Pictures | Tue Sep 8, 2015 | 8:10pm IST

Police try to stop migrants going under a fence to board a train at a station near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. Several thousand migrants in Macedonia boarded trains on Sunday to travel north after spending a night in a provisional camp. Macedonia has organised trains twice a day to the north border where migrants cross into Serbia to make their way to Hungary. Since June, Macedonian authorities have said that more than 60,000 migrants have entered the country, and around 1,500 entered just in one day, mainly refugees from Syria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Palestinian workers remove the debris of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East on Tuesday, killing two people and hospitalising hundreds in Lebanon and disrupting fighting and air strikes in neighbouring Syria. Clouds of dust also engulfed Israel, Jordan and Cyprus where aircraft were diverted to Paphos from Larnaca airport as visibility fell to 500 metres. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Walter Palmer arrives at the River Bluff Dental clinic in Bloomington, Minnesota, September 8, 2015. Palmer shut his dental practice in July amid a firestorm of protests after he was identified publicly as the big game hunter who had killed the rare black-maned lion, Cecil, a popular tourist attraction in Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Participants gather at Medusa Madness during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 6, 2015. Sunday marks the last day of the sold-out festival that gathered approximately 70,000 people from all over the world. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after losing a point against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Syrian refugee carries two children after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing every day from Turkey to Greece's eastern islands, including Kos, Lesbos, Samos and Agathonisi. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders holds part of a sign with Whitney Adair, 7, of Nashua, N.H., before walking in the Milford Labor Day Parade in Milford, New Hampshire September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Women dance in costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 7, 2015. The parade, which takes place annually, celebrates Caribbean culture and history. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Protesters shelter behind a caravan as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs in the European Union's largest agricultural producer country. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A Kashmir trader is detained by police during a protest in Srinagar, September 7, 2015. Police arrested Kashmiri trade union and separatist leaders after they called a daylong strike on Monday to protest a lack of help given by the Indian government to victims of the worst flooding seen in the region in more than a century. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A migrant falls over a child as he tries to run away from the police on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Roger Federer of Switzerland leaps as he returns the ball to John Isner of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A policer officer hits a man with a baton as he tries to maintain order while migrants wait for trains at a temporary camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. Several thousand migrants in Macedonia boarded trains on Sunday to travel north after spending a night in a provisional camp. Macedonia has organised trains twice a day to the north border where migrants cross into Serbia to make their way to Hungary. Since June, Macedonian authorities have said that more than 60,000 migrants have entered the country, and around 1,500 entered just in one day, mainly refugees from Syria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A migrant holds a child as they warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Refugees and migrants push each other as they try to board a bus following their arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing every day from Turkey to Greece's eastern islands, including Kos, Lesbos, Samos and Agathonisi. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Larry the Downing street cat waits to enter number 10, London, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants and refugees wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 7, 2015. Thousands of migrants and refugees were crowding at Greece's border with Macedonia on Monday morning, their entry slowly rationed by Macedonian police. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Staff pass by near new Antonov airplanes at the Antonov aircraft plant in Kiev, Ukraine, September 7, 2015. State-run aircraft maker Antonov built more than 22,000 units of more than one hundred types and modifications of passenger, transport and special-purpose aircraft, including the world's biggest cargo plane Antonov-225 (Mriya), according to the company's website. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A pedestrian walks with a covered face during a sandstorm in Jerusalem, September 8, 2015. A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East on Tuesday, killing two people and hospitalising hundreds in Lebanon and disrupting fighting and air strikes in neighbouring Syria.Clouds of dust also engulfed Israel, Jordan and Cyprus where aircraft were diverted to Paphos from Larnaca airport as visibility fell to 500 metres. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Syrian refugee child cries as she is squeezed by other refugees and migrants trying to move ahead at Geece's border with Macedonia near the village of Idomeni early morning, September 7, 2015. Thousands of migrants and refugees were crowding at Greece's border with Macedonia on Monday morning, their entry slowly rationed by Greek and Macedonian police.. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants run from police as they escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama greets Senator Elizabeth Warren after speaking at the Greater Boston Labor Council Labor Day Breakfast in Boston, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic gestures next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they give a joint statement at the Chancellery in Berlin, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
