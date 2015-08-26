Edition:
A man carries a refrigerator while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theatre company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Communities are seen surrounded by water and wetlands in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, at dawn on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island, August 25, 2015. The eruption that started on Monday, is the fourth one this year for the Piton de la Fournaise, sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the peak. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A migrant child is seen through a bus window as the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship is reflected on it following its arrival at port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 25, 2015. Greece said on Monday its infrastructure was insufficient to cope with the waves of refugees flowing into the country in one of the worst humanitarian crises Europe has faced since the World War Two. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A scavenger sifts through garbage piled on the bank of Beirut river, Lebanon August 24, 2015. Lebanese protest organizers called for a fresh demonstration against the government on Saturday after two days of rallies that turned violent in central Beirut and wounded scores of people. The "You Stink" campaign has mobilized against the government's failure to solve a garbage disposal crisis, bringing thousands of people onto the streets in protests that have threatened the survival of the cabinet. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Protesters hold onto a North Korean flag as the police try take it away from them during an anti-North Korea rally at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Houthi militants sit in a vehicle as they secure an area where fellow Houthis demonstrated against the Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Afghan men play handball in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Palestinian schoolgirls, pictured through a hole in the roof of a classroom that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, attend a lesson on the first day of a new school year at Suhada Khouza school in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya jumps a water obstacle in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
The remains of a waterfront home on Lake Chelan destroyed by the Chelan Complex fire is seen in Chelan, Washington August 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Migrants stand in line as a boy plays with a ball on a street in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. Long lines of migrants, many of them refugees from Syria, snaked through southern Serbia by foot on Monday before jumping on trains and buses north to Hungary and the last leg of an increasingly desperate journey to western Europe. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
An abandoned house after Hurricane Katrina is seen in the Lower Ninth Ward neighbourhood of New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, August 18, 2015. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina triggered floods that inundated New Orleans and killed more than 1,500 people as storm waters overwhelmed levees and broke through floodwalls. Congress authorized spending more than $14 billion to beef up the city's flood protection after Katrina and built a series of new barriers that include manmade islands and new wetlands. Reuters photographer Carlos Barria returned to New Orleans after documenting events in 2005 and found a city much rebuilt and renovated, although abandoned homes show Katrina's lingering impact. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A boy holds vegetables as he walks up a lane in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Nadine Mueller of Germany competes to win bronze in the women's discus throw final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A man is stopped by a state trooper officer as a motorcade carrying President Barack Obama travels on a highway in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
An African migrant carries belongings after being released from Holot detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert August 25, 2015. Israel on Tuesday began releasing some 1,200 African migrants whom it has interned for more than a year in the detention center. Under the terms of their release, they are banned from living or working in Tel Aviv and the southern resort city of Eilat, which both have large migrant communities. Two weeks ago, Israel�s Supreme Court reduced from 20 months to 12 months the period of time illegal migrants could be held in custody pending the outcome of their requests for asylum. An estimated 47,000 African migrants live in Israel, and many of them are seeking asylum. Israel has recognized only a handful of such claims. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Street vendors display flag posters of Yemen's Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi ahead of a demonstration by Houthi followers against the Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A migrant from Syria carries her child as she walks through a field in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
President Barack Obama pauses as he addresses the National Clean Energy Summit at the Mandalay Bay Resort Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 24, 2015. President Barack Obama on Monday expanded his push for greater renewable energy adoption, announcing fresh financial incentives for solar power development and use. The steps include an additional $1 billion in loan guarantees for new research projects and near-term savings for homeowners using renewable energy. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Workers take a break atop sacks of rice piled inside a warehouse of National Food Authority (NFA) in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A trader talks on his phone outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall St. August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A youth attends a daily track-and-field class, part of a training course at the Jinshan Youth Spare-time Sports School, in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. About 30 youths, between 10 and 14 years old, are enrolled in the course where the top participants will be selected to be groomed to become professional athletes. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (C) of Jamaica celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 100-meter final during 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A woman stands in front of the ruins of houses of people who do not possess proper documentation to live in Venezuela, which have been demolished by Venezuelan officials, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 24, 2015. Venezuela has stepped up deportations of Colombians, in some cases separating children from their parents, since President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of two border crossings last week, Colombia's migration office said on Monday. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun, Switzerland August 24, 2015. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016, consisting of two parallel single track tunnels, each of a length of 57 km (35 miles). REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Residents ride a damaged car while fleeing, after clashes between Fatah fighters and Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 25, 2015. Two people were killed in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon in renewed overnight clashes between the mainstream Palestinian faction Fatah and hardline Islamists, security sources said. The two sides exchanged heavy gunfire in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon, which has regularly seen factional disputes spiral into deadly violence. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
