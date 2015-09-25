Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2015 | 5:45pm IST

Editor's Choice

A migrant protects himself from the rain as he walks towards the Hungarian border after arriving at the train station in Botovo, Croatia September 24, 2015. A trade war erupted between Serbia and Croatia on Thursday over the flow of migrants across their border, dragging relations between the ex-Yugoslav republics to their lowest ebb since the overthrow of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant protects himself from the rain as he walks towards the Hungarian border after arriving at the train station in Botovo, Croatia September 24, 2015. A trade war erupted between Serbia and Croatia on Thursday over the flow of migrants across...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A migrant protects himself from the rain as he walks towards the Hungarian border after arriving at the train station in Botovo, Croatia September 24, 2015. A trade war erupted between Serbia and Croatia on Thursday over the flow of migrants across their border, dragging relations between the ex-Yugoslav republics to their lowest ebb since the overthrow of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
1 / 24
A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 24
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 24
Refugees and migrants wait to board buses after arriving by the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants wait to board buses after arriving by the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Refugees and migrants wait to board buses after arriving by the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 24
A man sits in the General Assembly Hall before a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. World leaders will attend the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit till September 27 at the U.N. headquarters in New York to formally adopt an ambitious new sustainable development agenda. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man sits in the General Assembly Hall before a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. World leaders will attend the United Nations...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A man sits in the General Assembly Hall before a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. World leaders will attend the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit till September 27 at the U.N. headquarters in New York to formally adopt an ambitious new sustainable development agenda. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 24
A boy plays on a disused sofa in the ruins of houses which were pulled down, in central Beijing, China, September 25, 2015. China's economic growth will be largely stable in the third quarter as the impact from a stock market plunge will be limited, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A boy plays on a disused sofa in the ruins of houses which were pulled down, in central Beijing, China, September 25, 2015. China's economic growth will be largely stable in the third quarter as the impact from a stock market plunge will be limited,...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A boy plays on a disused sofa in the ruins of houses which were pulled down, in central Beijing, China, September 25, 2015. China's economic growth will be largely stable in the third quarter as the impact from a stock market plunge will be limited, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 24
A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
Close
7 / 24
President Barack Obama (L) chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they walk from the West Wing of the White House to a private dinner across the street at Blair House, in Washington, September 24, 2015. Xi arrived in Washington on Thursday for a state visit and talks with President Barack Obama expected to be clouded by differences over alleged Chinese cyber spying, Beijing's economic policies and territorial disputes in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Barack Obama (L) chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they walk from the West Wing of the White House to a private dinner across the street at Blair House, in Washington, September 24, 2015. Xi arrived in Washington on Thursday for a...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Barack Obama (L) chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they walk from the West Wing of the White House to a private dinner across the street at Blair House, in Washington, September 24, 2015. Xi arrived in Washington on Thursday for a state visit and talks with President Barack Obama expected to be clouded by differences over alleged Chinese cyber spying, Beijing's economic policies and territorial disputes in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
8 / 24
Actress Claire Danes poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Claire Danes poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Actress Claire Danes poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 24
A young migrant walks through a field after crossing the border from Serbia, near Tovarnik, Croatia September 24, 2015. Hungary may consider opening a "corridor" for migrants to pass through from Croatia by train or bus if Austria and Germany want one and take full responsibility, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday. The route of migrants journeying northwards through the Balkans from Greece shifted to Croatia and Slovenia after Hungary sealed off its border with Serbia earlier this month. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A young migrant walks through a field after crossing the border from Serbia, near Tovarnik, Croatia September 24, 2015. Hungary may consider opening a "corridor" for migrants to pass through from Croatia by train or bus if Austria and Germany want...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A young migrant walks through a field after crossing the border from Serbia, near Tovarnik, Croatia September 24, 2015. Hungary may consider opening a "corridor" for migrants to pass through from Croatia by train or bus if Austria and Germany want one and take full responsibility, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday. The route of migrants journeying northwards through the Balkans from Greece shifted to Croatia and Slovenia after Hungary sealed off its border with Serbia earlier this month. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 24
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 24
Migrants sleep at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 24, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could unexpectedly find itself housing the continent's largest Muslim minority. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Migrants sleep at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 24, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Migrants sleep at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 24, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could unexpectedly find itself housing the continent's largest Muslim minority. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 24
A customer holds an iPhone 6s during the official launch at the Apple store in central Sydney, Australia, September 25, 2015. The new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus arrive in stores and at consumers' doorsteps on Friday, kicking off a sales cycle that will be scrutinized for signs of how much juice Apple's marquee product has left. Apple has a tough act to follow after the success of the iPhone 6, but sales are expected to benefit this year from the inclusion of the Chinese market, where the gadget's debut was delayed in 2014 due to regulatory issues. REUTERS/David Gray

