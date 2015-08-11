Edition:
An Iranian refugee and his daughter, pending temporary documentation, sit at the port of the Greek island of Kos as a ferry departs for the port of Piraeus near Athens August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
An Iranian refugee and his daughter, pending temporary documentation, sit at the port of the Greek island of Kos as a ferry departs for the port of Piraeus near Athens August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Relatives of Palestinian Anas Taha mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Qatana, near Jerusalem August 10, 2015. Israeli troops shot dead Taha who stabbed an Israeli man at a petrol station in the occupied West Bank on Sunday along a main highway near Jerusalem, police said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Relatives of Palestinian Anas Taha mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Qatana, near Jerusalem August 10, 2015. Israeli troops shot dead Taha who stabbed an Israeli man at a petrol station in the occupied West Bank on Sunday along a main highway near Jerusalem, police said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The Willow fire is shown burning across northwestern Arizona in this handout photo August 8, 2015. Firefighters battling the major wildfire in northwestern Arizona on Monday reported progress in containing a blaze that forced people out of about 1,000 homes and charred nearly 6,800 acres. REUTERS/Incident Air Attack/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
The Willow fire is shown burning across northwestern Arizona in this handout photo August 8, 2015. Firefighters battling the major wildfire in northwestern Arizona on Monday reported progress in containing a blaze that forced people out of about 1,000 homes and charred nearly 6,800 acres. REUTERS/Incident Air Attack/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. Authorities declared a state of emergency in Ferguson, Missouri, after gunfire erupted on the anniversary of a high-profile police shooting and prosecutors on Monday charged an 18-year-old man with assault on officers. The man, Tyrone Harris, was critically wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police on Sunday night as people marked the shooting death one year ago of unarmed black man Michael Brown by a white officer in Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. Authorities declared a state of emergency in Ferguson, Missouri, after gunfire erupted on the anniversary of a high-profile police shooting and prosecutors on Monday charged an 18-year-old man with assault on officers. The man, Tyrone Harris, was critically wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police on Sunday night as people marked the shooting death one year ago of unarmed black man Michael Brown by a white officer in Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A pool of congealed blood marks the spot where police arrested Tyrone Harris after he was shot by police on Sunday night, in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. Prosecutors on Monday charged 18-year-old Harris with assault on police officers after an exchange of gunfire Sunday night on the anniversary of the shooting of unarmed black man Michael Brown by a white officer in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A pool of congealed blood marks the spot where police arrested Tyrone Harris after he was shot by police on Sunday night, in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. Prosecutors on Monday charged 18-year-old Harris with assault on police officers after an exchange of gunfire Sunday night on the anniversary of the shooting of unarmed black man Michael Brown by a white officer in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reaches out to shake a supporter's hand as she arrives for a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reaches out to shake a supporter's hand as she arrives for a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near Taif, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2015. Saudis usually participate in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near Taif, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2015. Saudis usually participate in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Faris, from Sudan, learns French at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 8, 2015. For most of the 3,000 inhabitants of the "Jungle", a shanty town on the sand dunes of France's north coast, the climax of each day is the nightly bid to sneak into the undersea tunnel they hope will lead to new life in Britain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Faris, from Sudan, learns French at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 8, 2015. For most of the 3,000 inhabitants of the "Jungle", a shanty town on the sand dunes of France's north coast, the climax of each day is the nightly bid to sneak into the undersea tunnel they hope will lead to new life in Britain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Downhill bikers Kemal Mulic (C), Tarik Hadzic (L) and Kamer Kolar train on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 8, 2015. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajevo have been reduced to rubble by neglect as much as the 1990s conflict that tore apart the former Yugoslavia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Downhill bikers Kemal Mulic (C), Tarik Hadzic (L) and Kamer Kolar train on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 8, 2015. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajevo have been reduced to rubble by neglect as much as the 1990s conflict that tore apart the former Yugoslavia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Protesters yell at a police line shortly before shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. Two people were shot in the midst of a late-night confrontation between riot police and protesters, after a day of peaceful events commemorating the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a white officer one year ago. