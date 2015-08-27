Editor's choice
Venezuelan national guards deny the entry of a man and his son to Venezuela in the Tachira River, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of Colombians waded across a border river with fridges, chickens and mattresses...more
A woman speaks with a journalist as she is overcome with emotions near a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015. Two television journalists were killed during a live broadcast in Virginia on Wednesday, shot by...more
Migrants wait to get on the train from Macedonian south border near Gevgelija August 26, 2015 to Macedonian north border with Serbia on their way to Western Europe. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Colorado movie massacre gunman James Holmes (2nd R) leaves court for the last time before beginning his life sentence with no chance of parole after a hearing in Centennial, Colorado, August 26, 2015. The judge in the Colorado movie massacre trial...more
Molten lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, at dawn on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island, August 25, 2015. The eruption which started on Monday is the fourth one this year for the Piton de la...more
A man carries a refrigerator while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. Venezuela has stepped up deportations of Colombians, in some cases separating children from their...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spars with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos before his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. Ramos was removed from Trump's news conference on...more
A hillside burned by the Okanogan Complex fire is pictured near Tonasket, Washington August 25, 2015. In north-central Washington, a cluster of deadly fires dubbed the Okanogan Complex has burned more than 258,339 acres (104,546 hectares), overtaking...more
Migrants wait on the dock after disembarking from a Medecins Sans Frontieres ship carrying 320 migrants in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A Hindu devotee leaves after taking a dip in the waters of the river Godavari during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus took part in the religious gathering at the banks of the...more
Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sevar Ali (L), a migrant from Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, shaves next to his wife Vian Xhoshe, near a camp in the town of Presevo, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters,...more
Communities are seen surrounded by water and wetlands in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
An African migrant carries belongings after being released from Holot detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert August 25, 2015. Israel on Tuesday began releasing some 1,200 African migrants whom it has interned for more than a year in the...more
A craftsman fixes the statue of Hindu god Brahma after it was damaged during the deadly blast at the Erawan shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, August 26, 2015. Police on Tuesday questioned a taxi driver who may have driven the main suspect away from the...more
A security personnel pushes away environmental activists climbing onto the portico of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's house in Washington, during a protest "to urge him to stop the illegal Alberta Clipper expansion", August 25, 2015....more
Mikel Thomas of Trinidad and Tobago lies on the track after falling during his men's 110 meters hurdles heat at the IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman peers out through a glass wall of the "JumpIn!" ball pit, an interactive art installation by creative agency Pearlfisher made up of 81,000 white balls, in New York City August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A participant of the "Mrs Universe 2015" contest from Caribbean Coast, Mayra Joli poses for a photo with a woman during their visit in central botanical garden in Minsk, Belarus, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's antiquities chief Maamoun Abdulkarim told Reuters the images did...more
Palestinian Anoush Belian stands backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Tel Aviv, Israel August 22, 2015. Belian, from Jerusalem, on Saturday became the first Palestinian female bodybuilder to participate and win an Israeli competition....more
A tattoo is seen on the back of Johannes Vetter of Germany as he competes in the men's javelin throw final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theater company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Revelers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Models play tennis during an event to promote the launch of Tommy Hilfiger's new line of underwear, in New York August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People are seen through the broken glass of a passenger bus that was damaged in clashes between members of the Patel community and the Dalit community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2015. Thousands of Patel community members...more
Migrant couple stands next to their belongings following their arrival on board the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 25, 2015. Greece�said on Monday its infrastructure was insufficient to cope...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.