Pictures | Thu Aug 20, 2015

A municipal police officer throws a stone back at protesting residents of Kampung Pulo after clashes erupted during an eviction in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 20, 2015. Residents facing eviction from a flood-prone part of Indonesia's capital of Jakarta clashed with police on Thursday, prompting security forces to fire tear gas and water cannon. REUTERS/Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A municipal police officer throws a stone back at protesting residents of Kampung Pulo after clashes erupted during an eviction in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 20, 2015. Residents facing eviction from a flood-prone part of Indonesia's capital of Jakarta clashed with police on Thursday, prompting security forces to fire tear gas and water cannon. REUTERS/Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto
1 / 24
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
2 / 24
Firefighters attempt to put out a fire at an abandoned building with the protection of St. Louis City Police in St. Louis, Missouri, August 19, 2015. According to eyewitness, protesters demonstrating against a police shooting earlier in the day in St. Louis set the building on fire. St. Louis police fatally shot a black teenager on Wednesday who they say pointed a gun at them, and later faced angry crowds, reigniting racial tensions first sparked by the killing of an unarmed black teen in another Missouri town a year ago. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Firefighters attempt to put out a fire at an abandoned building with the protection of St. Louis City Police in St. Louis, Missouri, August 19, 2015. According to eyewitness, protesters demonstrating against a police shooting earlier in the day in St. Louis set the building on fire. St. Louis police fatally shot a black teenager on Wednesday who they say pointed a gun at them, and later faced angry crowds, reigniting racial tensions first sparked by the killing of an unarmed black teen in another Missouri town a year ago. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
3 / 24
Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station, August 20, 2015. Thousands of migrants kept up the wait in a small Macedonian town in the hope of travelling onwards to Western Europe. After days of crowds overwhelming the small station at Gevgelija, Macedonian authorities have established special trains for migrants from south to the northern border with Serbia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station, August 20, 2015. Thousands of migrants kept up the wait in a small Macedonian town in the hope of travelling onwards to Western Europe. After days of crowds overwhelming the small station at Gevgelija, Macedonian authorities have established special trains for migrants from south to the northern border with Serbia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
4 / 24
Fishermen on a small boat sail along the rough waves due to strong winds brought by Typhoon Goni, locally named as Ineng, at a Manila bay in Navotas city, north of Manila, August 20, 2015. Typhoon Goni packs a maximum sustained wind of 180kph near the center with gust of up to 215kph as the typhoon maintained its strength moving closer to the extreme northern Luzon provinces, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration state weather bureau reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Fishermen on a small boat sail along the rough waves due to strong winds brought by Typhoon Goni, locally named as Ineng, at a Manila bay in Navotas city, north of Manila, August 20, 2015. Typhoon Goni packs a maximum sustained wind of 180kph near the center with gust of up to 215kph as the typhoon maintained its strength moving closer to the extreme northern Luzon provinces, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration state weather bureau reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
5 / 24
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones (not pictured) pies left fielder Henry Urrutia (51) after his walk off home run during the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, August 19, 2015. Baltimore Orioles defeated New York Mets 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones (not pictured) pies left fielder Henry Urrutia (51) after his walk off home run during the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, August 19, 2015. Baltimore Orioles defeated New York Mets 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
6 / 24
Tall ships sail during the Sail-In Parade marking the beginning of the Sail Amsterdam 2015 nautical festival, held every five years, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Tall ships sail during the Sail-In Parade marking the beginning of the Sail Amsterdam 2015 nautical festival, held every five years, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
7 / 24
A model who poses for tips wearing body paint and underwear poses for a portrait in Times Square in New York, August 19, 2015. She declined to give her name. New York officials including Governor Andrew Cuomo are considering measures to curtail the activity, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A model who poses for tips wearing body paint and underwear poses for a portrait in Times Square in New York, August 19, 2015. She declined to give her name. New York officials including Governor Andrew Cuomo are considering measures to curtail the activity, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
8 / 24
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it eats a pomegranate fruit left behind as an offering by devotees during the Nag Panchami festival inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2015. Hindus celebrate the festival by worshipping snakes to honour the serpent god. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it eats a pomegranate fruit left behind as an offering by devotees during the Nag Panchami festival inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2015. Hindus celebrate the festival by worshipping snakes to honour the serpent god. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
