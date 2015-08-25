Edition:
A scavenger sifts through garbage piled on the bank of Beirut river, Lebanon August 24, 2015. Lebanese protest organisers called for a fresh demonstration against the government on Saturday after two days of rallies that turned violent in central Beirut and wounded scores of people. The "You Stink" campaign has mobilised against the government's failure to solve a garbage disposal crisis, bringing thousands of people onto the streets in protests that have threatened the survival of the cabinet. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A trader smokes outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York August 24, 2015. Wall Street opened sharply lower on Monday with the Dow Jones industrial average losing more than a 1,000 points following a more-than 8 percent drop in Chinese shares and a selloff in oil and other commodities. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A boy holds vegetables as he walks up a lane in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Syrian refugees from Kobani pose for a "selfie", moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
William Camp dressed up as "Robin" yawns while waiting in line for the start of the costume contest at Wizard World Comic Con in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Barcelona's Lionel Messi clashes with Athletic Bilbao's Carlos Gurpegi (R) during their Spanish first division soccer match at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, northern Spain, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Triathletes take part in the 3800 m swimming leg of the KMD Ironman Copenhagen 2015 in Copenhagen, Denmark August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Nikolai Linares/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Palestinians remove a gate, part of Israel's controversial barrier, during a protest in the West Bank city of Beit Jala, near Bethlehem, August 23, 2015. According to protest organizers, the demonstration was held to protest against what they say is land confiscation by Israel to make way for the barrier. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A migrant looks at his mobile phone as he waits with other migrants to board the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" heading to the port of Piraeus, at the port on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica films during the medal ceremony of the men's 100m during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
An abandoned house after Hurricane Katrina is seen in the Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, August 18, 2015. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina triggered floods that inundated New Orleans and killed more than 1,500 people as storm waters overwhelmed levees and broke through floodwalls. Congress authorized spending more than $14 billion to beef up the city's flood protection after Katrina and built a series of new barriers that include manmade islands and new wetlands. Reuters photographer Carlos Barria returned to New Orleans after documenting events in 2005 and found a city much rebuilt and renovated, although abandoned homes show Katrina's lingering impact. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Athletes jump a water obstacle in the women's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
North Koreans sign up to join the army in the midst of political tension with South Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 23, 2015. Top aides to the leaders of North and South Korea resumed talks on Sunday after negotiating through the night in a bid to ease tensions involving an exchange of artillery fire that brought the peninsula to the brink of armed conflict. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
An Indian army soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it crashed in Soibugh in Budgam district of Kashmir August 24, 2015. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
French President Francois Hollande (C) poses with British businessman Chris Norman (L), U.S. student Anthony Sadler (2ndL), U.S. Airman First Class Spencer Stone (2ndR) and U.S. National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos (R) during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 24, 2015. French President Francois Hollande awarded France's highest honor to three U.S. citizens and a Briton who helped disarm a machine gun-toting attacker on a Thalys train last week. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A migrant is helped by a Red Cross worker as he disembarks from an Italian navy vessel in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, August 23, 2015. The Italian navy organized the rescue of around 4,400 migrants in waters off the Libyan coast on Saturday, prompted by requests for help received from nearly two dozen boats, in one of the biggest multi-national operations so far. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Lebanese protesters are sprayed with water during a protest against corruption and against the government's failure to resolve a crisis over rubbish disposal, near the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon August 23, 2015. Lebanese security forces fired water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the government near Prime Minister Tammam Salam's offices in Beirut on Sunday, live television pictures showed. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Woman plays on a trampoline with ropes during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom , Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
The hair of Natasha Hastings of U.S. is blown by the wind before the women's 400 meters heats during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Spanish Patrulla Aguila (C-101), aerobatic demonstration team of the Spanish Air Force performs during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Motorcycle enthusiasts talk on East 3rd St as a large group of motorcycles gather at the Hell's Angels clubhouse in Manhattan, New York, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A serviceman of the Ukrainian armed forces fires a weapon in the direction of positions of units of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic during a battle in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Palestinian schoolgirls, pictured through a hole in the roof of a classroom that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, attend a lesson on the first day of a new school year at Suhada Khouza school in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A child runs during the Children's Alka competition in Vuckovici village, Croatia, August 23, 2015. Children's Alka is a tournament which has been held every August in the Croatian village of Vuckovici since 1955, commemorating the victory over the Ottoman Turkish administration. The tournament is named after the ring, Alka, which children have to hit with their spears. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Hand-painted inflatable spheres are placed in a floating pattern at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles, California August 23, 2015. The installation is part of the "Portraits of Hope" project which utilizes community involvement to create artworks nationwide. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
An aircraft flies past the moon over Ardales, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
