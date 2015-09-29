Editor's Choice
The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, France September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Joyce Mitchell cries during sentencing at Clinton County Court in Plattsburgh, New York, September 28, 2015. Mitchell, a prison employee who helped convicted murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from a maximum security prison in upstate New...more
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter as a Frontex helicopter flies over on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 28, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this...more
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders peeks out through a doorway as he listens to his introduction before delivering a speech at a campaign event in Chicago, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A fishing boat overcrowded by Syrian refugees approaches at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from theTurkish coast to Lesbos September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man takes part in an extreme run competition in Zhodino, east of Minsk, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People holds signs as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a news conference to reveal his tax policy at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson interacts with Pepper, a social humanoid robot developed by Aldebaran for SoftBank, during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Obama sits while being introduced to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Syrian refugee and a baby are wrapped with thermal blankets moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 28, 2015. A record number of at...more
Models take selfie with mobile phones during the parade at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Enthusiasts fight at the Thunderdome during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. The four-day event has a post-apocalyptic theme and is inspired by the Mad Max movie franchise. Picture taken September 26, 2015....more
People watch rescuers try to pull 50-year-old woman Zhao Hongxia out of a well in Xinhu township of Changchun, Jilin province, China, September 24, 2015. Zhao, who suffered from mental illness, was killed after falling into and being stuck in the...more
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A migrant child reaches for sweets placed on the roadside on the way to Austria, in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 27, 2015. Tens of thousands of migrants, most of them fleeing war and hardship in Syria, are trying to reach Western Europe....more
A boy reacts as a butterfly stops on his nose during a butterfly exhibition at a park in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
French President Francois Hollande poses for a picture the "Le Moulin rouge" girls during a visit at the "French savoir-faire" fair on Broadway as part of the 70th United Nations General Assembly, in New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alain...more
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 can be seen coming into land behind the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects an etrog, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 27, 2015. The etrog used during the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot which...more
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California, United States, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Barack Obama addresses attendees during a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 27, 2015. More than 150 world leaders are expected to...more
A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the polluted waters of the river Yamuna on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi, India, September 27, 2015. Ganesh idols are taken...more
People walk on the Champs-Elysees, September 27, 2015 as central Paris goes car-free on Sunday. Central Paris goes car-free as part of its fight against air pollution, at a time when the Volkswagen emissions scandal again turns the spotlight on...more
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on his car after winning the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit in Suzuka, Japan, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People show their hands during a march organized by parents and relatives of the 43 missing students of Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos in Iguala, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, September 27, 2015. Tens of thousands marched in Mexico City on...more
A militant loyal to Yemen's government reads a copy of the Koran as he stands in front of the presidential palace, destroyed during recent fighting in Yemen's southern port city of Aden September 27, 2015. As Gulf-backed forces assemble in Marib...more
Pilot Kevin Eldridge in a P-51 Mustang and an F-22 Raptor fighter jet piloted by Major John Cummings perform a U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight at the California International Airshow in Salinas, California, September 27, 2015. A Heritage Flight...more
A guest takes a picture with mobile phone as he holds a parrot before the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A super moon rises in the sky near the Eiffel tower as seen from Suresnes, Western Paris, France, September 27, 2015. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than...more
A firefighter from the local disaster management agency tries to extinguish a peatland fire in a palm oil plantation in Pelalawan, Riau province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra September 26, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/FB...more
A suspect (C) of the August 17 Bangkok blast, who has been referred to both as Bilal Mohammed and Adem Karadag, the name on a Turkish passport he holds, is escorted by police officers during a crime re-enactment near the bomb site at Erawan Shrine in...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.