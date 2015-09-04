Afghan refugee children, returning from Pakistan, watch a short video clip about mines at a mines and explosives awareness program at a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan September 2, 2015. A growing number of Afghan refugees are making the journey back from Pakistan with trepidation, as militant violence intensifies, yet feeling shunned by their adopted country as relations between the neighbors sour. The rate of returnees has more than quadrupled this year, with 137,000 refugees going back to Afghanistan since January. The number could spike further if the countries fail to agree by Dec. 31 to extend identity cards for two years and allow some 1.5 million registered refugees to stay in Pakistan. The chill in relations, amid an offensive by Taliban insurgents which Kabul blames partly on Pakistan, has put the extension in doubt, along with the future of another million unregistered Afghans. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

