Editor`s choice

Geeta holds her palms together as she looks out of a van while leaving for an airport to depart for New Delhi, outside the Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. Geeta, a deaf-mute Hindu woman now in her early 20s, was around 11 years old when she inadvertently crossed the border from India to Pakistan, and lost her family. Since stumbling into Pakistan, Geeta has lived in a home for lost and abandoned children, say officials at the charitable Edhi Foundation. Her long search for her family has captivated the public after a hit film with a similar plot was released, and a Pakistani court said that the two nations should resolve the issue diplomatically. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

