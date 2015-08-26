Editor's choice
A man carries a refrigerator while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theatre company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015.
Communities are seen surrounded by water and wetlands in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, at dawn on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island, August 25, 2015. The eruption that started on Monday, is the fourth one this year for the Piton de la...more
A migrant child is seen through a bus window as the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship is reflected on it following its arrival at port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 25, 2015. Greece said on Monday its infrastructure was insufficient to...more
A scavenger sifts through garbage piled on the bank of Beirut river, Lebanon August 24, 2015. Lebanese protest organizers called for a fresh demonstration against the government on Saturday after two days of rallies that turned violent in central...more
Protesters hold onto a North Korean flag as the police try take it away from them during an anti-North Korea rally at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone...more
A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Houthi militants sit in a vehicle as they secure an area where fellow Houthis demonstrated against the Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Afghan men play handball in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Palestinian schoolgirls, pictured through a hole in the roof of a classroom that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, attend a lesson on the first day of a new school year at Suhada Khouza school in Khan...more
Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya jumps a water obstacle in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The remains of a waterfront home on Lake Chelan destroyed by the Chelan Complex fire is seen in Chelan, Washington August 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Migrants stand in line as a boy plays with a ball on a street in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. Long lines of migrants, many of them refugees from Syria, snaked through southern Serbia by foot on Monday before jumping on trains and...more
An abandoned house after Hurricane Katrina is seen in the Lower Ninth Ward neighbourhood of New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, August 18, 2015. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina triggered floods that inundated New Orleans and killed more than 1,500...more
A boy holds vegetables as he walks up a lane in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Nadine Mueller of Germany competes to win bronze in the women's discus throw final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man is stopped by a state trooper officer as a motorcade carrying President Barack Obama travels on a highway in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An African migrant carries belongings after being released from Holot detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert August 25, 2015. Israel on Tuesday began releasing some 1,200 African migrants whom it has interned for more than a year in the...more
Street vendors display flag posters of Yemen's Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi ahead of a demonstration by Houthi followers against the Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A migrant from Syria carries her child as she walks through a field in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
President Barack Obama pauses as he addresses the National Clean Energy Summit at the Mandalay Bay Resort Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 24, 2015. President Barack Obama on Monday expanded his push for greater renewable energy...more
Workers take a break atop sacks of rice piled inside a warehouse of National Food Authority (NFA) in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A trader talks on his phone outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall St. August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A youth attends a daily track-and-field class, part of a training course at the Jinshan Youth Spare-time Sports School, in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. About 30 youths, between 10 and 14 years old, are enrolled in the course where the top participants...more
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (C) of Jamaica celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 100-meter final during 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman stands in front of the ruins of houses of people who do not possess proper documentation to live in Venezuela, which have been demolished by Venezuelan officials, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 24, 2015. Venezuela has...more
A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun, Switzerland August 24, 2015. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of...more
Residents ride a damaged car while fleeing, after clashes between Fatah fighters and Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 25, 2015. Two people were killed in a Palestinian refugee...more