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Protesters yell at a police line shortly before shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. Two people were shot in the midst of a late-night confrontation between riot police and protesters, after a day of peaceful events commemorating the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a white officer one year ago. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. Thousands of refugees and migrants are stranded on Greek islands -- in some cases for over two weeks -- waiting for temporary documents before continuing their travel to northern Europe. The United Nations refugee agency called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. About 124,000 have arrived this year by sea, many via Turkey, according to Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR director for Europe. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. Thousands of refugees and migrants are stranded on Greek islands -- in some cases for over two weeks -- waiting for temporary documents before continuing their travel to northern Europe. The United Nations refugee agency called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. About 124,000 have arrived this year by sea, many via Turkey, according to Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR director for Europe. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis
An Egyptian serviceman fires an anti-aircraft missile with a Russian-made Igla ground-to-air launcher as he stands on top of an armoured personnel carrier during the Air defense battle masters competition as part of the International Army Games 2015 in the port town of Yeysk, Russia, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
An Egyptian serviceman fires an anti-aircraft missile with a Russian-made Igla ground-to-air launcher as he stands on top of an armoured personnel carrier during the Air defense battle masters competition as part of the International Army Games 2015 in the port town of Yeysk, Russia, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A participant dives for a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant dives for a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A trapped car is pushed along a flooded street after typhoon Soudelor hit Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. The typhoon battered China's east coast on Sunday, killing eight people and forcing authorities to cancel hundreds of flights and evacuate more than 163,000 people. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A trapped car is pushed along a flooded street after typhoon Soudelor hit Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. The typhoon battered China's east coast on Sunday, killing eight people and forcing authorities to cancel hundreds of flights and evacuate more than 163,000 people. REUTERS/Stringer
Children whose families say have been abused, hide their faces while their mothers are interviewed by a Reuters correspondent in their village of Husain Khan Wala, Punjab province, Pakistan August 9, 2015. Parents at the center of a growing child abuse scandal in Pakistan have accused police of failing to do enough to break up a pedophile ring in Punjab province, the prime minister's political heartland. Accounts of abuse in Husain Khan Wala were splashed across the front pages of Pakistani newspapers over the weekend, and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to be questioned on the topic in parliament on Monday. Villagers told Reuters on Sunday that a prominent family there has for years forced children to perform sex acts on video. The footage was sold or used to blackmail their impoverished families. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Children whose families say have been abused, hide their faces while their mothers are interviewed by a Reuters correspondent in their village of Husain Khan Wala, Punjab province, Pakistan August 9, 2015. Parents at the center of a growing child abuse scandal in Pakistan have accused police of failing to do enough to break up a pedophile ring in Punjab province, the prime minister's political heartland. Accounts of abuse in Husain Khan Wala were splashed across the front pages of Pakistani newspapers over the weekend, and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to be questioned on the topic in parliament on Monday. Villagers told Reuters on Sunday that a prominent family there has for years forced children to perform sex acts on video. The footage was sold or used to blackmail their impoverished families. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Government employees are hit by dyed water from a water cannon used by Indian police to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, August 10, 2015. Indian police on Monday detained dozens of protesting government employees in Srinagar who were demanding their long pending arrears and a regularization of temporary jobs, according to protesters. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Government employees are hit by dyed water from a water cannon used by Indian police to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, August 10, 2015. Indian police on Monday detained dozens of protesting government employees in Srinagar who were demanding their long pending arrears and a regularization of temporary jobs, according to protesters. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Protesters perform a "die-in" while they take part in a rally at Barclays Center marking the first anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, in Brooklyn, New York August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Protesters perform a "die-in" while they take part in a rally at Barclays Center marking the first anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, in Brooklyn, New York August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman casts her vote as children peek through a window at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, August 9, 2015. Haitians voted Sunday for the first time in four years in a test of stability for an impoverished country continually rocked by political turmoil. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A woman casts her vote as children peek through a window at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, August 9, 2015. Haitians voted Sunday for the first time in four years in a test of stability for an impoverished country continually rocked by political turmoil. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Children wearing LED-lit costumes perform during Singapore's Golden Jubilee celebration parade at Padang near the central business district, August 9, 2015. Singapore marks 50 years of independence on Sunday. An island of 5.5 million people that sits just north of the equator, what was a post-colonial backwater at independence from Malaysia in 1965 is now a global business hub whose economic and social model is the envy of nations around the world. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Children wearing LED-lit costumes perform during Singapore's Golden Jubilee celebration parade at Padang near the central business district, August 9, 2015. Singapore marks 50 years of independence on Sunday. An island of 5.5 million people that sits just north of the equator, what was a post-colonial backwater at independence from Malaysia in 1965 is now a global business hub whose economic and social model is the envy of nations around the world. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
Policemen stand at the site of a car bomb blast at the entrance gate to the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, August 10, 2015. A car bomb exploded near the entrance to Kabul airport and casualties are feared, officials said on Monday, days after series of suicide attacks in the Afghan capital killed dozens and wounded hundreds. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Policemen stand at the site of a car bomb blast at the entrance gate to the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, August 10, 2015. A car bomb exploded near the entrance to Kabul airport and casualties are feared, officials said on Monday, days after series of suicide attacks in the Afghan capital killed dozens and wounded hundreds. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A devotee covered in motor oil poses for a pictures during celebrations honoring the patron saint of Managua, Santo Domingo de Guzman, in Managua, Nicaragua, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A devotee covered in motor oil poses for a pictures during celebrations honoring the patron saint of Managua, Santo Domingo de Guzman, in Managua, Nicaragua, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Neighbors gather behind police barrier tape at the scene of a shooting during which eight people were killed, in Houston, Texas, August 9, 2015. Eight people, five of them children, were killed at a house in Houston and a suspect in the shooting surrendered to police after an hour-long standoff, law enforcement officials said on Sunday. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Neighbors gather behind police barrier tape at the scene of a shooting during which eight people were killed, in Houston, Texas, August 9, 2015. Eight people, five of them children, were killed at a house in Houston and a suspect in the shooting surrendered to police after an hour-long standoff, law enforcement officials said on Sunday. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Migrants look out of a window on the Medecins Sans Frontiere (MSF) rescue ship Bourbon Argos as it arrives in Trapani, on the island of Sicily, Italy, August 9, 2015. Some 241 mostly West African migrants on the ship arrived on the Italian island of Sicily on Sunday morning, according to MSF. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Migrants look out of a window on the Medecins Sans Frontiere (MSF) rescue ship Bourbon Argos as it arrives in Trapani, on the island of Sicily, Italy, August 9, 2015. Some 241 mostly West African migrants on the ship arrived on the Italian island of Sicily on Sunday morning, according to MSF. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The camera rolls as actors dressed as historical Chinese soldiers act as though they have been hit by artillery, during filming of "The Last Prince" television series on location near Hengdian World Studios near Hengdian July 24, 2015. Mass battle scenes that involve special effects and more than a hundred actors and crew are often shot in one take. This makes it possible for the well-organized team to satisfy the huge appetite for productions about the war against Japan. Director Li Xiaoqiang said the series is about a Qing Dynasty prince, who joined the Chinese nationalist army after suffering family misfortune. "After he learnt more about the Communist Party, the prince began to understand what real revolution and the anti-Japanese war meant, and turned to the Communist Party to fight Japan", the director added. According to local media, more than 10 new movies, 12 TV dramas, 20 documentaries and 183 war-themed stage performances will be released in China to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
The camera rolls as actors dressed as historical Chinese soldiers act as though they have been hit by artillery, during filming of "The Last Prince" television series on location near Hengdian World Studios near Hengdian July 24, 2015. Mass battle scenes that involve special effects and more than a hundred actors and crew are often shot in one take. This makes it possible for the well-organized team to satisfy the huge appetite for productions about the war against Japan. Director Li Xiaoqiang said the series is about a Qing Dynasty prince, who joined the Chinese nationalist army after suffering family misfortune. "After he learnt more about the Communist Party, the prince began to understand what real revolution and the anti-Japanese war meant, and turned to the Communist Party to fight Japan", the director added. According to local media, more than 10 new movies, 12 TV dramas, 20 documentaries and 183 war-themed stage performances will be released in China to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A relative is seen next to the coffin of Miguel Angel Jimenez, leader of the community police of Guerrero State (UPOEG), during his wake in Xaltianguis in the state of Guerrero, August 9, 2015. At least fifteen people were killed during the weekend in the southwestern state of Guerrero, including Jimenez who helped lead efforts to find 43 students who disappeared and were presumed murdered last year, according to Mexican officials. Jimenez, a leader of a community police organization, was found shot to death inside the taxi he drove on Saturday night in the rural outskirts of Acapulco, according to local police. