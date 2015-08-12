Editor's Choice
A masked Palestinian boy takes part with Hamas militants in an anti-Israel military parade in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities are struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast....more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry acknowledges attendees with Reuters Editor-at-Large Harold Evans (R) during a Reuters Newsmaker event on the nuclear agreement with Iran, in New York August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A group of women protest against Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump is the key note speaker at the Republican Party Lincoln Day event in Birch Run, Michigan, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Dairy cattle graze in a field in Perthshire, Scotland, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total...more
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities struggle to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees...more
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters who had gathered in the streets of Ferguson early on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the police...more
79-year-old Shouhei Nomura transports items toward the protesters' campsite on the sandy beach near Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai nuclear power station in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, July 8, 2015. Japan is due to switch on a nuclear...more
People cool down in a channel during a hot day in Minsk August 11, 2015. Hot weather hit Belarus as the temperature rose to 91.4 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius), according to local media. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Migrants rest in a tent in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man rows a boat near submerged huts on the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Mahouts and volunteers bathe their elephants in the Pasak river in the ancient Thai capital Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, August 11, 2015. Thailand celebrates World Elephant Day on August 12, an annual event held to raise awareness about...more
A Syrian refugee child is covered by thermal blanket in the port of Kos following a rescue mission off the Greek island August 10, 2015. An Italian Coast Guard vessel rescued 60 Syrian refugees drifting on a dinghy between Greece and Turkey. United...more
A Hindu devotee takes a holy dip while participating in the "Bol Bom" pilgrimage in Kathmandu August 10, 2015. The faithful, chanting the name of Lord Shiva, run about 15 km (9 miles) barefooted toward Pashupatinath temple seeking good health, wealth...more
Protesters yell at a police line shortly before shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. Two people were shot in the midst of a late-night confrontation between riot police and protesters, after a...more
Children look out from the broken window of a house near the site of a car bomb blast at the entrance gate to Kabul airport, Afghanistan August 10, 2015. A car bomb exploded near the entrance to Kabul airport on Monday, killing at least four people...more
Downhill bikers Kemal Mulic (C), Tarik Hadzic (L) and Kamer Kolar train on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Relatives of Palestinian Anas Taha mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Qatana, near Jerusalem August 10, 2015. Israeli troops shot dead Taha who stabbed an Israeli man at a petrol station in the occupied West Bank on Sunday along a...more
Police take a mug shot of a protester who was detained in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Protesters regrouped in Ferguson, Missouri, on Monday evening after a state of emergency was declared, aimed at preventing a repeat of violence the night...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets North Korea's female soccer team as they arrive at Pyongyang International Airport on Monday after winning the 2015 EAFF East Asian Cup, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency...more
66-year-old Mitsuro Sudo poses for a photograph at the protesters' campsite near Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai nuclear power station in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Children whose families say have been abused, hide their faces while their mothers are interviewed by a Reuters correspondent in their village of Husain Khan Wala, Punjab province, Pakistan August 9, 2015. Parents at the centre of a growing child...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (C) walks out to answer questions from reporters following a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Willow fire is shown burning across northwestern Arizona in this handout photo taken August 8, 2015 and released to Reuters August 10, 2015. Firefighters battling the major wildfire in northwestern Arizona on Monday reported progress in...more
Faris, from Sudan, learns French at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 8, 2015. For most of the 3,000 inhabitants of the "Jungle", a shanty town on the sand dunes of France's north coast, the climax of each day is the nightly bid to...more
A government employee is hit by dyed water from a water cannon used by Indian police to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, August 10, 2015. Indian police on Monday detained dozens of protesting government employees in Srinagar...more
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis
Ten of thousands job seekers wait outside Gelora Bung Karno stadium to enter for a job fair in Jakarta, Indonesia August 11, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/Antara Foto