9 / 24
Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested in a raid in San Salvador, El Salvador, August 19, 2015. A group of 22 suspected members of the 18th Street Gang were arrested by police accused of kidnapping, extortion and theft, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested in a raid in San Salvador, El Salvador, August 19, 2015. A group of 22 suspected members of the 18th Street Gang were arrested by police accused of kidnapping, extortion and theft, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
10 / 24
A H-2B rocket carrying cargo craft for the International Space Station (ISS) called "Kounotori No.5" blasts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the Japanese southwestern island of Tanegashima, Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 19, 2015. "Kounotori" which is Japanese for White stork lifted off with supplies for the International Space Station on Wednesday. The unmanned cargo craft is bringing food, hygiene items and spare parts to the ISS, local media reported. Picture taken with about eight-minute long exposure. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A H-2B rocket carrying cargo craft for the International Space Station (ISS) called "Kounotori No.5" blasts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the Japanese southwestern island of Tanegashima, Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 19, 2015. "Kounotori" which is Japanese for White stork lifted off with supplies for the International Space Station on Wednesday. The unmanned cargo craft is bringing food, hygiene items and spare parts to the ISS, local media reported. Picture taken with about eight-minute long exposure. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
11 / 24
A South Korean soldier takes his position as a man takes photographs of him during an anti-terror drill in Seoul, South Korea, August 19, 2015. South Korea on Wednesday staged a nationwide civil defense drill, called the annual Ulchi Exercise, where they hope to prepare the general public for all possible emergencies. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A South Korean soldier takes his position as a man takes photographs of him during an anti-terror drill in Seoul, South Korea, August 19, 2015. South Korea on Wednesday staged a nationwide civil defense drill, called the annual Ulchi Exercise, where they hope to prepare the general public for all possible emergencies. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
12 / 24
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi compares picture of a female patient with her nose after a surgery in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran, August 19, 2015. Iran has the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, done in the world, according to local media.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi compares picture of a female patient with her nose after a surgery in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran, August 19, 2015. Iran has the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, done in the world, according to local media.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
13 / 24
An aerial picture of the site of explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. The explosions late last Wednesday in the world's 10th-busiest port in China's industrial northeast, forced the evacuation of thousands of people after toxic chemicals were detected in the air. More than 700 people were injured and another 70, mostly fire fighters, are still missing. The blasts devastated a large industrial site and nearby residential areas. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
An aerial picture of the site of explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. The explosions late last Wednesday in the world's 10th-busiest port in China's industrial northeast, forced the evacuation of thousands of people after toxic chemicals were detected in the air. More than 700 people were injured and another 70, mostly fire fighters, are still missing. The blasts devastated a large industrial site and nearby residential areas. REUTERS/Stringer
14 / 24
Samburu tribesmen stand during the Maralal Camel Derby, Kenya, August 15, 2015. Maralal, a small, arid town about an eight-hour drive north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, holds an annual camel festival, bringing together members of the Samburu, Turkana and Pokot semi-nomadic cattle-herding tribes. Relations are mostly peaceful at the moment, but cattle rustling and clashes over grazing and farming land are common. As well as camel races, the festival includes tribal dances, market stalls, travelling photo booths and a few old-fashioned fairground rides, while tents claim to contain the shortest man or the smallest woman.REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Samburu tribesmen stand during the Maralal Camel Derby, Kenya, August 15, 2015. Maralal, a small, arid town about an eight-hour drive north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, holds an annual camel festival, bringing together members of the Samburu, Turkana and Pokot semi-nomadic cattle-herding tribes. Relations are mostly peaceful at the moment, but cattle rustling and clashes over grazing and farming land are common. As well as camel races, the festival includes tribal dances, market stalls, travelling photo booths and a few old-fashioned fairground rides, while tents claim to contain the shortest man or the smallest woman.REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
15 / 24