A customer holds an iPhone 6s during the official launch at the Apple store in central Sydney, Australia, September 25, 2015. The new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus arrive in stores and at consumers' doorsteps on Friday, kicking off a sales cycle that will be...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A customer holds an iPhone 6s during the official launch at the Apple store in central Sydney, Australia, September 25, 2015. The new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus arrive in stores and at consumers' doorsteps on Friday, kicking off a sales cycle that will be scrutinized for signs of how much juice Apple's marquee product has left. Apple has a tough act to follow after the success of the iPhone 6, but sales are expected to benefit this year from the inclusion of the Chinese market, where the gadget's debut was delayed in 2014 due to regulatory issues. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 24
A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle is seen near worshippers as they take part in Eid Al-Adha prayers at the Masjid At-Taqwa mosque in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle is seen near worshippers as they take part in Eid Al-Adha prayers at the Masjid At-Taqwa mosque in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle is seen near worshippers as they take part in Eid Al-Adha prayers at the Masjid At-Taqwa mosque in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
14 / 24
Two migrants carry a child in a pram as they walk towards the Hungarian border from Botovo, Croatia September 24, 2015. A trade war erupted between Serbia and Croatia on Thursday over the flow of migrants across their border, dragging relations between the ex-Yugoslav republics to their lowest ebb since the overthrow of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Two migrants carry a child in a pram as they walk towards the Hungarian border from Botovo, Croatia September 24, 2015. A trade war erupted between Serbia and Croatia on Thursday over the flow of migrants across their border, dragging relations...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Two migrants carry a child in a pram as they walk towards the Hungarian border from Botovo, Croatia September 24, 2015. A trade war erupted between Serbia and Croatia on Thursday over the flow of migrants across their border, dragging relations between the ex-Yugoslav republics to their lowest ebb since the overthrow of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
15 / 24
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 25, 2015. Myrtle branches, palm fronds and etrogs are used in rituals during Sukkot, which begins at sundown on Sunday. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 25, 2015. Myrtle branches, palm fronds and etrogs are used in rituals during...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 25, 2015. Myrtle branches, palm fronds and etrogs are used in rituals during Sukkot, which begins at sundown on Sunday. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
16 / 24
Pope Francis (C) waves to crowds gathered to see him as he heads to St. Patrick's Cathedral for evening prayers in New York, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis (C) waves to crowds gathered to see him as he heads to St. Patrick's Cathedral for evening prayers in New York, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis (C) waves to crowds gathered to see him as he heads to St. Patrick's Cathedral for evening prayers in New York, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
17 / 24
Muslim people attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer as haze shrouds at Agung Mosque in Palembang on Indonesia Sumatra island, September 24, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Indonesia has ordered four companies to suspend operations for allegedly causing forest fires that have sent thick smoke across a swathe of Southeast Asia, an environment ministry official said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Muslim people attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer as haze shrouds at Agung Mosque in Palembang on Indonesia Sumatra island, September 24, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Indonesia has ordered four companies to suspend operations for...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Muslim people attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer as haze shrouds at Agung Mosque in Palembang on Indonesia Sumatra island, September 24, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Indonesia has ordered four companies to suspend operations for allegedly causing forest fires that have sent thick smoke across a swathe of Southeast Asia, an environment ministry official said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
Close
18 / 24
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. Oculus and Samsung Electronics unveiled a new version of Gear VR virtual reality headset for $99, half the price of the previous "Innovator Edition", and said the product would be available in the United States in time for Black Friday and globally shortly after. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. Oculus and Samsung Electronics unveiled a new version of Gear VR virtual reality headset for $99, half the price of the previous...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. Oculus and Samsung Electronics unveiled a new version of Gear VR virtual reality headset for $99, half the price of the previous "Innovator Edition", and said the product would be available in the United States in time for Black Friday and globally shortly after. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 24
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
20 / 24
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Close
21 / 24
Muslim pilgrims rest at the camp city at Mina, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. At least 717 pilgrims from around the world were killed on Thursday in a crush outside the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi authorities said, in the worst disaster to strike the annual haj pilgrimage for 25 years. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslim pilgrims rest at the camp city at Mina, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. At least 717 pilgrims from around the world were killed on Thursday in a crush outside the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi authorities said, in the worst...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Muslim pilgrims rest at the camp city at Mina, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. At least 717 pilgrims from around the world were killed on Thursday in a crush outside the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi authorities said, in the worst disaster to strike the annual haj pilgrimage for 25 years. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
22 / 24
A Frontex helicopter and a Greek Coast guard vessel stop a dinghy with a suspected smuggler off the Greek island of Lesbos September 24, 2015. According to witnesses, earlier the dinghy ferried Afghan migrants on a beach in Lesbos. On its way back to Turkish coast, the suspected smuggler was stopped by a Frontex chopper and arrested by the crew of a Greek Coast Guard vessel. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Frontex helicopter and a Greek Coast guard vessel stop a dinghy with a suspected smuggler off the Greek island of Lesbos September 24, 2015. According to witnesses, earlier the dinghy ferried Afghan migrants on a beach in Lesbos. On its way back to...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Frontex helicopter and a Greek Coast guard vessel stop a dinghy with a suspected smuggler off the Greek island of Lesbos September 24, 2015. According to witnesses, earlier the dinghy ferried Afghan migrants on a beach in Lesbos. On its way back to Turkish coast, the suspected smuggler was stopped by a Frontex chopper and arrested by the crew of a Greek Coast Guard vessel. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
23 / 24
A Muslim boy offers a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2015. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, which marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage, by slaughtering goats, sheep, cows and camels in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Muslim boy offers a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2015. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Muslim boy offers a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2015. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, which marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage, by slaughtering goats, sheep, cows and camels in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Sep 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Sep 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

23 Sep 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast