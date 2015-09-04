Editor's choice
A migrant collapses as migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, cries as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. The family of Aylan, a Syrian toddler whose body washed up on a Turkish beach, had been trying to emigrate to Canada after fleeing...more
A view of central Bangkok, Thailand September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A young migrant girl holds up a sign during a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hundreds of migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, woke after a night spent on a packed train stranded at...more
U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump holds up a signed pledge not to run as an independent candidate in the November 2016 presidential election, during a press availability at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Campaign workers put up letters spelling "Jeb!" outside the site of a campaign town hall meeting with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush at the VFW post in Laconia, New Hampshire September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) march during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Athletes compete in the 3000m steeplechase event at the IAAF Athletics Diamond League meeting in Zurich September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A boy climbs onto a fence while playing in Kabul, Afghanistan September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Director and actress Natalie Portman (L) speaks with former Israeli President Shimon Peres during a photocall for her film "A Tale of Love and Darkness" in Jerusalem, September 3, 2015. A film adaptation of Israeli novelist Amos Oz's memoir,...more
Hank Allen and Sarah Duxbury embrace during a dust storm at the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Residents carry water as they try to extinguish fires near their homes at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
A man dressed as Darth Vader from "Star Wars" high fives a child as people arrive to purchase toys that went on sale at midnight in advance of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. ...more
A Syrian refugee from Aleppo holds his one month old daughter moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Afghan refugee children, returning from Pakistan, watch a short video clip about mines at a mines and explosives awareness program at a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan September 2, 2015....more
Children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna pose during a fancy dress competition at a school on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Mathura, India, September 4, 2015. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated...more
Garbage is piled along a highway in Beirut, Lebanon, September 3, 2015. Lebanon has been hit by a series of protests over a trash crisis that has led to piles of refuse building up in the streets in recent weeks, as well as anger about political...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks into a documents cylinder after being awarded with a Doctor Honoris Causa, or honorary doctorate, by Bern University rector Martin Taeuber (not pictured) in Bern, Switzerland September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis...more
British comedian Rowan Atkinson, in character as 'Mr Bean', rides on a Mini car along The Mall in central London, September 4, 2015. He was promoting the television and film comedy character Mr Bean. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. Breuer, originally from Detroit, have been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Journalists visit underground tunnels, which are part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, under the Ksiaz castle in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland September 3, 2015. Poland said on Friday...more
A youth activist throws paint bombs while being doused by firefighters at the gates of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) outside their headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, metro Manila September 4, 2015. The group of activists threw...more
Rowan County clerk Kim Davis is shown in this booking photo provided by the Carter County Detention Center in Grayson, Kentucky September 3, 2015. Davis was jailed on Thursday for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples, and a full day of...more
A firefighter reacts as he works to extinguish a forest fire near Kiev, Ukraine, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