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A relative is seen next to the coffin of Miguel Angel Jimenez, leader of the community police of Guerrero State (UPOEG), during his wake in Xaltianguis in the state of Guerrero, August 9, 2015. At least fifteen people were killed during the weekend in the southwestern state of Guerrero, including Jimenez who helped lead efforts to find 43 students who disappeared and were presumed murdered last year, according to Mexican officials. Jimenez, a leader of a community police organization, was found shot to death inside the taxi he drove on Saturday night in the rural outskirts of Acapulco, according to local police. REUTERS/Stringer
Daiya Seto of Japan competes to place first in the men's 400m individual medley final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Daiya Seto of Japan competes to place first in the men's 400m individual medley final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Blindfolded men, who were detained by paramilitary soldiers during a raid on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) political party's headquarters, are led out of an anti-terrorism court in Karachi, Pakistan, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Blindfolded men, who were detained by paramilitary soldiers during a raid on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) political party's headquarters, are led out of an anti-terrorism court in Karachi, Pakistan, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Jubilant Afghan migrants onboard an overcrowded dinghy arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Jubilant Afghan migrants onboard an overcrowded dinghy arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Downhill biker Kemal Mulic trains on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 8, 2015. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajevo have been reduced to rubble by neglect as much as the 1990s conflict that tore apart the former Yugoslavia. The bobsled and luge track at Mount Trebevic, the Mount Igman ski jumping course and accompanying infrastructure are now decomposing into obscurity. The bobsled and luge track, which was also used for World Cup competitions after the Olympics, became a Bosnian-Serb artillery stronghold during the war and is nowadays a target of frequent vandalism. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Downhill biker Kemal Mulic trains on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 8, 2015. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajevo have been reduced to rubble by neglect as much as the 1990s conflict that tore apart the former Yugoslavia. The bobsled and luge track at Mount Trebevic, the Mount Igman ski jumping course and accompanying infrastructure are now decomposing into obscurity. The bobsled and luge track, which was also used for World Cup competitions after the Olympics, became a Bosnian-Serb artillery stronghold during the war and is nowadays a target of frequent vandalism. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman dressed as an indigenous person walks outside a church during celebrations honouring the patron saint of Managua, Santo Domingo de Guzman, in Managua, Nicaragua, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A woman dressed as an indigenous person walks outside a church during celebrations honouring the patron saint of Managua, Santo Domingo de Guzman, in Managua, Nicaragua, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A partially burned American flag lies on the street near the spot where Michael Brown was killed before an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the his death in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. Hundreds of people marched, prayed and held moments of silence in Ferguson, Missouri on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager by a white police officer a year ago. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A partially burned American flag lies on the street near the spot where Michael Brown was killed before an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the his death in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. Hundreds of people marched, prayed and held moments of silence in Ferguson, Missouri on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager by a white police officer a year ago. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An elephant walks through a swamp in Amboseli National park, Kenya, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
An elephant walks through a swamp in Amboseli National park, Kenya, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Danny Da Costa of FC Ingolstadt challenges Dominic Reisner of Unterhaching (R) during their German Cup (DFB Pokal) first round soccer match in Unterhaching, Germany, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Danny Da Costa of FC Ingolstadt challenges Dominic Reisner of Unterhaching (R) during their German Cup (DFB Pokal) first round soccer match in Unterhaching, Germany, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
An aerial view shows People's Liberation Army soldiers and local residents placing sand bags to block floodwater after a dam breached under the influence of Typhoon Soudelor, in Pingyang county, Zhejiang province, China, August 9, 2015. Typhoon Soudelor battered China's east coast on Sunday, killing 14 people and forcing the authorities to evacuate hundreds of thousands more. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
An aerial view shows People's Liberation Army soldiers and local residents placing sand bags to block floodwater after a dam breached under the influence of Typhoon Soudelor, in Pingyang county, Zhejiang province, China, August 9, 2015. Typhoon Soudelor battered China's east coast on Sunday, killing 14 people and forcing the authorities to evacuate hundreds of thousands more. REUTERS/China Daily
