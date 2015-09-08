Editor's choice
Police try to stop migrants going under a fence to board a train at a station near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. Several thousand migrants in Macedonia boarded trains on Sunday to travel north after spending a night in a provisional camp....more
Palestinian workers remove the debris of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East on...more
Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of...more
Walter Palmer arrives at the River Bluff Dental clinic in Bloomington, Minnesota, September 8, 2015. Palmer shut his dental practice in July amid a firestorm of protests after he was identified publicly as the big game hunter who had killed the rare...more
Participants gather at Medusa Madness during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 6, 2015. Sunday marks the last day of the sold-out festival that gathered approximately...more
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after losing a point against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Syrian refugee carries two children after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing every day from...more
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders holds part of a sign with Whitney Adair, 7, of Nashua, N.H., before walking in the Milford Labor Day Parade in Milford, New Hampshire September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Women dance in costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 7, 2015. The parade, which takes place annually, celebrates Caribbean culture and history. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters shelter behind a caravan as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council...more
A Kashmir trader is detained by police during a protest in Srinagar, September 7, 2015. Police arrested Kashmiri trade union and separatist leaders after they called a daylong strike on Monday to protest a lack of help given by the Indian government...more
A migrant falls over a child as he tries to run away from the police on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Roger Federer of Switzerland leaps as he returns the ball to John Isner of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A policer officer hits a man with a baton as he tries to maintain order while migrants wait for trains at a temporary camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. Several thousand migrants in Macedonia boarded trains on Sunday to travel north...more
A migrant holds a child as they warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Refugees and migrants push each other as they try to board a bus following their arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds...more
Larry the Downing street cat waits to enter number 10, London, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants and refugees wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 7, 2015. Thousands of migrants and refugees were crowding at Greece's border with Macedonia on Monday morning, their entry slowly...more
Staff pass by near new Antonov airplanes at the Antonov aircraft plant in Kiev, Ukraine, September 7, 2015. State-run aircraft maker Antonov built more than 22,000 units of more than one hundred types and modifications of passenger, transport and...more
A pedestrian walks with a covered face during a sandstorm in Jerusalem, September 8, 2015. A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East on Tuesday, killing two people and hospitalising hundreds in Lebanon and disrupting fighting and air...more
A Syrian refugee child cries as she is squeezed by other refugees and migrants trying to move ahead at Geece's border with Macedonia near the village of Idomeni early morning, September 7, 2015. Thousands of migrants and refugees were crowding at...more
Migrants run from police as they escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
U.S. President Barack Obama greets Senator Elizabeth Warren after speaking at the Greater Boston Labor Council Labor Day Breakfast in Boston, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic gestures next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they give a joint statement at the Chancellery in Berlin, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.