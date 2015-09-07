Edition:
Pictures | Mon Sep 7, 2015 | 11:50pm IST

Refugees and migrants push each other as they try to board a bus following their arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing every day from Turkey to Greece's eastern islands, including Kos, Lesbos, Samos and Agathonisi. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

9 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Refugees and migrants push each other as they try to board a bus following their arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing every day from Turkey to Greece's eastern islands, including Kos, Lesbos, Samos and Agathonisi. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
1 / 24
Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

2 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
2 / 24
Serena Williams of the U.S. gestures after losing a point against Madison Keys of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

3 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. gestures after losing a point against Madison Keys of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
3 / 24
Bystanders look at a car that has partially fallen into a small sinkhole along a street in Beijing, China, September 6, 2015. According to local media, no one was injured during the incident. REUTERS/Stringer

4 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Bystanders look at a car that has partially fallen into a small sinkhole along a street in Beijing, China, September 6, 2015. According to local media, no one was injured during the incident. REUTERS/Stringer
4 / 24
Larry the Downing street cat waits to enter number 10, London, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

5 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Larry the Downing street cat waits to enter number 10, London, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
5 / 24
A man attempts to pull the neck off a dead goose while being repeatedly being plunged into the water during Antzar Eguna (Day Of The Goose) in the Basque fishing town of Lekeitio, near Bilbao, northern Spain, September 6, 2015. Geese are hung from a rope over the harbour as participants passing on a boat attempt to grab the animal and are then lifted up and plunged into the water until they pull off its neck or fall down into the water. Those who succeed in pulling the neck off get to keep the goose. REUTERS/Vincent West

6 / 24

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A man attempts to pull the neck off a dead goose while being repeatedly being plunged into the water during Antzar Eguna (Day Of The Goose) in the Basque fishing town of Lekeitio, near Bilbao, northern Spain, September 6, 2015. Geese are hung from a rope over the harbour as participants passing on a boat attempt to grab the animal and are then lifted up and plunged into the water until they pull off its neck or fall down into the water. Those who succeed in pulling the neck off get to keep the goose. REUTERS/Vincent West
6 / 24
A policer officer hits a man with a baton as he tries to maintain order while migrants wait for trains at a temporary camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. Several thousand migrants in Macedonia boarded trains on Sunday to travel north after spending a night in a provisional camp. Macedonia has organised trains twice a day to the north border where migrants cross into Serbia to make their way to Hungary. Since June, Macedonian authorities have said that more than 60,000 migrants have entered the country, and around 1,500 entered just in one day, mainly refugees from Syria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

7 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A policer officer hits a man with a baton as he tries to maintain order while migrants wait for trains at a temporary camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. Several thousand migrants in Macedonia boarded trains on Sunday to travel north after spending a night in a provisional camp. Macedonia has organised trains twice a day to the north border where migrants cross into Serbia to make their way to Hungary. Since June, Macedonian authorities have said that more than 60,000 migrants have entered the country, and around 1,500 entered just in one day, mainly refugees from Syria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
7 / 24
Revellers covered in grease pose for a picture as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain, September 6, 2015. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who were sent to Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras had to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

8 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Revellers covered in grease pose for a picture as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain, September 6, 2015. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who were sent to Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras had to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
8 / 24
Migrants walk on a dirt road after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. Several thousand migrants in Macedonia boarded trains on Sunday to travel north after spending a night in a provisional camp. Macedonia has organised trains twice a day to the north border where migrants cross into Serbia to make their way to Hungary. Since June, Macedonian authorities have said that more than 60,000 migrants have entered the country, and around 1,500 entered just in one day, mainly refugees from Syria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

9 / 24

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Migrants walk on a dirt road after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. Several thousand migrants in Macedonia boarded trains on Sunday to travel north after spending a night in a provisional camp. Macedonia has organised trains twice a day to the north border where migrants cross into Serbia to make their way to Hungary. Since June, Macedonian authorities have said that more than 60,000 migrants have entered the country, and around 1,500 entered just in one day, mainly refugees from Syria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
9 / 24
Protesters shelter behind a caravan as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs in the European Union's largest agricultural producer country. REUTERS/Yves Herman

10 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Protesters shelter behind a caravan as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs in the European Union's largest agricultural producer country. REUTERS/Yves Herman
10 / 24
Participants gather at Medusa Madness during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 6, 2015. Sunday marks the last day of the sold-out festival that gathered approximately 70,000 people from all over the world. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

11 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Participants gather at Medusa Madness during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 6, 2015. Sunday marks the last day of the sold-out festival that gathered approximately 70,000 people from all over the world. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
11 / 24
Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic gestures next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they give a joint statement at the Chancellery in Berlin, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

12 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic gestures next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they give a joint statement at the Chancellery in Berlin, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
12 / 24
Belgian riot police officers stand guard next to a burning caravan during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs in the European Union's largest agricultural producer country. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

13 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Belgian riot police officers stand guard next to a burning caravan during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs in the European Union's largest agricultural producer country. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
13 / 24
Photograph 51 cast member Nicole Kidman poses for a photograph at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

14 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Photograph 51 cast member Nicole Kidman poses for a photograph at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
14 / 24
A Syrian refugee (L) carries two children after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing every day from Turkey to Greece's eastern islands, including Kos, Lesbos, Samos and Agathonisi. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