Migrants telephone near a fence topped with barbed wire near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, France, August 19, 2015. The French interior minister and his British counterpart visit Calais on Thursday to sign a new Franco-British agreement on bilateral migratory policies. Calais remains an open wound between the two countries with more than than 3000 migrants trying to scale fences and cross the Channel Tunnel to reach Britain. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Migrants telephone near a fence topped with barbed wire near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, France, August 19, 2015. The French interior minister and his British counterpart visit Calais on Thursday to sign a new Franco-British agreement on bilateral migratory policies. Calais remains an open wound between the two countries with more than than 3000 migrants trying to scale fences and cross the Channel Tunnel to reach Britain. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
16 / 24
Migrants disembark from a dinghy after their failed attempt to sail off for the Greek island of Kos from the Turkish coastal town of Bodrum, Turkey, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Migrants disembark from a dinghy after their failed attempt to sail off for the Greek island of Kos from the Turkish coastal town of Bodrum, Turkey, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
17 / 24
Villagers stand at a road damaged by flooding after a heavy rainstorm in Xuyong county, Luzhou, Sichuan province, August 20, 2015. According to local media, at least 11 people were killed, 13 people are missing due to the rainstorm. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Villagers stand at a road damaged by flooding after a heavy rainstorm in Xuyong county, Luzhou, Sichuan province, August 20, 2015. According to local media, at least 11 people were killed, 13 people are missing due to the rainstorm. REUTERS/Stringer
18 / 24
Audience members listen as former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush speaks at a VFW town hall event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Audience members listen as former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush speaks at a VFW town hall event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
19 / 24
Chinese national Gao Yu Ping (C), who lost his wife and daughter in Monday's deadly blast, cries at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok, Thailand, August 20, 2015. Thailand's ruling junta on Thursday said a deadly bomb attack at a religious shrine in Bangkok was "unlikely" to be the work of international terrorists, adding that the attack was not specifically targeted at Chinese tourists. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Chinese national Gao Yu Ping (C), who lost his wife and daughter in Monday's deadly blast, cries at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok, Thailand, August 20, 2015. Thailand's ruling junta on Thursday said a deadly bomb attack at a religious shrine in Bangkok was "unlikely" to be the work of international terrorists, adding that the attack was not specifically targeted at Chinese tourists. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
20 / 24
A seaside "funfair" is seen behind a wall in Weston-super-Mare, southwest England, August 19, 2015. Local media reports that the creation is a "dystopian" theme park created by artist Banksy and will open this weekend. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A seaside "funfair" is seen behind a wall in Weston-super-Mare, southwest England, August 19, 2015. Local media reports that the creation is a "dystopian" theme park created by artist Banksy and will open this weekend. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
21 / 24
A new group of more than a thousand immigrants wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station, August 20, 2015. Thousands of migrants kept up the wait on in a small Macedonian town in the hope of travelling onwards to Western Europe. After days of crowds overwhelming the small station at Gevgelija, Macedonian authorities have established special trains for migrants from south to the northern border with Serbia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A new group of more than a thousand immigrants wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station, August 20, 2015. Thousands of migrants kept up the wait on in a small Macedonian town in the hope of travelling onwards to Western Europe. After days of crowds overwhelming the small station at Gevgelija, Macedonian authorities have established special trains for migrants from south to the northern border with Serbia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
22 / 24
Laurent Ulrich holds a day-old piglet in the nursery part of his pig farm in Kleinfrankenheim, near Strasbourg, France, August 19, 2015. A price boycott by French meat processing firms against higher pork prices threatens to derail a government plan to support angry livestock farmers, who blockaded roads last month. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Laurent Ulrich holds a day-old piglet in the nursery part of his pig farm in Kleinfrankenheim, near Strasbourg, France, August 19, 2015. A price boycott by French meat processing firms against higher pork prices threatens to derail a government plan to support angry livestock farmers, who blockaded roads last month. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
23 / 24
A Palestinian boy takes part in a protest against abducted Palestinians in Sinai, at the gate of Rafah crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip, August 20, 2015. Four Palestinians were abducted in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Wednesday after the bus they were on was stopped by unidentified gunmen, a Hamas official and Egyptian security sources said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A Palestinian boy takes part in a protest against abducted Palestinians in Sinai, at the gate of Rafah crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip, August 20, 2015. Four Palestinians were abducted in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Wednesday after the bus they were on was stopped by unidentified gunmen, a Hamas official and Egyptian security sources said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
24 / 24
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Aug 2015
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Aug 2015
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Aug 2015
Our top photos from the past week.

18 Aug 2015

