regions, in the settlement of Kushuhum near Zaporizhia, Ukraine, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb...more
A collection of stuffed animals sits on the road in a memorial at the site where Michael Brown was killed nearly a year ago in Ferguson, Missouri August 7, 2015. One year after the police shooting of an unarmed black teen thrust Ferguson, into the...more
A woman cries at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. A suicide bomber killed dozens of cadets at a Kabul police academy on Friday and blasts hit an area near the airport, in a wave of attacks that began with a huge...more
Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain and Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria (R) take stone samples during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal, Austria, August 7, 2015. The Austrian Space Forum is sending some of its researchers to practice...more
U.S. players push head coach Adam Krikorian into the pool after they defeated the Netherlands in their women's water polo gold medal match during the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A guereza monkey (Colobus Guereza) holds a newborn baby at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, August 7, 2015. The guereza monkey baby was born on July 31, according to the zoo. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People hold umbrellas in heavy rain as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Republican 2016 presidential candidates (L-R) New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, Dr. Ben Carson, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, businessman Donald Trump, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, former Arkansas Governor Mike...more
Security personnel keep watch at the site of a truck bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The truck bomb exploded near an army compound in the center of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing at least eight people and wounding close to...more
A migrant from Aleppo, Syria holds his 30-day-old baby on an overcrowded train as they travel through Macedonia, August 2, 2015. Tens of thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, use the Balkans route to get into the European...more
People practise Metta Float Yoga at the adriatic cost in Medulin, Croatia August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A man prays after releasing a paper lantern on the Motoyasu river facing the Atomic Bomb Dome in remembrance of atomic bomb victims on the 70th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Crew members inflate a balloon during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England, August 7, 2015. The largest hot air balloon festival in Europe takes place over four days and is in it's 37th year. REUTERS/Toby...more
Sudanese barber Halifa shaves the beard of Ali from Sudan at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 6, 2015. For most of the 3,000 inhabitants of the "Jungle", a shanty town on the sand dunes of France's north coast, the climax of each day...more
Servicemen take part in a mass funeral ceremony to bury 57 unidentified members of Ukrainian military forces who were killed in the conflict in eastern regions, in the settlement of Kushuhum near Zaporizhia, Ukraine, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb...more
An art installation formed with milk churns, made by land art artist Gerard Benoit a la Guillaume, is seen at the Chenau de Mayen in the resort of Leysin, Switzerland August 7, 2015. More than 80 milk churns were placed between the Tour d'Ai and the...more
Ronnie Redneck, of New York City, New York, revs his engine during the Sundance Burnouts hosted by The Dime Horseshoe Bar in Sundance, Wyoming, August 5, 2015. The burnouts are a popular destination for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally participants. This...more
Suspected members of the 18th Street gang were seen at a crime scene in Ayutuxtepeque, El Salvador, August 6, 2015. A policeman and three gang members were killed in a gang attack when the policeman was helped by his comrades to move out of his home....more
A woman with her nephew cut branches from a tree for firewood near Yemen's capital Sanaa, August 6, 2015. Residents in the Yemeni capital Sanaa are stocking up on rare food and fuel supplies after the government in exile decided to divert aid ships...more
People sleep on a mattress as they wait in line for tickets to the last taping of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" television program outside the show's studios on 11th Avenue in Manhattan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A general view of Tahrir square as Egyptians gather to celebrate the opening of the New Suez Canal, in Cairo, Egypt, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A cosplayer uses a Nintendo 3DS as he queues to play with a Sony PlayStation during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants clamber onto a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece July 30, 2015. Tens of thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, use the Balkans route to get into the European Union, passing...more
A woman is pictured past empty refrigerator shelves at a Makro supermarket in Caracas, August 4, 2015. Venezuelan supermarkets are increasingly being targeted by looters, as swollen lines and prolonged food shortages spark frustration in the OPEC...more
Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a suicide truck bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan August 7, 2015. The truck bomb exploded near an army compound in the centre of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing at least eight people and wounding close to...more
French police patrol as they try to stop migrants crossing the fence to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A Chinese couple from Yunnan accompany a photographer as they make their way through the water and on the rocks for a wedding photo session at the Cap Malheureux beach on the Indian Ocean island Mauritius, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Republic of Singapore Air Force Black Knights aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of Singapore's Golden Jubilee celebrations along the southern coast of Singapore, August 7, 2015. Singapore marks 50 years of...more
A fisherman walks at a port as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A migrant dives into the water from an overloaded wooden boat during a rescue operation 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. An estimated 600 migrants on the boat were rescued by the international non-governmental organisations...more
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