15 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee (L) carries two children after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing every day from Turkey to Greece's eastern islands, including Kos, Lesbos, Samos and Agathonisi. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
15 / 24
An Afghan refugee reacts after falling to the ground during scuffles between Greek police and Afghan refugees that protested over priority for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 5, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing every day from Turkey to Greece's eastern islands, including Kos, Lesbos, Samos and Agathonisi. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

16 / 24

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
An Afghan refugee reacts after falling to the ground during scuffles between Greek police and Afghan refugees that protested over priority for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 5, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing every day from Turkey to Greece's eastern islands, including Kos, Lesbos, Samos and Agathonisi. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
16 / 24
The bride Dilges Baskin, her face covered by a scarf with yellow-red-green Kurdish colors, gets in her wedding car, near armored police vehicles (background) in Yuksekova in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Hakkari province of Turkey, September 6, 2015. Militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been clashing almost daily with security forces in southeast Turkey since July, when a two-year ceasefire between the PKK and the government collapsed, with both sides blaming each other. Officials say that more than 70 members of the security forces and hundreds of Kurdish militants have been killed. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

17 / 24

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
The bride Dilges Baskin, her face covered by a scarf with yellow-red-green Kurdish colors, gets in her wedding car, near armored police vehicles (background) in Yuksekova in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Hakkari province of Turkey, September 6, 2015. Militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been clashing almost daily with security forces in southeast Turkey since July, when a two-year ceasefire between the PKK and the government collapsed, with both sides blaming each other. Officials say that more than 70 members of the security forces and hundreds of Kurdish militants have been killed. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
17 / 24
Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News UK, arrives at her office in London, Britain September 7, 2015. Brooks, the protegee of media mogul Rupert Murdoch resumed oversight of Britain's The Sun and The Times papers as News UK chief executive on Monday, following a four-year battle to clear her name. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

18 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News UK, arrives at her office in London, Britain September 7, 2015. Brooks, the protegee of media mogul Rupert Murdoch resumed oversight of Britain's The Sun and The Times papers as News UK chief executive on Monday, following a four-year battle to clear her name. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
18 / 24
Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2015. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who were sent to Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras had to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

19 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2015. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who were sent to Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras had to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
19 / 24
A member of the Pokrov youth military-patriotic club crushes a pile of bricks with a hammer on the stomach of a comrade as they demostrate their skills at Siberian Venice Park outside the Siberian town of Sosnovoborsk, Russia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

20 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A member of the Pokrov youth military-patriotic club crushes a pile of bricks with a hammer on the stomach of a comrade as they demostrate their skills at Siberian Venice Park outside the Siberian town of Sosnovoborsk, Russia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
20 / 24
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning a game during his fourth round match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

21 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning a game during his fourth round match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
21 / 24
Plastic surgeon Abdul Ghafar Ghayur (L) speaks to a patient at Aria City Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan August 6, 2015. Ghayur is practising his own brand of welfare in Afghanistan, where access to healthcare is limited and many cannot afford private treatment. The money he makes from the hundreds of nose jobs and Botox injections he performs on wealthy Afghans allows him to perform life-changing surgery on low-income patients at a discount or sometimes for free. Ghayur's practice in the capital Kabul offers a microcosm of Afghan medicine, where doctors, driven by a sense of civic duty, try to fill huge gaps in a public health system devastated by decades of war. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

22 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Plastic surgeon Abdul Ghafar Ghayur (L) speaks to a patient at Aria City Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan August 6, 2015. Ghayur is practising his own brand of welfare in Afghanistan, where access to healthcare is limited and many cannot afford private treatment. The money he makes from the hundreds of nose jobs and Botox injections he performs on wealthy Afghans allows him to perform life-changing surgery on low-income patients at a discount or sometimes for free. Ghayur's practice in the capital Kabul offers a microcosm of Afghan medicine, where doctors, driven by a sense of civic duty, try to fill huge gaps in a public health system devastated by decades of war. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
22 / 24
President of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-Nepal) Kamal Bahadur Thapa (C) along with his supporters try to break through a restricted area near the parliament during a protest rally demanding Nepal to be declared as a Hindu state in the new constitution, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

23 / 24

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
President of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-Nepal) Kamal Bahadur Thapa (C) along with his supporters try to break through a restricted area near the parliament during a protest rally demanding Nepal to be declared as a Hindu state in the new constitution, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
23 / 24
Migrants stand around a fire in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. Hungary has no plans to shoot at migrants trying to cross its new southern border fence and is open to talks about European quotas for taking in refugees once the frontier is sealed off, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said. In an interview aired on Monday by Austrian broadcaster ORF, Orban reiterated his view that many migrants surging through his country from crisis zones in the Middle East, Africa and Asia were fleeing poverty, not real refugees in need of asylum. Hungary is the main entry point for migrants into Europe's borderless Schengen zone. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

24 / 24

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants stand around a fire in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. Hungary has no plans to shoot at migrants trying to cross its new southern border fence and is open to talks about European quotas for taking in refugees once the frontier is sealed off, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said. In an interview aired on Monday by Austrian broadcaster ORF, Orban reiterated his view that many migrants surging through his country from crisis zones in the Middle East, Africa and Asia were fleeing poverty, not real refugees in need of asylum. Hungary is the main entry point for migrants into Europe's borderless Schengen zone. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
24 / 24
