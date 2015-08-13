Edition:
A migrant is rescued by an Italian Navy helicopter in the area where his boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea in this August 11, 2015 handout courtesy of the Italian Navy. Up to 50 migrants went missing after a large rubber dinghy sank in the Mediterranean Sea, Italian rescuers said on Wednesday, while more than 1,500 were picked up from other vessels in the past 24 hours. REUTERS/Italian Navy/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. Huge explosions hit an industrial area in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin late on Wednesday, triggering a blast wave felt kilometers away and injuring scores of people, Chinese media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Amoun, 70, a blind Palestinian refugee who lived in the town of Aleppo in Syria, rests on a beach moments after arriving along with another 40 people on a dinghy in the Greek island of Kos, crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Attorney Gloria Allred comforts Linda Ridgeway Whitedeer, a former actress, as she speaks about her alleged assault by Bill Cosby during a news conference with new accusers against comedian Bill Cosby at attorney Gloria Allred's office in Los Angeles, California August 12, 2015. Three more women accused comedian Bill Cosby of sexual assault on Wednesday, providing detailed allegations of abuse they said the veteran television star subjected them to decades ago. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
People set fire to the effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal August 12, 2015. According to local folklore, the demon Ghantakarna is believed to "steal" children and women from their homes and localities. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A boy plays with his dog along the beach at the river Nile, to escape from the hot weather, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. A heatwave killed at least 61 people across Egypt from Sunday to Tuesday and caused nearly 600 people to be admitted to hospital, Egypt's health ministry said on state news agency MENA on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Paraguayan soldiers stand near the smoldering remains of a small plane that had crashed earlier in the rural area of Yby Yau, Paraguay, August 12, 2015. Paraguay's former President Juan Carlos Wasmosy and two other passengers were on the plane when they made an emergency landing, but no fatalities have been reported, according to local media. Wasmosy was the first civilian president after the end of the 1954-1989 dictatorship. REUTERS/Aldo Rojas/ABC Journal

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady exits the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York August 12, 2015. A federal judge on Wednesday fired tough questions at a National Football League lawyer about whether Brady's four-game "Deflategate" suspension is supported by the evidence. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Workers shape an iron sheet into a pan inside a workshop at an industrial area in Mumbai, India, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
An Afghan boy plays on a trampoline along Qargha lake, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. Local authorities struggle to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving on dinghies from nearby Turkish coast. United Nations refugee agency called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A man attempts to put out flames from another man (bottom) who set himself on fire during a weekly anti-Japan rally to demand for an official apology and compensation from the Japanese government in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, August 12, 2015. A South Korean man set himself on fire at a protest in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul, days before the Aug. 15th anniversary marking 70 years since the end of Japan's colonial occupation of the Korean peninsula. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A man hangs Cuban flags on a building near the U.S embassy, (not pictured) in Havana, Cuba, August 11, 2015. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Cuba this week to formally re-designate the U.S. Interests Section as the U.S. Embassy in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A masked Palestinian boy takes part with Hamas militates in an anti-Israel military parade in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Relatives gather around the body of a civilian, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, at Padgampora village in Pulwama district, south of Srinagar, August 12, 2015. Bhat was killed on Tuesday after Indian security forces allegedly opened fire on protesters who were protesting against the killings of two suspected militants in an encounter with Indian security forces, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Chinese former "comfort woman" Zhang Xiantu rests on a traditional brick bed in her house in Xiyan Town, Shanxi Province, China, July 18, 2015. Comfort women is the Japanese euphemism for women who were forced into prostitution and sexually abused at Japanese military brothels before and during World War Two. Xiantu is the only surviving "comfort woman" of the 16 plaintiffs in Shanxi who sued the Japanese government in 1995 for abducting girls and using them as "comfort women" during World War Two. According to information from China's Commission of Inquiry into the Facts of Comfort Women being Victims, which is based on her own statement during the commission's research, Xiantu was abducted by Japanese soldiers aged 16 and was forced to serve as a "comfort woman" for over 20 days during World War Two. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Lebanon's Hezbollah members and supporters carry a man that fainted during the funeral of his friend, Hezbollah fighter Ali Manana, in Sarafand, southern Lebanon, August 11, 2015. Manana was killed during what activists said were clashes between Hezbollah fighters alongside the army of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad against Syrian Rebels in Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton listens during a community forum about substance abuse in Keene, New Hampshire, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Syrian refugees clash during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. Local authorities struggle to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving on dinghies from nearby Turkish coast. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Barcelona's Andres Iniesta holds up the trophy near team mates as they celebrate their victory over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup soccer match at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Flamingos wade in Cape Town's Black River, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man rows a boat near submerged huts on the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
St Louis County police officers hold an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters who had gathered in the streets of Ferguson early on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the police shooting of an unarmed black teen whose death sparked a national outcry over race relations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A girl studies while sitting on top of a taxi outside her shanty home at a roadside in Mumbai, India, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
David Llanos (14) of Chile's Universidad Catolica attempts an overhead kick in front of Agustin Pena (2) and Fabricio Formiliano (C) of Uruguay's Danubio during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match in Santiago, Chile, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Former Brazilian President Lula da Silva participates in the opening ceremony of the March of the Daisies, calling for improved rights for women working in rural areas and forests, in Brasilia, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A model wears a creation by Maatin Shakir during the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
The world's oldest living twin brothers, Paulus (L) and Pieter Langerock from Belgium, 102, toast while sitting in their living room at the Ter Venne care home in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium, August 11, 2015. Born on July 8 1913, they never married and until this day sleep side by side in the same room. Eating in moderation, drinking a glass of good wine every day and avoiding chasing women are the secrets of a long life, Belgians Pieter and Paulus Langerock, the world's oldest living twin brothers, say. The brothers have lived together for most of their lives and until this day barely leave each other's side, sharing a room at their nursing home just outside the Belgian town of Ghent. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A hand of a slain policeman sticks out from under a sheet covering his body at a hospital morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, August 12, 2015. Local media reported that at least four police officers were killed when unidentified attackers opened fire on them while they were having lunch in Karachi on Wednesday. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Rescue workers remove people from the site after a landslide hit a mining factory in Shanyang county, Shaanxi province, August 12, 2015. According to Xinhua News Agency, rescuers have dug out four people from their dormitories and houses buried in the landslide on Wednesday. Around 40 people are still missing. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Police take a mug shot of a protester who was detained in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Protesters regrouped in Ferguson, Missouri, on Monday evening after a state of emergency was declared, aimed at preventing a repeat of violence the night before on the anniversary of the police shooting of unarmed black man Michael Brown. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. Local authorities are struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast. Police ushered most migrants into the stadium, packing the stands, in order to speed up the registration process. Some migrants set up tents while police stood guard in riot gear. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
People cool down in a channel during a hot day in Minsk, August 11, 2015. Hot weather hit Belarus as the temperature rose to 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit), according to local media. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
