Migrants sit around a fire as they wait to cross the Austrian border in Spielfeld near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man gestures as he tries to save a vehicle swept away by flood waters in Yemen's island of Socotra November 2, 2015. A rare tropical cyclone packing hurricane-force winds killed three people and injured scores on the Yemeni island of Socotra on...more
The widow of police officer Dave Phillips, Jennifer, and their daughter Abigail leave after his funeral service at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, in Liverpool, Britain November 2, 2015. Phillips was killed when he was struck by a car whilst on duty....more
A fisherman throws a fish during the traditional carp haul in the village of Smrzov, near the south Bohemian town of Trebon, Czech Republic, November 2, 2015. The annual carp harvest started in late October, ahead of the upcoming Christmas season....more
Beluga whales kiss their trainers during a performance at a aquarium in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. Russia has grounded Airbus A321 jets flown by the Kogalymavia airline, Interfax news agency reported on...more
Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal November 1, 2015. The Praia do Norte beach has become a famous site for big wave surfers around the world since Hawaiian surfer Garrett...more
People wave flags outside the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey November 1, 2015. The AK Party, founded by President Tayyip Erdogan, won just short of 50 percent of Sunday's national vote, giving it a clear majority of around 317 seats in the...more
Somali soldiers evacuate their colleague who was wounded during an exchange of fire with Islamist al Shabaab gunmen outside a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, November 1, 2015. Two bombs ripped into a hotel in the Somali capital on Sunday and...more
A couple visiting the graves of their four children is seen among thousands of crosses at a mass grave for Typhoon Haiyan victims on All Saints Day in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 1, 2015, and ahead of the second anniversary of the...more
North Korean soldiers keep watch as U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and his South Korean counterpart Han Min-Koo (both not pictured) visit the truce village of Panmunjom, in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea,...more
Kansas City Royals players pose for a team photo after defeating the New York Mets in game five of the World Series at Citi Field in New York, November 1, 2015. The Royals won the World Series four games to one. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY...more
A male runner leans on a temporary fence after crossing the finish line at the New York City Marathon, November 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
A couple dressed up as musical act Daft Punk ride the shuttle subway at Times Square station in Manhattan, New York, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men fly kites over graves in the cemetery of Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, November 1, 2015. Dating back 116 years, the tradition of flying kites in the cemetery of Santiago Sacatepequez integrates the Catholic feast of All Saints with ancient...more
Two men compete in a tall bike jousting event during "Bike Kill 12" in Brooklyn, New York, October 31, 2015. "Bike Kill" is an annual gathering of builders and riders of homemade bicycles that culminates in a tall bike jousting competition....more
Workers cross Westminster Bridge on a misty morning in London, Britain, November 2, 2015. Airports across Britain suffered disruption on Monday as heavy fog led to delays and cancellations for a second day. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The hands of a drowned migrant man are pictured at a beach after his body was washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A woman holds a candle as thousands mourn the victims of a nightclub fire in Bucharest, Romania November 1, 2015. Two young Romanian women died of severe burns in hospital on Sunday after having been rescued from the fire at a Bucharest nightclub on...more
The cortege of police officer Dave Phillps passes through Liverpool on the way to his funeral service at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, in Liverpool, Britain November 2, 2015. Phillips was killed when he was struck by a car whilst on duty. ...more
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at a campaign rally ahead of the upcoming general elections in Yangon, Myanmar November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Actress Amy Schumer accepts the Hollywood Comedy Award for her role in the film "Trainwreck" at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (C) of Germany celebrates between his teammate Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain and Williams Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland after winning the Mexican F1 Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez...more
An artist dressed as the Hindu god Rama speaks on a mobile phone backstage before taking part in the re-enactment of Ramayana, an Indian mythological epic, inside a theater in Bengaluru, India, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd's displays the company's prototype model of a motorcycle riding robot 'MOTOBOT Ver. 1' at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha Motor showcased an autonomous 'robot...more
A man dressed up as Pinhead from the Hellraiser series poses for a photo as his subway train pulls away at Times Square station in Manhattan, New York, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased loved ones inside a public cemetery located along a hill in Marikina city, east of Manila November 1, 2015. Filipinos flock to cemeteries across the country to commemorate their departed loved ones for All...more
